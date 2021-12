Dec 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING SAYS TEAM HAS DECIDED TO REPLACE THE CURRENT STARLINER SERVICE MODULE ON THE ORBITAL FLIGHT TEST-2 (OFT-2) VEHICLE WITH A NEWER SERVICE MODULE

* BOEING - SERVICE MODULE ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR ITS CREW FLIGHT TEST (CFT) WILL NOW BE USED FOR THE ORBITAL FLIGHT TEST-2 (OFT-2) MISSION

* BOEING SAYS "ENSURING THE STARLINER SYSTEM IS READY WHEN WE FLY OUR TEST MISSIONS IN 2022"

* BOEING - AS PART OF THE STANDARD PROCESS FOR REQUESTING LAUNCH SLOT ON ULA'S MANIFEST IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022, CO AGREED TO AN OPEN WINDOW IN MAY