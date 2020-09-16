Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Statement on the House T&I Committee Report on 737 MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:05am EDT

CHICAGO, September 16, 2020 - Boeing cooperated fully and extensively with the Committee's inquiry since it began in early 2019. We have been hard at work strengthening our safety culture and rebuilding trust with our customers, regulators, and the flying public. The passengers and crew on board Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, as well as their loved ones, continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.

Multiple committees, experts, and governmental authorities have examined issues related to the MAX, and we have incorporated many of their recommendations, as well as the results of our own internal reviews, into the 737 MAX and the overall airplane design process. The revised design of the MAX has received intensive internal and regulatory review, including more than 375,000 engineering and test hours and 1,300 test flights. Once the FAA and other regulators have determined the MAX can safely return to service, it will be one of the most thoroughly-scrutinized aircraft in history, and we have full confidence in its safety. We have also taken steps to bolster safety across our company, consulting outside experts and learning from best practices in other industries. We have set up a new safety organization to enhance and standardize safety practices, restructured our engineering organization to give engineers a stronger voice and a more direct line to share concerns with top management, created a permanent Aerospace Safety Committee of our Board of Directors as well as expanded the role of the Safety Promotion Center.

We have learned many hard lessons as a company from the accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, and from the mistakes we have made. As this report recognizes, we have made fundamental changes to our company as a result, and continue to look for ways to improve. Change is always hard and requires daily commitment, but we as a company are dedicated to doing the work.

For more information on steps Boeing is taking to strengthen safety, visit our 2020 Proxy Statement and our 737 MAX Resources Page.

Contact
Boeing Communications
media@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 09:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
05:15aBOEING : FAA, Boeing Blasted Over 737 MAX Failures in Democratic Report
DJ
05:05aBOEING : Statement on the House T&I Committee Report on 737 MAX
PU
05:01aBOEING : Panel's report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms
AQ
09/15BOEING : HBCU Southern University and A&M College Sign NASA Mentor-Protege Agree..
AQ
09/15BOEING : Etihad Airways and World Energy lift sustainable aviation fuel to the n..
AQ
09/15BOEING : Australia 'Fires Up' Engine on First Loyal Wingman Aircraft
AQ
09/14BOEING : Australia ‘Fires Up' Engine on First Loyal Wingman Aircraft
PU
09/14Industrials Up Amid Stimulus Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
09/14BOEING : HBCU Southern University and A&M College Sign NASA Mentor-Protege Agree..
AQ
09/14BOEING : HBCU Southern University and A&M College Sign NASA Mentor-Protégé Agree..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 577 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 405 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,2x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 92 282 M 92 282 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 187,35 $
Last Close Price 163,49 $
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-49.24%92 282
AIRBUS SE-46.75%66 368
TEXTRON INC.-11.82%8 969
DASSAULT AVIATION-32.14%8 082
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.63.98%5 663
AVICOPTER PLC12.41%4 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group