Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:00:01 pm EDT
183.55 USD   -1.31%
04/20Boeing To Resume Deliveries Of 787 Jets After Completing Structural Inspections, Repairs
MT
04/20BOEING : With spotlight on Artemis I, team preps for next mission
PU
04/20Air Canada Extends Ukraine Support; Expands Freighter Service Into Halifax
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : With spotlight on Artemis I, team preps for next mission

04/20/2022 | 10:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
With spotlight on Artemis I, team preps for next mission As core stage 1 prepares to take flight on Artemis I, manufacturing continues for future missions. April 20, 2022 in Space

Four of five sections of the second core stage have been assembled as a result of the recent connection of the hydrogen tank, oxygen tank and connecting structures.

NASA photo

As Artemis I, the first in a series of missions that will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars, completes final preparations ahead of a fueling and countdown rehearsal and first flight, technicians at Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) near New Orleans are already working on the massive components for future Artemis missions.

As it has done for the first Artemis mission, the Boeing Space Launch System team will provide the 212-foot-long (64.6-meter) core stage for the second Artemis flight - and future Artemis missions. Later, Boeing will also provide an Exploration Upper Stage (EUS) that will be one of the most powerful in-space vehicles ever flown.

"By the time Artemis I ends, we will be well on our way to finishing equipment for Artemis II," said Jennifer Boland-Masterson, Boeing's director of operations at MAF. "As we look to the future of the Artemis program, I am especially excited about the new capability currently in development for EUS."

The second core stage is nearing its final form with the recent connection of the hydrogen tank, oxygen tank and connecting structures. This connection solidifies four of the five sections of the core stage. All that will be left is to pair the engine section and the RS-25 engines themselves.

The Boeing team recently completed the weld confidence article for the EUS LH2 Barrel at Michoud Assembly Facility near New Orleans.

Boeing / Dan Moran

Just as the massive elements of the core stage required advanced tooling, the scale of EUS required novel thinking to build an upper stage with the ability to loft massive payloads into deep space. With innovation and optimization at the forefront of planning, the Boeing team at MAF developed processes to build EUS using some of the same tooling for the core stage. The team is even leveraging some of the same workforce and suppliers to manufacture EUS as well.

The Boeing weld team at MAF recently confirmed by manufacturing a full-scale weld confidence article that the weld parameters, production weld tooling and flight-like hardware on EUS all came together seamlessly.

"Precision is paramount at this stage," said Dan Moran, senior program manager for EUS. "The weld confidence article test gives us assurance that we have a robust manufacturing approach that aligns with the engineering design."

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 02:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
04/20Boeing To Resume Deliveries Of 787 Jets After Completing Structural Inspections, Repair..
MT
04/20BOEING : With spotlight on Artemis I, team preps for next mission
PU
04/20Air Canada Extends Ukraine Support; Expands Freighter Service Into Halifax
MT
04/20Boeing to Resume Deliveries of 787 Aircraft in Second Half of 2022
MT
04/20Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources
RE
04/20NO ABNORMALITIES FOUND IN CHINA EAST : ABC News
MT
04/20REACHING FOR THE CONVERTED : Repurposing Aircraft A Growing Trend In The Aviation Industry
AQ
04/20China Eastern Airlines Black Boxes From Crash Severely Damaged
MT
04/20MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 20, 2022
04/19BOEING : Island skies inspire a bright future in engineering, space
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80 253 M - -
Net income 2022 2 947 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 183,55 $
Average target price 247,29 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-7.62%109 800
AIRBUS SE-5.82%88 614
TEXTRON INC.-9.21%15 163
DASSAULT AVIATION66.42%14 303
AVICOPTER PLC-44.06%4 202
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.71%4 150