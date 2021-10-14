Boeing : names Heidi Grant as Business Development Leader

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 - Heidi Grant, director of the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), has been selected to lead Boeing's defense, space and government services sales teams. She will join the company Nov. 8 as vice president of Business Development, leading the organization previously known as Global Sales and Marketing (GSM).

In her current role she is responsible for the administration and execution of U.S. Department of Defense security cooperation programs and activities involving defense articles, military training and other defense-related services. She began her U.S. Department of Defense career in 1989 and held key roles with the departments of the Navy and Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff and two combatant commands with assignments from base to headquarters levels, including an overseas assignment.

"Heidi brings extensive experience in global strategy and competitive positioning across the life cycle," said Leanne Caret, president and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. "We look forward to working closely with her as we compete, win and grow our business around the world."

Grant will report to Caret and Boeing Global Services President and CEO Ted Colbert and serve on both leadership teams. She will be based in Arlington, Virginia.

Grant succeeds Jeff Shockey, who departed the company in July. Mike Manazir, who has served as interim GSM vice president, returns to his role as vice president, Boeing Global Services business development.

