    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
News 
Summary

Boeing : Unveils F-15 Qatar Advanced Jets

08/25/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2021 - Boeing [NYSE: BA], in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), celebrated the naming and rollout of Qatar's advanced F-15, the F-15QA.

'The rollout of the F-15QA is momentous, not just in terms of capability but also in terms of the enhanced partnership it represents. The relationship the United States shares with Qatar is critical to the stability and security of the central command area of responsibility, and we are grateful for our coalition partner's continued focus on building interoperability and combined readiness,' said Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, commander of 9th Air Force. 'It is a privilege and honor to stand with our Qatari counterparts this day and every day.'

The first set of F-15QA jets will ferry to Qatar later this year following the completion of pre-delivery pilot training.

'The Qatar F-15QA program further enhanced next-generation technologies in the advanced F-15 such as the fly-by-wire flight controls, an all-glass digital cockpit and contemporary sensors, radar and electronic warfare capabilities,' said Prat Kumar, vice president of the F-15 program. 'Driven by digital engineering and advanced manufacturing, these aircraft represent a transformational leap for the F-15. The F-15QA will enhance the superiority of the QEAF with more speed, range and payload than any fighter in the world.'

Boeing has been providing maintenance and logistics support for the QEAF during pre-delivery pilot training, which began earlier this year. In addition, Boeing will establish and operate an aircrew and maintenance training center for the QEAF at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar through 2024 while also providing in-country spares and logistics support once aircraft are delivered.

'Boeing is proud to provide a holistic solution to our valued Qatari customer through tailored training and sustainment,' said Torbjorn 'Turbo' Sjogren, vice president of International Government & Defence for Boeing. 'We look forward to our continued partnership with Qatar and further supporting their mission readiness needs.'

For more information on Boeing Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

###

Contact:
Paul Beuttenmuller
Boeing Communications
+1 314-452-4101
paul.a.beuttenmuller@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 270 M - -
Net income 2021 1 216 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 120x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 221,43 $
Average target price 272,35 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Dohnalek Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY2.49%129 792
AIRBUS SE26.38%104 765
TEXTRON INC.47.90%16 275
DASSAULT AVIATION7.02%9 383
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.4.28%6 923
AVICOPTER PLC6.04%6 163