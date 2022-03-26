Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Boeing Company
  News
  Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Boeing : Statement on China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735

03/26/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
CHICAGO, March 26, 2022 - Boeing today released the following statement:

"We extend our deepest condolences for the loss of those on board China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and crew, their families and all those affected by this accident. Boeing will continue to support our airline customer during this difficult time. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB and the Civil Aviation Administration of China who will lead the investigation."<_o3a_p>

Boeing Communications
media@boeing.com

