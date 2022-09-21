Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:17 2022-09-21 am EDT
146.70 USD   +0.52%
10:01aBoeing, Red 6 to Advance Fighter Pilot Training with Augmented Reality
PR
10:00aBOEING : Red 6 to Advance Fighter Pilot Training with Augmented Reality
PU
06:27aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 21, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : Red 6 to Advance Fighter Pilot Training with Augmented Reality

09/21/2022 | 10:00am EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 21, 2022 - The future of advanced fighter pilot training is leaping into the virtual world as Boeing [NYSE: BA] and augmented reality developer Red 6 announced they are collaborating to develop leading edge aerial dogfighting technology and training in advanced tactical aircraft. Boeing is the first company to team with Red 6 on this type of advanced training technology.

The joint agreement sets the stage for future integration of Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS), and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE) into Boeing manufactured next-generation aircraft. The T-7 and F-15EX platforms could be among the first to receive ATARS and ARCADE.

Using the system, pilots will be able to see and interact with augmented reality aircraft, targets and threats on the ground or in the air while flying and training in their actual aircraft, reducing the cost of and need for multiple platforms and 'real world training exercises.'

"We continue to revolutionize the way we train and fight. Red 6's Augmented Reality system with the pathfinding T-7 and the F-15EX represents another transformational leap in capability. This agreement is the latest example of Boeing's commitment to investing in technology and our drive to lead innovation in the aerospace and defense sectors," said Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager of U.S. Government Services for Boeing Global Services.

According to Red 6, ATARS enables a multitude of tactical training scenarios delivered through augmented reality. These include air combat manuevers, refueling, tactical formation and surface-to-air weapon engagements. ARCADE increases the efficiency of mission planning, briefing and debriefing through real-time 3D visualizations to construct and re-construct sorties.

"Readiness and lethality are critical if our warfighters are to prevail against peer adversaries. Boeing's next-generation platforms will be the first aircraft in the world that are capable of entering our augmented reality training environment. Together, we will deliver a paradigm shift in the quality, quantity and cost of training future pilots," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS), Combined Augmented Reality Battlespace Operational Network (CARBON), and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operate in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

# # #

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Jennifer Non
Boeing Media Relations
+1 (571) 344-2619
jennifer.c.non@boeing.com

Christina Babbitt
Red 6 Communications
+1 (703) 362-3320
Christina.Babbitt@red6ar.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 13:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
