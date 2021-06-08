Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing lifts price tag for Air Force One contract -USAF official

06/08/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Air Force One is seen on the tarmac after U.S. President Joe Biden returned from Pittsburgh to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has told the Air Force the price of the next-generation presidential aircraft could go up, and asked for more time to deliver the flying White House citing difficulties with COVID-19 and a subcontractor, an Air Force official said on Tuesday.

In July 2018, Boeing received a $3.9 billion contract to build two 747-8 aircraft for use as Air Force One, set to be delivered by December 2024.

Boeing informed the Air Force that it wanted about a year of extra time to deliver on the contract, Darlene Costello the acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition told a U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee panel.

Separately, Boeing submitted a letter to the Air Force beginning the process to negotiate a price adjustment for the jets, Costello said.

"At the moment are accessing the schedule that they have submitted," Costello said.

In April, Boeing recorded a $318-million pre-tax charge related to Air Force One presidential aircraft due to a spat with a supplier.

The Boeing 747-8s are designed to be like an airborne White House, able to fly in worst-case security scenarios such as nuclear war, and are modified with military avionics, advanced communications and a self-defense system.

Boeing referred questions to the Air Force.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
05:00pIndustrials Move Higher Amid Economic Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03:49pBOEING CO  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:42pBoeing Receives 73 Orders, Delivers 17 Planes in May After Halting Deliveries..
MT
02:32pWall Street languid as "meme stock" frenzy hogs spotlight
RE
01:04pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES  : Lifts 2022 Firm Orders for Boeing 737 Max as Travel Bookin..
MT
11:53aBoeing delivers 10 737 MAXs, fewer 787s, in May
RE
11:50aBoeing Receives Orders for 73 Airplanes in May; Shares up 6%
MT
11:45aRYANAIR  : to double size of base at Rome Fiumicino
RE
11:43aSTREET COLOR : Boeing Delivered 17 Planes in May Including 10 737 MAX Jets
MT
11:09aBOEING  : American Airlines bets on Miami this summer
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 233 M - -
Net income 2021 579 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 307x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 255,55 $
Last Close Price 252,66 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY18.03%147 758
AIRBUS SE23.99%106 661
TEXTRON INC.44.78%15 793
DASSAULT AVIATION13.94%10 365
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-9.08%6 285
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.55%5 078