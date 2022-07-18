Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
147.74 USD   +0.40%
06:04aBOEING : and GAMECO Sign First Comprehensive Materials Management Agreement in China
PU
06:01aAir industry braves blistering heat as Farnborough returns
RE
05:28aBoeing, U.S. Navy Demonstrate Manned-Unmanned Teaming with Super Hornet Flight Tests
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : and GAMECO Sign First Comprehensive Materials Management Agreement in China

07/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd. (GAMECO) signed a 5-year Integrated Materials Management (IMM) program contract. The agreement marks the first time Boeing will provide a comprehensive materials-management solution in mainland China.

Boeing's new 5-year program will provide demand planning, on-site personnel, and logistics services to support GAMECO's operations to optimize materials purchase and inventory costs and also improve production service levels. This contract further expands the partnership between Boeing and GAMECO, which have worked together on passenger-to-freighter conversions for standard and wide-body aircraft, including the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) and 767-300BCF lines as well as 777/737 landing gear overhaul. GAMECO's performance has helped Boeing improve and expand conversion services to customers worldwide. In addition, the cooperation has helped GAMECO strengthen its maintenance capabilities and achieve strategic priorities.

"Boeing's Inventory Management Program is data-based and tailored to the needs of GAMECO," said GAMECO General Manager Norbert Marx. "This program will secure the availability of parts and material in a timely and cost-efficient way while reducing our inventory holding costs. GAMECO is excited to enter into this smart program with Boeing to the benefit of better support to China Southern Airlines and our broad domestic and international airline customer base."

"We continue to leverage our BGS capabilities and strengths to build packaged offerings that address the value propositions most important to our customers," said Mini Desai, vice president of Commercial Spares and Managed Parts, Boeing Global Services. "China is a strategic and important market for BGS. This partnership will enable us to better serve our customer base in China and provide solutions as market demands increase in the future."

GAMECO, established in October 1989 at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, is a joint venture between China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. and Hutchison Whampoa (China) Ltd. from Hong Kong that specializes in aircraft and airborne component maintenance, repair and overhaul. GAMECO provides comprehensive, high-quality and highly efficient services to customers, covering line maintenance, base maintenance, component repair and overhaul, aircraft engineering, and training and technical service of ground-support equipment.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact
Glynnis Richard
Boeing Communications
+1 (267) 593-9078
glynnis.p.richard@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 10:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
06:04aBOEING : and GAMECO Sign First Comprehensive Materials Management Agreement in China
PU
06:01aAir industry braves blistering heat as Farnborough returns
RE
05:28aBoeing, U.S. Navy Demonstrate Manned-Unmanned Teaming with Super Hornet Flight Tests
AQ
05:01aBoeing Unveils Model to Show Best Routes to Zero Carbon Future
PR
04:31aAirbus sees engine delivery delays peaking at mid-year - report
RE
03:58aElbit Systems Unit Wins $33 Million Contract to Supply Enhanced Flight Vision Systems f..
MT
03:19aTriumph Group Wins Wire Control Cables Contract From Boeing, Extends License Agreement ..
MT
01:31aBoeing tempers airline market 20-year forecast
AQ
12:05aBoeing Forecasts Commercial Services, Jet Deliveries To Reach $11 Trillion By 2041
MT
07/17Rolls-Royce to start UltraFan prototype tests this year
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 520 M - -
Net income 2022 825 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 127x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87 408 M 87 408 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 147,74 $
Average target price 212,33 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-26.61%87 408
AIRBUS SE-7.69%82 406
TEXTRON INC.-22.09%12 936
DASSAULT AVIATION52.21%12 137
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-23.19%4 067
AVICOPTER PLC-44.71%3 873