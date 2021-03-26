Log in
The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing Resumes 787 Dreamliner Deliveries

03/26/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
By Andrew Tangel

Boeing Co. resumed deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, a step toward moving past production problems with the widebody jets.

A United Airlines Holdings Inc. spokeswoman said the Chicago-based carrier received a 787 on Friday and expected a second as soon as Monday.

The plane maker had halted deliveries of the popular jets in October after a series of production quality lapses. The problems have prompted stepped-up regulatory scrutiny and hindered Boeing's ability to generate cash amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hurt demand for air travel and the airplanes it produces.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on the pace of deliveries for the company's backlog of Dreamliners, which it has moved to produce at a rate of five airplanes a month. Since halting deliveries in October, Boeing has built up an inventory of more than 80 finished planes, according to aviation data provider Ascend by Cirium.

The Boeing spokesman said the company thoroughly examined many aspects of the 787 program to ensure newly delivered airplanes "meet all regulatory requirements and Boeing's highest quality standards."

The Dreamliner production lapses spurred a broad review by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA has long empowered Boeing to perform the final safety signoffs for planes on the regulator's behalf. But earlier this year, it informed Boeing its own inspectors, rather than the company's, would issue final routine safety approvals on four newly produced Dreamliners. The FAA has said it could take a similar step for more Dreamliners.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1654ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 125 M - -
Net income 2021 922 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 166x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 241,18 $
Last Close Price 247,19 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY15.48%155 032
AIRBUS SE7.47%93 522
TEXTRON INC.12.08%12 549
DASSAULT AVIATION2.90%9 412
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-15.90%5 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.50%4 766
