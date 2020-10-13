Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing Subsidies Merit EU Tariffs on $4 Billion in U.S. Goods, WTO Rules -- 3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

By Josh Zumbrun and Daniel Michaels

The World Trade Organization said the European Union may impose tariffs on $3.99 billion in Boeing Co. jets and other U.S. goods annually as part of a long-running trade dispute.

Tuesday's ruling clears the way for the EU to respond to tariffs that the trade body last October authorized the U.S. to impose on $7.5 billion in Airbus SE jets and other imported European products, the largest arbitration award in WTO history.

EU officials have said they hope to negotiate a settlement with the U.S., and many observers expect Europe to refrain from levying tariffs quickly. The bloc last year said it had prepared a preliminary list of U.S. products to target in retaliation, if necessary.

The jetliner dispute is the longest since the WTO's inception. In 2004, the U.S. took European countries to the WTO over subsidies to Airbus, and Europe responded soon after with a case against U.S. support for Boeing.

WTO rulings since then have found that both sides provided prohibited subsidies, but Europe did so to a greater extent.

"The U.S. is in a strong position, since its award is almost twice the EU's, but $4 billion is not to be sneezed at," said Bill Reinsch, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "It sets the stage for a negotiation, but there is a long way to go."

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Twitter that he would immediately re-engage with the U.S. "Our strong preference is for a negotiated settlement," he said. "Otherwise, we will be forced to defend our interests & respond in a proportionate way."

Airbus said it supports any action the EU takes. The company is "ready to support a negotiation process that leads to a fair settlement," said Chief Executive Guillaume Faury. "It is time to find a solution now so that tariffs can be removed on both sides of the Atlantic."

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the top U.S. trade negotiator, said the EU has "no lawful basis to impose tariffs" because the subsidies for Boeing have already been repealed. He suggested the U.S. would consider retaliating if Brussels moved forward with tariffs. "Any imposition of tariffs based on a measure that has been eliminated is plainly contrary to WTO principles and will force a U.S. response," he said.

European officials say they can levy an additional $4 billion in tariffs based on a previous finding of other U.S. violations, which would be on top of the $3.99 billion awarded on Tuesday.

Mr. Lighthizer said that the U.S. would prefer to negotiate a solution and is "waiting for a response from the EU to a recent U.S. proposal and will intensify our ongoing negotiations with the EU to restore fair competition and a level playing field to this sector."

Boeing said it is disappointed that Airbus and the EU are seeking tariffs on the U.S. "Rather than escalating this matter with threats to U.S. businesses and their European customers, Airbus and the EU should be focusing their energies on good-faith efforts to resolve this long-running dispute," the company said.

Helping broker a deal over government aid for jetliners would be a crucial victory for the WTO's efforts to build credibility as a global arbitrator, even as the coronavirus pandemic amplifies already-simmering trade spats.

The pandemic-driven decline in air travel has made many airlines unwilling or unable to take most new aircraft deliveries, reducing the current and potential impact of such disputes.

Both the U.S. and the EU have taken steps in recent months to defuse their dispute, which spawned a series of claims, WTO rulings, concessions and appeals that have colored broader trade relations between them and led to tariffs on goods ranging from cheese to industrial parts.

Boeing earlier this year stepped away from tax breaks provided by Washington state for 787 production. The company recently said it planned to end assembly of the plane in the state and move it to South Carolina. Airbus announced a deal in July with Spain and France to change some financial-support agreements.

Both sides now maintain they are in full compliance with WTO guidelines.

The dispute has become an element of the Trump administration's trade talks with Europe. The two sides have been in formal negotiations since 2018 over a range of issues but have made little progress.

Many other industries have been pulled into the aircraft dispute after the U.S.'s tariffs last year affected a range of cultural products from Europe such as wines, liquors, olives and cheeses.

"Instead of further escalation, we hope the U.S. and the EU will come back to the negotiating table and agree to the immediate and simultaneous removal of tariffs," said the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., a trade group representing distillers.

--Doug Cameron contributed to this article.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com and Daniel Michaels at daniel.michaels@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1232ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.50% 63.68 Real-time Quote.-49.43%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 2.248 End-of-day quote.9.82%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.99% 163.935 Delayed Quote.-48.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
12:41pU.S. says EU has no legal basis to impose tariffs in aircraft dispute
RE
12:41pEU wins tariff clearance on $4 billion of U.S. imports in Boeing case
RE
12:33pBOEING'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE : No jetliner sales in September
AQ
12:33pBoeing Subsidies Merit EU Tariffs on $4 Billion in U.S. Goods, WTO Rules -- 3..
DJ
12:32pBOEING'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE : No jetliner sales in September
AQ
12:00pBOEING : Receives $477 Million Performance Based Logistics Contract from Defense..
AQ
11:38aBOEING : Receives $477 Million Performance Based Logistics Contract from Defense..
AQ
11:38aRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Collins Aerospace adds navigation receivers to its expan..
AQ
11:28aBoeing Subsidies Merit EU Tariffs on $4 Billion in U.S. Goods, WTO Rules -- 2..
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 108 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 482 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 94 460 M 94 460 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,00 $
Last Close Price 167,35 $
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-48.63%94 460
AIRBUS SE-49.43%61 039
TEXTRON INC.-17.58%8 408
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.90%7 366
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.80.84%7 185
AVICOPTER PLC23.06%5 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group