Boeing : Reaches $2.5 Billion Settlement of U.S. Probe Into 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing Co. has reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department in which it plans to admit wrongdoing to resolve a criminal investigation into whether its employees misled regulators about safety issues two deadly crashes of the 737 MAX, according to court filings.
The settlement, which was filed Thursday in Dallas federal court, would lift a legal cloud that has hung over Boeing for about two years since the crashes. Federal prosecutors had been investigating Boeing's high-profile lapses in informing the Federal Aviation Administration about 737 MAX safety shortcomings before and after the tragedies.
The settlement includes a $243 million fine as well as $2.2 billion in compensation to airline customers and families of 346 people who were killed in two MAX crashes.
