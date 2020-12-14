Log in
The Boeing Company

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Boeing broadens 787 inspections after finding more production defects- WSJ

12/14/2020 | 02:15pm EST
Boeing 787 Dreamliners are shown in final production at widebody factory in North Charleston

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has expanded inspections of newly produced 787 Dreamliners after finding a previously disclosed manufacturing defect in sections of the jet where it had not previously been detected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

U.S. air-safety regulators and Boeing engineers agree the newly discovered problem does not pose an imminent safety hazard, the WSJ reported, citing industry and government officials.

However, the new issue will likely ramp up a Federal Aviation Administration review of 787 production safeguards, the WSJ added, citing one of the officials.

Boeing said in December it was reducing production of its 787 for the fourth time in 18 months after posting zero deliveries in November as production flaws compounded delays from the COVID-19 crisis.

The planemaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2020
