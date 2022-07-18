Boeing : and GAMECO Sign First Comprehensive Materials Management Agreement in China

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd. (GAMECO) signed a 5-year Integrated Materials Management (IMM) program contract. The agreement marks the first time Boeing will provide a comprehensive materials-management solution in mainland China.

Boeing's new 5-year program will provide demand planning, on-site personnel, and logistics services to support GAMECO's operations to optimize materials purchase and inventory costs and also improve production service levels. This contract further expands the partnership between Boeing and GAMECO, which have worked together on passenger-to-freighter conversions for standard and wide-body aircraft, including the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) and 767-300BCF lines as well as 777/737 landing gear overhaul. GAMECO's performance has helped Boeing improve and expand conversion services to customers worldwide. In addition, the cooperation has helped GAMECO strengthen its maintenance capabilities and achieve strategic priorities.

"Boeing's Inventory Management Program is data-based and tailored to the needs of GAMECO," said GAMECO General Manager Norbert Marx. "This program will secure the availability of parts and material in a timely and cost-efficient way while reducing our inventory holding costs. GAMECO is excited to enter into this smart program with Boeing to the benefit of better support to China Southern Airlines and our broad domestic and international airline customer base."

"We continue to leverage our BGS capabilities and strengths to build packaged offerings that address the value propositions most important to our customers," said Mini Desai, vice president of Commercial Spares and Managed Parts, Boeing Global Services. "China is a strategic and important market for BGS. This partnership will enable us to better serve our customer base in China and provide solutions as market demands increase in the future."

GAMECO, established in October 1989 at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, is a joint venture between China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. and Hutchison Whampoa (China) Ltd. from Hong Kong that specializes in aircraft and airborne component maintenance, repair and overhaul. GAMECO provides comprehensive, high-quality and highly efficient services to customers, covering line maintenance, base maintenance, component repair and overhaul, aircraft engineering, and training and technical service of ground-support equipment.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact

Glynnis Richard

Boeing Communications

+1 (267) 593-9078

glynnis.p.richard@boeing.com