Boeing : U.S. Navy, Boeing Conduct First MQ-25 Refueling Mission with F-35C

09/14/2021 | 10:42am EDT
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2021 - The U.S. Navy and Boeing [NYSE: BA] have used the MQ-25TM T1 test asset to refuel a U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II fighter jet for the first time, once again demonstrating the aircraft's ability to achieve its primary aerial refueling mission.

This was the third refueling mission for the Boeing-owned test asset in just over three months, advancing the test program for the Navy's first operational carrier-based unmanned aircraft. T1 refueled an F/A-18 Super Hornet in June and an E-2D Hawkeye in August.

'Every test flight with another Type/Model/Series aircraft gets us one step closer to rapidly delivering a fully mission-capable MQ-25 to the fleet,' said Capt. Chad Reed, the Navy's Unmanned Carrier Aviation program manager. 'Stingray's unmatched refueling capability is going to increase the Navy's power projection and provide operational flexibility to the Carrier Strike Group commanders.'

During a test flight Sept. 13, an F-35C test pilot from the Navy's Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Three (VX-23) conducted a successful wake survey behind T1 to ensure performance and stability before making contact with T1's aerial refueling drogue and receiving fuel.

'This flight was yet another physical demonstration of the maturity and stability of the MQ-25 aircraft design,' said Dave Bujold, Boeing's MQ-25 program director. 'Thanks to this latest mission in our accelerated test program, we are confident the MQ-25 aircraft we are building right now will meet the Navy's primary requirement - delivering fuel safely to the carrier air wing.'

The T1 flight test program began in September 2019 with the aircraft's first flight. In the following two years, the test program completed more than 120 flight hours - gathering data on everything from aircraft performance to propulsion dynamics to structural loads and flutter testing for strength and stability.

MQ-25 is benefitting from the two years of early flight test data, which has been integrated back into its digital models to strengthen the digital thread connecting aircraft design to production to test to operations and sustainment. Boeing is currently manufacturing the first two MQ-25 test aircraft.

T1 will be used to conduct a deck handling demonstration aboard a U.S. Navy carrier in the coming months to help advance the carrier integration progress.

For more information on Boeing Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

MQ-25 is a trademark of the Department of the Navy.

NAVAIR Public Release 2021-681 Distribution Statement A - 'Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited'​

###

Contact:
Ashlee Erwin
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
Mobile: +1 314-239-9944
ashlee.i.erwin@boeing.com

Justin Gibson
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
Mobile: +1 314-708-6293
justin.l.gibson@boeing.com

