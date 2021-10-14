Log in
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : names Heidi Grant as Business Development Leader

10/14/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 - Heidi Grant, director of the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), has been selected to lead Boeing's defense, space and government services sales teams. She will join the company Nov. 8 as vice president of Business Development, leading the organization previously known as Global Sales and Marketing (GSM).

In her current role she is responsible for the administration and execution of U.S. Department of Defense security cooperation programs and activities involving defense articles, military training and other defense-related services. She began her U.S. Department of Defense career in 1989 and held key roles with the departments of the Navy and Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff and two combatant commands with assignments from base to headquarters levels, including an overseas assignment.

"Heidi brings extensive experience in global strategy and competitive positioning across the life cycle," said Leanne Caret, president and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. "We look forward to working closely with her as we compete, win and grow our business around the world."

Grant will report to Caret and Boeing Global Services President and CEO Ted Colbert and serve on both leadership teams. She will be based in Arlington, Virginia.

Grant succeeds Jeff Shockey, who departed the company in July. Mike Manazir, who has served as interim GSM vice president, returns to his role as vice president, Boeing Global Services business development.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

###

Contact:
Boeing Communications
Media@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 20:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
