Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/13 11:18:42 am
164.295 USD   -1.83%
11:15aBoeing Delivered 11 Aircraft in September, but Won No New Orders
DJ
11:13aBoeing reports more 737 MAX cancellations, deliveries fall
RE
11:11aEU SHOULD RETALIATE IN AIRBUS-BOEING DISPUTE : France
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing Subsidies Merit EU Tariffs on $4 Billion in U.S. Goods, WTO Rules -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 11:03am EDT

By Doug Cameron and Daniel Michaels

The World Trade Organization on Tuesday said the European Union may impose tariffs on $3.99 billion in Boeing Co. jets and other U.S. goods annually as part of a long-running trade dispute.

The ruling clears the way for the EU to respond to tariffs that the trade body last October authorized the U.S. to impose on $7.5 billion in Airbus SE jets and other imported European products. In 2004, Washington took European countries to the WTO over subsidies to Airbus, and Europe responded soon after with a case against U.S. support for Boeing.

WTO rulings since then have found that both sides provided prohibited subsidies, but Europe did so to a greater extent.

EU officials have said they hope to negotiate a settlement with Washington, and many observers expect Europe to refrain from levying tariffs quickly. The EU last year said it had prepared a preliminary list of U.S. products to target for retaliation, if necessary.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Twitter that he "will immediately re-engage with the U.S. in a positive and constructive manner to decide on next steps. Our strong preference is for a negotiated settlement. Otherwise, we will be forced to defend our interests & respond in a proportionate way."

Airbus said it supports any action the EU takes. The company is "ready to support a negotiation process that leads to a fair settlement," said Chief Executive Guillaume Faury. "It is time to find a solution now so that tariffs can be removed on both sides of the Atlantic."

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing said it is disappointed that Airbus and the EU are seeking tariffs on the U.S. "Rather than escalating this matter with threats to U.S. businesses and their European customers, Airbus and the EU should be focusing their energies on good-faith efforts to resolve this long-running dispute," the company said.

Helping broker a deal over government aid for jetliners would be a crucial victory for the WTO's efforts to build credibility as a global arbitrator, even as the coronavirus pandemic amplifies already-simmering trade spats. The 16-year jetliner dispute is the longest in WTO history.

The U.S. last year introduced a 15% tariff on imported Airbus jets and levies on other European products, following the largest arbitration award in WTO history, according to the U.S. Trade Representative. The EU could follow suit with levies on Boeing planes if no deal can be reached.

The pandemic-driven decline in air travel has made many airlines unwilling or unable to take most new aircraft deliveries, reducing the current and potential impact.

Both sides have taken steps in recent months to defuse a dispute that started in October 2004 and centers on government aid aimed at assisting the launch of new jets such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 and A380.

The dispute spawned a series of claims, WTO rulings, concessions and appeals that have colored broader trade relations between the U.S. and the EU and led to tariffs on goods ranging from cheese to industrial parts.

Boeing earlier this year stepped away from tax breaks provided by Washington state for 787 production. The company recently said it planned to end assembly of the plane in the state and move it to South Carolina. Airbus announced a deal in July with Spain and France to change some financial-support agreements.

Both sides now maintain they are in full compliance with WTO guidelines.

The dispute over aircraft subsidies has become an element of the Trump administration's trade negotiations with Europe. The two sides have been in formal negotiations since 2018 over a range of issues but have made little progress.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com and Daniel Michaels at daniel.michaels@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1102ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.61% 63.61 Real-time Quote.-49.43%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 2.248 End-of-day quote.9.82%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.08% 164.105 Delayed Quote.-48.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
11:15aBoeing Delivered 11 Aircraft in September, but Won No New Orders
DJ
11:13aBoeing reports more 737 MAX cancellations, deliveries fall
RE
11:11aEU SHOULD RETALIATE IN AIRBUS-BOEING : France
RE
11:03aUstr says wto arbitrator rejected eu requests for countermeasures based on ae..
RE
11:03aBoeing Subsidies Merit EU Tariffs on $4 Billion in U.S. Goods, WTO Rules -- U..
DJ
11:01aBOEING : Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries
PR
10:27aBOEING : Subsidies Merit EU Tariffs on $4 Billion in U.S. Goods, WTO Rules
DJ
10:19aEU wins right to place tariffs on $4 billion U.S. goods in aircraft spat
RE
10:18aBOEING : Trade body says EU can sanction $4B worth of US goods
AQ
10:18aBOEING : Trade body says EU can sanction $4B worth of US goods
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 108 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 482 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 94 460 M 94 460 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,00 $
Last Close Price 167,35 $
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-48.63%94 460
AIRBUS SE-49.43%61 039
TEXTRON INC.-17.58%8 408
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.90%7 366
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.80.84%7 185
AVICOPTER PLC23.06%5 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group