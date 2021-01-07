Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Reaches $2.5 Billion Settlement of U.S. Probe Into 737 MAX Crashes

01/07/2021 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dave Michaels and Andrew Tangel

Boeing Co. has reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department in which it plans to admit wrongdoing to resolve a criminal investigation into whether its employees misled regulators about safety issues two deadly crashes of the 737 MAX, according to court filings.

--that resulted in

The settlement, which was filed Thursday in Dallas federal court, would lift a legal cloud that has hung over Boeing for about two years since the crashes. Federal prosecutors had been investigating Boeing's high-profile lapses in informing the Federal Aviation Administration about 737 MAX safety shortcomings before and after the tragedies.

The settlement includes a $243 million fine as well as $2.2 billion in compensation to airline customers and families of 346 people who were killed in two MAX crashes.

Write to Dave Michaels at dave.michaels@wsj.com and Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 1640ET

All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
05:02pIndustrials Gain As Washington Tensions Subside -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:52pBOEING : Reaches Agreement with Department of Justice
PU
04:48pBOEING : to Pay $2.5 Billion to Resolve 737 MAX Fraud Conspiracy Charge
MT
04:41pBOEING : Reaches $2.5 Billion Settlement of U.S. Probe Into 737 MAX Crashes
DJ
04:37pBOEING : will pay $2.5 billion to settle charge over plane
AQ
04:19pBOEING : Agrees to Pay $2.5 Billion to Resolve Criminal Conspiracy Charge, Says ..
MT
04:12pBOEING CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
03:46pBOEING : CEO David Calhoun Statement on Events in Washington, D.C.
PU
02:00pU.S. transportation chief resigning after Trump supporters storm Capitol
RE
10:56aMARKET CHATTER : Ryanair to Reportedly Deploy Boeing 737 Max Aircraft in UK
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 329 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 048 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,7x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 226,13 $
Last Close Price 211,03 $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-1.14%119 133
AIRBUS SE0.43%86 743
TEXTRON INC.-2.69%10 894
DASSAULT AVIATION1.23%9 272
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.17.12%8 018
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED29.21%6 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ