Boeing : Statement on China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735

CHICAGO, March 26, 2022 - Boeing today released the following statement:

"We extend our deepest condolences for the loss of those on board China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and crew, their families and all those affected by this accident. Boeing will continue to support our airline customer during this difficult time. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB and the Civil Aviation Administration of China who will lead the investigation."<_o3a_p>

