Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:26 2022-07-28 am EDT
159.73 USD   +2.33%
11:07aBOEING : U.S. Air Force Celebrate 50 Years of F-15 Innovation
PU
10:23aSenate Panel Proposes $850 Bln For National Defense, Increase of $37 Bln (Bloomberg)
MT
10:21aGoldman Sachs Lowers Boeing's Price Target to $281 From $288, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : U.S. Air Force Celebrate 50 Years of F-15 Innovation

07/28/2022 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2022 - On July 27, 1972, the Boeing [NYSE: BA] F-15 flew for the first time with Chief Test Pilot Irv Burrows at the controls. Fifty years later, the undefeated F-15 continues to evolve and add advanced capability to the U.S. Air Force fighter fleet.

"Boeing is proud of the F-15's proven performance and of our shared legacy on this platform with the U.S. Air Force and operators around the world," said Prat Kumar, vice president of F-15 Programs. "With its unrivaled combat performance, five decades-long production run and continuous evolution, the F-15 has a remarkable history and continues today to be a critical asset for U.S. and allied forces. And with the development of new, advanced capabilities and the evolution of the F-15EX, the best is yet to come."

Boeing's F-15 program was initiated at the request of the U.S. Air Force, which needed a fighter jet designed to maintain the country's air superiority. Through its variants, the F-15 has also served that mission internationally with numerous global customers including Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea and Qatar.

The newest F-15, the F-15EX Eagle II, delivers a state-of-the-art electronic warfare system, along with contemporary sensors and avionics. The airframe, known for its unrivaled payload capacity, is capable of carrying next-generation hypersonic weapons.

The F-15's manufacturing process has also evolved over the years to include digital design and automation and tooling, including revolutionary full-size determinant assembly advanced manufacturing processes.

"Boeing's modernized manufacturing process improves quality while decreasing time and costs," said Kumar. "We've seen increased global interest in the contemporary F-15 and its next-generation capabilities."

More than 1,500 F-15s are in service worldwide. The U.S. Air Force took delivery of its first F-15EX in March 2021.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

# # #

Contact
Sarah Reed
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
+1 (314) 810-6274
sarah.e.reed@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:06:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
11:07aBOEING : U.S. Air Force Celebrate 50 Years of F-15 Innovation
PU
10:23aSenate Panel Proposes $850 Bln For National Defense, Increase of $37 Bln (Bloomberg)
MT
10:21aGoldman Sachs Lowers Boeing's Price Target to $281 From $288, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:21aJPMorgan Raises Boeing's Price Target to $200 From $188, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10:20aWells Fargo Securities Adjusts Price Target on Boeing to $210 From $214, Maintains Over..
MT
08:30aSupply disruptions cloud aerospace outlook after solid first half
RE
06:44aSouthwest predicts third-quarter revenue above pre-pandemic levels
RE
05:45aBOEING CO : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:35aBOEING CO : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
03:21aTaiwan's China Airlines eyes A330 replacement, future freighter options
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70 417 M - -
Net income 2022 154 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 558 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -494x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 92 632 M 92 632 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 156,09 $
Average target price 211,48 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-22.55%92 632
AIRBUS SE-5.52%84 687
TEXTRON INC.-17.46%14 022
DASSAULT AVIATION46.42%11 726
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.89%4 136
AVICOPTER PLC-44.83%3 864