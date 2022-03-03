Log in
Boeing : Secures Order for Additional MH-47G Block II Chinook Helicopters from U.S. Army

03/03/2022 | 09:12am EST
PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2022 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] extends its partnership with the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) with an order for six additional MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters. The award, valued at $195 million, brings the total number of MH-47G Block II aircraft under contract with the USASOAC to 36.

The upgraded MH-47G Block II Chinook features improved structure and weight reduction initiatives that increase the aircraft's performance and efficiency, allowing for extended lift and range.

"We're answering the Special Operations Aviation's Command's call to modernize its fleet of heavy-lift helicopters," said Andy Builta vice president, Cargo programs and H-47 program manager. "With this upgrade, new advances in technology enable the proven Chinook to meet evolving threats and ever-changing mission requirements."

Boeing has delivered five MH-47G Block II aircraft to date. Deliveries of the new order are scheduled to begin in 2024, with production to primarily take place at Boeing's Philadelphia site.

The H-47 Chinook program supports more than 20,000 jobs and 360 suppliers in 40 states, and is relied on by the U.S. Army and 19 countries around the globe. Supporting a global fleet of more than 950 aircraft, Boeing continues to deliver unrivaled production, maintenance and sustainment cost efficiencies.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact
Brett Anker
Defense, Space & Security
+1-424-724-5929
brett.a.anker@boeing.com

Josh Barrett
Defense, Space & Security
+1-321-607-4118
joshua.d.barrett2@boeing.com

