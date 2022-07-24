Boeing defense workers to strike in St. Louis area over pay issues

July 24 (Reuters) - A union representing nearly 2,500
employees at three Boeing Co defense locations in the St.
Louis area said on Sunday the workers rejected the company's
defense contract offer and will strike at the locations starting
Aug. 1.
"Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and
now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our
members' 401(k) plan," the International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said in a statement. It
added that union workers will not accept a contract that is not
fair and equitable. "We will not allow this company to put our
members’ hard-earned retirements in jeopardy," the union added.
Workers at the three plants in Missouri and Illinois build
the F-15, F-18, T-7A trainer, and the MQ-25 unmanned refueler.
Boeing said Sunday it "is disappointed with Sunday’s vote to
reject a strong, highly competitive offer. We are activating our
contingency plan to support continuity of operations in the
event of a strike."
Boeing had offered an additional $3,000 ratification https://www.iam837.org/news/summary-of-company-modifications-to-bafobonus
if workers had approved the three-year contract by Sunday
rather than an earlier proposal to make additional $1,000 annual
contributions to workers 401(k) plans.
Boeing's 401(k) offer included a company match of workers
contributions up to 10% of workers' salaries along with an
automatic contribution of 2% for 2023 and 2024.
The contract is set to expire on Aug. 1 at 12:01 am CDT
(0501 GMT).
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Jose Joseph in
Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)