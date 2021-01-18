Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Verifying Software Safety

01/18/2021 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Verifying Software Safety Boeing completes software qualification for second Starliner test flight January 18, 2021 in Space

The reusable Starliner crew module slated to fly Boeing's Orbital Flight Test-2 prepares for Weight and Center of Gravity testing inside the Starliner production factory at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

(Boeing photo)

Boeing recently completed its formal requalification of the CST-100 Starliner's flight software in preparation for its next flight. The autonomous spacecraft will fly to the International Space Station during a second uncrewed flight test, Orbital Flight Test-2, in March, ahead of a first crewed flight with NASA astronauts later this year.

Teams in Houston and across the country conducted a full review of Starliner's flight software and the process by which mission modifications or upgrades will be formally qualified in the future.

'The work this team put into exhaustively wringing out our software is a defining moment for the program,' said John Vollmer, Starliner vice president and program manager. 'We're smarter as a team having been through this process, and most importantly, we're smarter as a human spaceflight community.'

The team began by evaluating Starliner's software requirements and the testing associated with its verification. Reviews were conducted to ensure Starliner's Houston-based Avionics and Software Integration Lab, or ASIL, was sufficiently outfitted and configured to support all testing. Additional assessments were made to verify the complete integration of software with all recommended flight hardware. Software engineers also validated all the simulators and emulators to ensure they were accurate models.

The team then conducted a series of tests to confirm Starliner's updated software met design specifications. They also conducted static and dynamic tests inside the software integration lab, including hundreds of cases ranging from single command verifications to comprehensive end-to-end mission scenarios with the core software.

When the COVID-19 pandemic threatened the team's progress, the program swiftly transitioned to virtual work, and enlisted support from across the company.

'Throughout all the turmoil 2020 handed us, this team remained energetic and inspired to be successful,' said Aaron Kraftcheck, Starliner's software test and verification manager. 'They want to do their very best for their country and their fellow citizens by helping to restore the pride NASA has in flying humans safely in space.'

Hardware and software integrated test events are planned with the spacecraft's launch vehicle provider, United Launch Alliance, to further strengthen that portion of the qualification test regimen, and with NASA's International Space Station program to verify Starliner's code is robust and error-free throughout joint docking and undocking operations.

Boeing will then run through an end-to-end simulation of the OFT-2 test flight in the company's ASIL using flight hardware and the final versions of Starliner's flight software to accurately model the spacecraft's expected behavior. The simulation will be conducted over several days and includes complete pre-launch to docking and undocking to landing events.

'As we continue carrying out these critical milestones and reviews, we remain true to our values of safety, quality and integrity,' Vollmer said. 'Completing OFT-2 brings us one step closer to our end goal of transporting astronauts to and from the International Space Station this year.'

A fully assembled Starliner crew module is prepared for flight inside the Starliner production factory at Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission.

(Boeing photo)

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:07:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
11:08aBOEING : Verifying Software Safety
PU
10:50aCANADIAN PRESS NEWSALERT : Ottawa OKs return of Boeing Max aircraft to Canadian ..
AQ
10:21aCanada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on Jan 20
RE
10:02aBOEING : CEO Shares Thoughts with Employees in Recognition of Martin Luther King..
PU
08:31aBOEING : Elects Lynne Doughtie to Board of Directors, Following Resignation of D..
AQ
05:06aBOEING : Updated Boeing Statement on Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ-182
AQ
01/17NASA's Delayed Deep-Space Rocket Suffers Test Failure on the Ground -- Update
DJ
01/17AIRBUS : France wants suspension of 'poisonous' U.S.-Europe trade spat
RE
01/17NASA's Delayed Deep-Space Rocket Suffers Test Failure on the Ground
DJ
01/16BOEING'S OTHER BIG PROBLEM : Fixing Its Space Program
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 375 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 159 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,0x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 226,22 $
Last Close Price 204,32 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-4.55%115 345
AIRBUS SE3.09%87 644
TEXTRON INC.1.26%11 201
DASSAULT AVIATION0.61%9 073
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.6.99%7 302
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED32.16%7 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ