Boeing : The Invictus Games Foundation Welcomes Boeing as Official Partner

LONDON, March 29, 2022 - The Invictus Games Foundation is pleased to welcome Boeing [NYSE: B.A.] as Official Partner in a multi-year agreement supporting international wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. Boeing is also announced as Premier Partner to the upcoming Invictus Games The Hague 2020, presented by Jaguar Land Rover, and to the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

"We are very grateful for the long-term support of Boeing for the Invictus Games movement. This builds upon their sponsorship of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 and now extends to a multi-year Games partnership agreement in a first for the Foundation," said Invictus Games Foundation CEO Dominic Reid. "Our work supporting international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women through sport is only made possible by partners such as Boeing, which has committed to long term support for veterans and their wider community."

The partnership will provide funding for the Foundation to continue to inspire the recovery of international wounded, injured and sick veterans and service personnel through the power of sports, esports and adventurous challenges. In particular, this extends to the work of the Foundation beyond the Games, to improve ongoing access to recovery and rehabilitation programs, including Invictus Endeavours, and will allow the Foundation to develop best practices and research to support the international veterans community.

"At Boeing, we are committed to supporting transitioning military service members, veterans and their families globally," said Ziad Ojakli, Boeing's executive vice president of Government Operations. "We do this by funding employment readiness programs for transitioning service members and their spouses as well as through our support of organizations like the Invictus Games Foundation, which work to improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of veterans and their families. I am excited about the reach of this incredible partnership and look forward to a great competition."

In 2021, Boeing contributed more than €11 million in support of veterans workforce transition and recovery and rehabilitation programs globally. Over the past five years, Boeing has contributed more than €10 million to support charitable organizations across Europe - this includes approximately €1 million for programs that support veterans and their families living on the continent.

"On behalf of our 140,000 Boeing teammates around the world, including the approximately 20,000 veterans in our ranks, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all those competing in this year's Invictus Games," said Sir Michael Arthur, senior vice president of Boeing and president of Boeing International. "As part of our longstanding support of the veterans community across the world, Boeing is proud to sponsor this year's games and celebrate the achievements and dedication of all Invictus Games competitors."

This year, the Games are taking place April 16 - 22 in the Netherlands after two delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring 500 competitors from 20 nations taking part in 10 sports, the Games will also bring together family members and friends of the competitors to acknowledge their role in recovery, post-injury or illness. The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 will take place in Germany, September 9 - 16, 2023.

About the Invictus Games Foundation

The Invictus Games Foundation is the charity behind the Invictus Games. Founded in 2014 post the inaugural Invictus Games London 2014, the Foundation oversees the delivery of the Invictus Games as well as support for its international community with opportunities to use sports, esports and adventurous challenge for recovery, beyond the Games. The Duke of Sussex is Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Invictus Games have so far taken place in London 2014, Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, and Sydney 2018. The Invictus Games Foundation is currently reviewing a shortlist of cities bidding for 2025 with the host city due to be announced in April 2022. More information from www.invictusgamesfoundation.org



About the Invictus Games The Hague 2020

Taking place 16-22 April 2022, the sustainable and compact Invictus Games The Hague 2020 will be held in the Zuiderpark. The popular park will be renamed Invictus Games Park for the occasion. Everybody can enter the park for free and tickets are sold for the sporting venues for those that wish to support and encourage those participating. In the Invictus Games Park, a temporary stadium is built in addition to the existing Sports Campus and athletics complex. Swimming is taking place in the nearby Hofbad. More information from www.invictusgames2020.com

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com

