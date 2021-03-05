MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > The Boeing Company BA THE BOEING COMPANY (BA) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 03/05 03:46:44 pm 222.32 USD -1.06% 03:44p AIRBUS : U.S., EU agree tariff freeze in aircraft dispute, eye China RE 03:38p UNITED CONTINENTAL : 777 plane that dropped engine parts was not due for fan blade inspection - NTSB RE 03:33p BOEING : 2020 Annual Report (PDF 556 KB) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Boeing : 2020 Annual Report (PDF 556 KB) 03/05/2021 | 03:33pm EST Send by mail :

GLOBAL AEROSPACE RESILIENCE AND RESOLVE RESILIENCE THROUGHOUT OUR HISTORY Throughout its more than 100-year history, Boeing and its employees have met moments of challenge with new ideas and innovations. Through global pandemics and world wars, economic downturns and industry disruptions, we have remained steadfast in our purpose. Photos, top to bottom: Battling a pandemic. Boeing employees follow guidance to work at a safe distance from each other to avoid infection during the 1918 inﬂuenza epidemic. A company memo advised against sneezing, coughing or breathing in close proximity to fellow employees. Contributing to a global mission. Employees work on the Model 299 prototype for the legendary B-17 Flying Fortress. To meet the U.S. Army's request for a large, multiengine bomber, the prototype - ﬁnanced entirely by Boeing- was developed from design board toﬂight test in less than 12 months. Investing for the future. During the 1970s recession, Boeing modified its operations to build other proﬁtable products, including wind turbines, which led to the creation of one of the world's ﬁrst wind farms, located near Goldendale, Washington, in the early 1980s. COVER PHOTO Boeing employees in St. Louis work on the ﬁrst F-15EX advanced ﬁghter jet for the U.S. Air Force. THE BOEING COMPANY As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at boeing.com. RESOLVE TO MEET TODAY'S CHALLENGES- AND TOMORROW'S In 2020, the global aerospace community rallied together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We marshaled collective manufacturing resources and activated transport capacity to help support vital public health and safety measures while maintaining our focus on innovations to advance a safe, sustainable future. Photos, top to bottom: Battling a pandemic. Boeing transported more than 4.5 million units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to front-line health care professionals and communities in need worldwide. Pictured: Atlas Air operates a Dreamlifter PPE shipment. Contributing to a global mission. Boeing Additive Manufacturing teams used the company's 3D-printing expertise and capacity to print 40,000 face shields, quickly adaptingthe company's manufacturing capabilities to address the shortage of PPE among health care professionals. Investing for the future. Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program accelerates innovation by taking promising technologies out of the lab and testing them in the air, including an air trafﬁc management solution and special ﬁns on wings that change shape with temperature to improve airﬂow and environmental efficiency. CONTENTS 737 Statement 2 Safety Is an Enduring, Fundamental Value 3 Engineering Excellence Drives First-Time Quality 4 Integrity: It's the Culture and Character of Our Company 5 Innovating Alongside Our Customers 6 Sustainability Across the Enterprise 7 Accelerating Progress on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion 8 A Letter From Boeing President and CEO David L. Calhoun 9 Executive Council 15 Company Highlights 16 Form 10-K 17 Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements 152 Non-GAAP Measures 153 Selected Programs, Products and Services 154 Shareholder Information 164 Board of Directors 165 Company Ofﬁcers 166 Boeing will never forget the 346 victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents. Their memories underpin our commitments to our core values of safety, quality and integrity. In November 2020, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted the order grounding the 737-8 and 737-9. The FAA validated that once new software was loaded and other deﬁned steps were completed, the airplanes would be safe and ready to fly. The announcement followed a comprehensive, robust and transparent certiﬁcation process over 20 months. Our Boeing teams continue to work closely with global regulators and customers, and our employees are deeply committed to the safe operation of the worldwide 737 ﬂeet. As we focus on supporting our customers in safely returning their ﬂeets to service, we are pleased with the conﬁdence our customers have placed in us and the airplane. Based on key lessons learned, we implemented a series of meaningful changes to strengthen our safety practices and culture and bring lasting improvements to aviation safety. We acknowledged where we fell short of our values and expectations, and we reafﬁrmed the critical obligation to be transparent with our regulators and stakeholders. Our committed and talented engineering workforce came together to form a single organization focused on continuous engineering skill development and knowledge sharing, common processes and digital systems, and rapid deployment of technical expertise from across the enterprise to address any challenges that arise. We created a dedicated Product & Services Safety organization, began implementing an enterprise Safety Management System and deployed global training to every single employee of the company to strengthen our positive safety culture and recommit to our values. We believe every airplane we build and every action we take is a chance to earn the trust of those who depend on us. SAFETY IS AN ENDURING, FUNDAMENTAL VALUE Boeing's Safety Management System strengthens our safety- ﬁrst focus. Boeing is implementing an enterprise Safety Management System to support our commitment to the highest levels of safety and quality in our products and services. With oversight by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, we are embedding this best-practice framework, embracing its principles and enhancing safety processes to continue to improve performance. "Our efforts to model and champion continuous improvement in safety, mission success and compliance of our products and services are vital for Boeing and the aerospace industry," said Beth Pasztor, vice president and general manager of Product & Services Safety. "Safety is-and will continue to be-at the center of everything we do." Health and safety are front and center in Boeing's pandemic operations. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing employees took critical steps to help keep themselves, their colleagues, their families and our communities safe. A majority of our employees began working remotely, while others quickly incorporated new COVID-19 safety practices into their work, which made it possible to safely reopen paused production lines. The U.S. Air Force designated the T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer as the ﬁrst in its digital "eSeries" of aircraft. Embracing model-based engineering and 3D design tools, the T-7A Red Hawk achieved a 75% increase in ﬁrst-time engineering quality and an 80% reduction in assembly hours. ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE DRIVES FIRST-TIME QUALITY "It's exciting and energizing to be surrounded by colleagues who take seriously the challenge and profound responsibility that is producing high-integrity and safety-critical aerospace products." Jinnah Hosein, vice president, Software Engineering Doing our jobs with integrity is at the heart of our values and our Boeing Code of Conduct. This includes being transparent with, and respectful of, our regulators, customers and one another. When we fall short, the consequences are real. Recently, we have seen the serious consequences our whole company can face if any one of us acts in a way that conﬂicts with these values. We all must demonstrate integrity. We've recommitted to our values and emphasized our individual responsibility to speak up and be accountable. "We will be remembered not only for what we did in a challenging environment to position Boeing for a brighter future but also for how we did it. In this pivotal moment in our history, we must act in a way that leaves no doubt about our integrity or our collective commitment to our values that will see us through this challenging environment as we continue to strengthen our company for the future." David Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO INTEGRITY: IT'S THE CULTURE AND CHARACTER OF OUR COMPANY The National Aeronautic Association recognized the U.S. Department of the Air Force and Boeing with the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy, which honors the greatest American achievements in aeronautics and astronautics. "The X-37B team win of the Robert J. Collier Trophy exemplifies the kind of lean, agile and innovative technological development our nation needs to secure its interests," said U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond. INNOVATING ALONGSIDE OUR CUSTOMERS Delivering a 737-800BCF (Boeing Converted Freighter) in Shanghai in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic required resourcefulness and out-of-the-box ideas. The freighter needed to be weighed, but travel was restricted. Thanks to technology called the Interoperable Remote Imaging System (IRIS), the team weighed the plane virtually from two continents away, crossing over 15 time zones. The IRIS also allowed engineers to virtually troubleshoot airplane systems issues and complete delivery and certiﬁcation on schedule without additional cost to the customer. In 2020, Boeing appointed a Chief Sustainability Ofﬁcer, a leadership position dedicated to galvanizing and advancing our environmental, social and governance priorities. The company is measuring progress around people, products and services, communities and operations, and it will publish its ﬁrst Sustainability Report in 2021, with a focus on stakeholder responsiveness and data transparency. SUSTAINABILITY ACROSS THE ENTERPRISE "Sustainability is an essential part of all our jobs. We see this as we volunteer in our communities, determine materials for new designs, and recognize how to efﬁciently use energy and water to build and service airplanes." Christin Datz, product development engineer and Boeing's 2020 Environment Champion Instilling equity, diversity and inclusion is a business imperative for all of us at Boeing because we believe the strongest teams are the ones in which everyone has a voice and where everyone is inspired to succeed together. In the U.S. and around the globe, the loss of yet more Black lives in 2020 drove long-overdue conversations around race and racism. Equity and inclusion remain a hope, not a reality, for too many people - and we must come together as a company to confront these issues. We resolved to stand stronger than ever before against discrimination and intolerance and create a more equitable and inclusive environment for every member of our global team. We established a Racial Equity Task Force of representatives with diverse backgrounds from across the company. The task force serves as a think tank in support of our efforts to create systemic inclusion and transformational change. We are also publishing our diversity metrics for the ﬁrst time in Boeing's history and will continue to do so annually. Transparently sharing our progress will help hold us accountable for achieving the goals we've set to improve equity, diversity and inclusion within our company and beyond. A few of the near-term aspirations we aim to reach by 2025 are to achieve parity in retention rates of all groups, increase Black representation by 20% in the U.S. and close representation gaps for historically underrepresented groups. ACCELERATING PROGRESS ON EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION "Our leaders have been challenging themselves and one another in racial equity in a way I've never seen in my 22 years at Boeing. Now is the time for us to work together as a community to create an atmosphere of action-not only for ourselves but for the next generation who comes to Boeing. We can be a vehicle for change." Paris Forest, member of Boeing's Racial Equity Task Force A LETTER FROM BOEING PRESIDENT AND CEO DAVID L. CALHOUN A century ago, our predecessors at Boeing were navigating the second wave and aftereffects of a devastating global virus outbreak known as the "1918 inﬂuenza pandemic." airline customers, as well as for the airports, hotels, taxis, restaurants, events and all the other associated experiences that revolve around domestic and international travel. Bill Boeing and our company's founding team persevered through this epic storm. They kept moving forward while facing tremendous adversity and uncertainty, just as our 140,000 teammates around the world have done throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic. I could not be more proud of our team's unwavering dedication to supporting our customers, the communities where we operate, their teammates and their families during this past year. I have been touched by so many incredible stories of compassion and care, as our people rushed to rally around those in need. In the early days of the pandemic, our teams mobilized to manufacture 3D-printed face shields and used our own ﬂeet to deliver massive quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the front lines. We have a truly amazing team here at Boeing, and they never cease to impress and inspire me with their passion. A full recovery is likely several years away, yet we are encouraged by the brilliant scientists who have rapidly created powerful, effective vaccines with remarkable speed and precision. As we work to safely navigate through this recovery in domestic and international travel, we remain equally focused on our vital defense and security mission, supporting the protection of our nation and its allies. REGAINING EVERYONE'S FULL TRUST IN OUR COMPANY These vaccines are poised to safely lead us out of the pandemic-and safety is a fundamental value that we continuously prioritize every day at Boeing. We will never forget the lives lost and where we fell short in the tragic Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents. We launched a comprehensive review of our company, and those issues were laid out in plain sight for everyone to see. Nothing could have prepared us for the devastation caused by this global humanitarian, social and economic crisis. We mourn the nearly 2.5 million people worldwide who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic as of this date, including our Boeing teammates and their family members who have tragically lost their lives due to the virus. Our highest priority as a company is ensuring the safety, security and protection of everyone we serve. You have our leadership team's promise that nothing is more important today-and nothing will be more important tomorrow. Delivering on that promise starts with a steadfast commitment to ensuring all of our teammates operate with complete transparency and integrity. Alongside the horrible human suffering caused by the virus, entire industry sectors have suffered collapsing demand-with the global travel ecosystem at the top of the list. This has been a devastating year for our When it comes to integrity, it will always be "one strike and you are out" at Boeing. There will be no second chances for teammates who violate our integrity principles and policy. That is because once someone is caught being dishonest or breaking a rule, it is more than likely they will do it again. We just cannot afford to take that risk given the enormous responsibility we carry on our shoulders. Each year, our teammates recommit in writing to live up to our company's ethics and compliance principles. Our recommitment is to remind everyone of our principles and, more importantly, to ask our teammates to deliberately reﬂect on why these principles are absolutely essential to honoring our commitments to everyone who puts their trust in our company. We continue to put our company under a microscope. Our global leadership team is shifting more time and attention to getting as close as possible to our day-to-day work, ensuring that they have unﬁltered visibility into key decisions and behaviors on our front lines. This additional transparency starts upstream in our design and development work. As one of the world'sﬁnest industrial technology companies, engineering excellence has always been a core competency. In order to further strengthen this foundational capability, we have now brought together our 50,000 engineering teammates into a single, integrated global community to bring increased transparency, collaboration and accountability across all engineering designs and decisions. This shift has been energizing for our engineers, and it is already unlocking important new ideas and innovations that will enhance our products, services and solutions. We also recently named a Chief Aerospace Safety Ofﬁcer to continue to strengthen our safety infrastructure with accountability to the Boeing Board of Directors Aerospace Safety Committee. Bringing critical safety components together into one organization builds upon prior actions aimed at elevating the company's focus on safety and quality, driving meaningful changes to further strengthen the safety processes of our company, and ensuring end-to-end alignment throughout the internal and external safety ecosystem. In parallel, we are strengthening our work processes and operations to ensure we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards on safety and quality. This includes our creation of an enterprisewide Safety Management System (SMS) that is grounded in timely data, analysis and insights to enhance how we manage and improve safety. SMS will be fully embeddedin every aspect of how we design, build and support all of our products and services. It will also inform our regulators. As another valuable lens into continually advancing our capabilities every step of the way, we have established four enterprisewide Process Councils in Program Management, Quality, Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Convened by members of our executive leadership team, these Process Councils are designed to reinforce safety and stability disciplines across our operations, reduce bureaucracy that stiﬂes innovation, and shape priorities and investments that will substantially strengthen these core capabilities within and across all of our business units. As we fully expect trafﬁc to recover to prior levels in the coming years, our Process Councils are positioned to enable us to scale with quality, with particular attention to creating close collaboration between our suppliers and our factory teams. One milestone in our continuous improvement journey has been the start of the return to commercial operations of the 737 MAX allowed by some of our global regulators, beginning with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in November 2020. We continue to work with global regulators and customers to ultimately return the airplane to service worldwide. NAVIGATING THE CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT As we return the 737 MAX to service, we also continue to navigate the immediate environment and the current pressures facing our industry and our company. While demand for defense and space products and services has been relatively immune to the pandemic due to the nature of their respective missions, our commercial business has had to navigate an unprecedented crisis. Perhaps the biggest near-term uncertainty facing our industry is how quickly commercial passenger demand will rebound following the pandemic. While it is too soon to make a deﬁnitive projection, we currently anticipate that it will take approximately three years for travel to return to 2019 levels, with domestic passenger trafﬁc improving ﬁrst, followed by regional and long-haul international routes. Travel restrictions, coupled with uneven vaccine distribution across developed and developing markets, will prolong a return OUR FIVE TRANSFORMATION PILLARS Boeing has embarked on a full-scale transformation effort to adapt to our current market realities and to become leaner, sharper and more resilient for the long term. We're looking for sustainable and measurable improvements in all aspects of our business model, which requires that we reexamine core assumptions about how we manage and operate our entire end-to-end business system. This extends from our global network of suppliers all the way through to how we help our customers support our products during their life cycle. Our company is holistically reviewing every aspect of our enterprise across ﬁve key categories: 1Infrastructure We are examining every aspect of Boeing's facility, site and enterprise footprint in light of changing demand, while also taking into account new remote and virtual working options for our teams when possible. We will continue to reevaluate our needs and make ongoing adjustments as required. 2 Overhead and Organization We are critically analyzing our cost structure, how we operate, and how we organize our decision-making and our day-to-day work with an eye toward driving simpliﬁcation and reducing bureaucracy. We want our teams focusing 100% of their energy and attention to highest-value initiatives that will deliver on our promises and evolution. 3 Portfolio and Investments We are evaluating our portfolio mix and organic investments to ensure we are realigning our capital and other spending to areas that are most critical to our future, with an emphasis on those that provide core capabilities and/or long-term growth potential. 4 Supply Chain Health With a global network of more than 12,000 suppliers that collectively provide a wide range of components and services, we are reexamining our suppliers' management and quality practices, business stability, and their agility in light of current and future dynamic demand ﬂuctuations in our industry. Our suppliers are essential partners in our journey, and we want them to be as innovative, efﬁcient and successful as possible. 5 Operational Excellence First and foremost, we are protecting and strengthening every aspect of operational excellence to improve performance, enhance quality and reduce rework. Nothing is more important than creating and maintaining a foundation of excellence, which includes drawing sharp lines around essential talent, protocols, processes and systems. Aligned with our core values, our transformation work further strengthens safety and quality across the enterprise. It is not an event, but rather an enduring commitment to continuous improvement in each of these ﬁve areas. We can always raise our game, and our teams are passionate about unlocking these transformation opportunities that will improve our long-term performance and prosperity. to normalcy. We fully expect all travel will return to a historical long-term growth trend once the pandemic is in our rearview mirror. Why do we have conviction in this future demand trajectory for airline travel? Simply put, our view is grounded in the valuable and safe experiences that air travel enables. Immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks, many predicted that passengers would be very hesitant to get back on airplanes. Those projections proved to be wrong, as passengers adapted to new safety and security measures and reclaimed their freedom to travel for business and leisure. This past year, many of us have adapted to new ways of conducting business during the pandemic that were not readily available 20 years ago. Yet we all recognize the inherent limitations of remote video conferencing technology. Spending 12 hours a day on video calls is exhausting. More importantly, it does not create space for impromptu conversations that can spark new ideas, which routinely happens when we are physically gathered in the same room. It does not produce the experience of forging new customer relationships that comes with face-to-face conversation. Let's face it, no one ever arrives 20 minutes early for a video call. Nor does anyone linger to talk with a few colleagues after a video call abruptly ends. Our Conﬁdent Travel Initiative demonstrates that when ﬂying, passengers are much less likely to contract COVID-19 than in everyday life. Boeing airplanes use high-efﬁciency ﬁlters to remove over 99.9% of viruses and particulates from the air. They are similar to those used in hospitals. At the same time, the volume of cabin air is exchanged every two to three minutes. The cabin design and airﬂow system, coupled with other safeguards and measures, are part of the multilayered safety approach to help protect the health of passengers and crew throughout the air travel journey. While our airplane cabins might be among the safest places to spend time during a pandemic, there is no escaping the tremendous economic pressures currently facing our airline customers and our own business due to the pandemic. In response to these changing industry dynamics, we have made substantial changes to make our company leaner, sharper and more agile to better serve our customers when we reach the other side of the pandemic. We are holistically reviewing every aspect of our enterprise across ﬁve key pillars: 1) Infrastructure, 2) Overhead and Organization, 3) Portfolio and Investments, 4) Supply Chain Health, and 5) Operational Excellence. [See sidebar: Our Five Transformation Pillars.] Beginning in March 2020, we took decisive and necessary actions to secure financing to support the company during the crisis while ensuring we have sufﬁcient access to capital to fuel innovation and protect our shareholders. We are particularly grateful to the Federal Reserve System and Congress for taking swift and decisive actions in March and April to ensure our capital markets continued to function during this unprecedented crisis. After an extensive review, we made difﬁcult decisions to reduce the size of our workforce in line with our current market realities. However, we have taken great care to protect any and all resources required to ensure safety andﬁrst-time quality in our operations. Finally, we rebalanced our compensation programs to create an extended ownership culture, shifting more of our annual incentives to equity in lieu of cash for most of our employees this year. This shift underscores the founding legacy of our company and empowers our teammates to think like owners with a shared long-term commitment and mutual accountability to each other inside the company and to our external stakeholders who are invested in our future. That said, I can fully assure you that what primarily motivates our employees is their immense passion and pride for their craft, as well as contributing to a shared mission to fully restore everyone's trust in our company after our recent missteps. CAPITALIZING ON OUR LONGER-TERM DEMAND OPPORTUNITY While our teams are working overtime to navigate the industry challenges created by the ongoing pandemic, we cannot afford to be solely focused on the present. Our future remains bright. Now more than ever, it is important that we maintain the long-term view of our company and the industry interests we serve. We must dig even deeper to uncover new ideas and drive substantial innovation, because our customers have escalating performance expectations while our competitors will not sit still for a minute. Our 2020 outlook predicts a market opportunity of $8.5 trillion over the next decade across our commercial, defense and space sectors - down approximately 2% from the $8.7 trillion forecast we madein 2019 before the arrival of the pandemic. Few industries can point to this magnitude of enduring market demand coupled to a relatively small handful of enterprises qualiﬁed to fulﬁll this demand. Our company will benefit from numerous long-term tailwinds. On the commercial side, there is continued population growth to drive more future travel occasions combined with the continuously escalating volume of e-commerce to drive cargo shipments. We expect that airlines will keep upgrading their aviation fleet to incorporate new airplanes that deliver added beneﬁts to their company and their passengers. At the end of 2020, we had a backlog of more than 4,000 commercial airplane orders. Our new airplanes that we are delivering to customers are 20% to 40% more fuel efﬁcient than the airplanes they replace, which helps our customers' economics while also improving our planet's climate. In addition, we have committed to deliver commercial airplanes that can ﬂy using 100% sustainable fuels by 2030. We expect the demand for carbon reduction related to air travel to escalate considerably over the next decade. We expect demand for business and personal travel will continue to expand. Less than 20% of the world's current population of nearly 8 billion people has everﬂown on an airplane during their entire lifetime. As our global population grows to 10 billion people by 2050-and as developing nations continue to create a larger global middle class - many more people in the world will have the incentive and income to travel on a plane. At the same time, new breakthroughs in airline technology will ultimately make air travel more accessible and affordable. We anticipate that our R&D investments will lead to next-generation aircraft that offer higher performance while being more efﬁcient, more environmentally friendly, and easier to maintain and reconﬁgure-all while offering a lower total cost of ownership. This prospect sits at the center of our long-term demand chain. It is upside opportunity for Boeing. At the same time, requisite defense spending for the U.S. and allied nations on existing and new programs will endure as military leaders continue to adapt their methods to a host of new front-line challenges. Approximately one-third of our defense backlog currently comes from allied nations outside the U.S. market, and many of these nations have ambitious defense investment programs. As importantly, the work we do to support our U.S. Government customers, including but not limited to the Department of Defense and NASA, pushes us every day to continually redeﬁne "state-of-the-art" military technology. We get tested with each and every new project, which serves to continually strengthen all of the core design, development and production muscles across our company. We want future generations of Boeing's stakeholders to conclude that at this very moment in our history we were adaptive and absolutely tireless in the face of an unprecedented, multiyear catastrophe - and yet we remained bold and proactive in deﬁning our future. All along the journey, we continued to be known for breakthrough innovations that delivered new beneﬁts to the world. Ideally, the great-grandchildren of our current teammates and external shareholders will be holding our stock in their portfolios as a cornerstone of their assets. We were proud to be awarded the prestigious Collier Trophy for our X-37B autonomous space vehicle. We are equally encouraged by a renewed global passion for increased exploration and experimentation in space, funded by both the public and private sectors. We remain excited that our CST-100 Starliner capsule is expected to launch to the International Space Station in 2021, and we are proud of the decision-grounded in our safety-ﬁrst focus-that NASA and our team made to delay our crewed missions relative to the original schedule. In addition, we would hope our present and future generations appreciate that our leadership team, with the full support of our Board of Directors, considered the bigger picture of our larger role and inﬂuence in society. Notably, and starting with our own internal community, in the last year we have put a bright spotlight on confronting racism and addressing racial equity and inclusion at Boeing. Transparency will provide our guiding light on this journey, shared by all. PUTTING OUR HISTORY AND FUTURE IN PERSPECTIVE We stand today on the shoulders of decisions and investments made a century ago by Bill Boeing and his founding team. Our legacy will be having set the stage for our successors in future generations, who will look back a century from now and scrutinize the choices we made in this decade. We must create equity and inclusion for all in our company. This leadership starts at the top. We have signiﬁcantly expanded and reformulated the senior leadership team-our Executive Council-to ensure we have a far more diverse executive team shaping every aspect of our strategy, operations and culture. We have strengthened our company's promise to collaborate with diverse suppliers, while also being a force for positive social change in the communities where we operate and live. We recognize that we still have lots of Boeing's Orbital Flight Test-2 is a critical milestone that the company has been working toward through most of 2020, on its path to ﬂy crewed missions to and from the International Space Station for NASA. Boeing's CST-100 Starliner is designed, built, tested and ﬂown by a team committed to safely, reliably and sustainably transport astronauts to and from the space station. 13 PRESIDENT AND CEO LETTER continued work ahead to live up to our aspirations, but our pledge to eradicate any racism and discrimination across our ecosystem will be enduring and irrevocable. On a related note, discrimination is a form of division in society. We are a global company headquartered in the United States of America. Our company has a long history of working with elected ofﬁcials and administrations across party lines to serve our U.S. Government customer in defending democracy here at home and around the world. Likewise, as our teams circle the globe, we seek to work constructively-and in an entirely nonpartisan manner-with every national government where our aircraft can be found in their airspace. There is no doubt that Boeing plays an essential role in the world's operating system. Nearly every time a person or package arrives on either your company's or household's doorstep-from any point of origin beyond your immediate neighborhood-there is a high likelihood Boeing was involved in making that possible. Likewise, the active-duty members of our military in the U.S. and allied nations depend every day on our technology, products and services to help protect their nation as well as their individual security, all while allowing them to achieve their mission on the ground, at sea, in the air or in space. At Boeing we are proud of our role in enabling travel experiences that create more meaningful connections between people within and across countries and cultures. These in-person connections and conversations between colleagues, friends and family remind us that we are less divided than we might imagine. These gatherings often reinforce how much we have in common as members of the same civilization and why we should remain optimistic about our future. After all, one of the few places where you can expect to see all the world's different nationalities, religions and cultures all standing peacefully side-by-side is within any major international airport. We have certainly faced a reckoning over these last few years, but tough times have brought out the very best in our company and our communities. I am deeply gratiﬁed by the tremendous encouragement we have received from our customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders during this period in our company's history. Thank you for your continued support and your enduring faith in our future. David L. Calhoun President and CEO In November 2020, Boeing announced a $1.5 million partnership with Allen University, a historically Black college, to establish the Boeing Institute on Civility, which empowers students and the broader community to debate public issues with civility and respect-an important step in driving lasting change. EXECUTIVE COUNCIL Pictured from the top, left to right Row 1 Stanley A. Deal Executive Vice President; President and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Leanne G. Caret Executive Vice President; President and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Theodore Colbert III Executive Vice President; President and CEO, Boeing Global Services Gregory D. Smith Executive Vice President, Enterprise Operations; Chief Financial Ofﬁcer Row 2 Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer; Executive Vice President, Engineering, Test & Technology Michael D'Ambrose Executive Vice President, Human Resources Brett C. Gerry Chief Legal Ofﬁcer; Executive Vice President, Global Compliance Timothy J. Keating Executive Vice President, Government Operations B. Marc Allen Chief Strategy Ofﬁcer; Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development Michael A. Arthur Senior Vice President; President, Boeing International Row 3 Edward L. Dandridge Senior Vice President, Communications Susan Doniz Chief Information Ofﬁcer; Senior Vice President, Information Technology & Data Analytics Grant M. Dixton Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Uma Amuluru Chief Compliance Ofﬁcer; Vice President, Global Compliance Michael Delaney Chief Aerospace Safety Ofﬁcer; Senior Vice President, Global Aerospace Safety David A. Dohnalek Senior Vice President, Treasurer Row 4 Kevin L. Schemm Senior Vice President, Enterprise Finance D. Chris Raymond Chief Sustainability Ofﬁcer; Vice President, Global Enterprise Sustainability William A. Ampofo II Vice President; Enterprise Process Council: Supply Chain Mark D. Jenks Vice President; Enterprise Process Council: Program Management Tony Martin Vice President; Enterprise Process Council: Quality William H. Osborne Senior Vice President; Enterprise Process Council: Manufacturing COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS Product and Services Milestones Boeing Commercial Airplanes Following the implementation of a series of changes over a two-year period to strengthen safety measures across the company, Boeing worked closely with global regulators and customers to safely return the 737-8 and 737-9 to service in parts of the world, with more following in 2021. The 777-9 ﬂeet began ﬂight testing, and Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program, in collaboration withEtihad Airways and NASA, conducted the most extensive aeroacoustic research ever on a commercial airplane to inform ways to lessen noise. Boeing Defense, Space & Security Boeing delivered the ﬁrst two F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets to the U.S. Navy for ﬂight testing and received a U.S. Air Force contract to build the ﬁrst lot of F-15EX advanced ﬁghter jets. The MQ-25 unmanned aircraft achieved ﬁrst ﬂight with an aerial refueling store, and the Space Launch System Exploration Upper Stage completed a critical design review with NASA. Boeing Global Services Boeing launched new Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) conversion lines in China and Singapore, won signiﬁcant additional orders for the 737-800BCF and 767-300BCF, signed a series of sustainment services agreements with U.S. and international government customers, and continued to grow digital and analytics offerings. The deep impact of the pandemic on commercial air travel, coupled with the 737-8 and 737-9 grounding, challenged our results. Our global team demonstrated resilience and dedication in this environment as we strengthened our safety processes; adapted to our market; and supported our customers, suppliers, communities and each other. Our balanced portfolio of diverse defense, space and services programs continues to provide important stability as we lay the foundation for our recovery, and we remain conﬁdent in our future, squarely focused on safety, quality and transparency as we rebuild trust and transform our business. Financial Overview U.S. dollars in millions, except per share data 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Revenues 58,158 76,559 101,127 94,005 93,496 (Loss)/earnings from operations (12,767) (1,975) 11,987 10,344 6,527 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (20.88) (1.12) 17.85 13.85 7.83 Operating margins (22.0%) (2.6%) 11.9% 11.0% 7.0% Core operating (loss)/earnings* (14,150) (3,390) 10,660 8,906 5,170 Core operating margins* (24.3%) (4.4%) 10.5% 9.5% 5.5% Core (loss)/earnings per share* (23.25) (3.47) 16.01 12.33 6.94 Operating cash ﬂow (18,410) (2,446) 15,322 13,346 10,496 Contractual backlog 339,309 436,473 462,070 456,984 458,277 Total backlog† 363,404 463,403 490,481 474,640 473,492 *Non-GAAP measures. See Page 153. †Total backlog includes contractual and unobligated backlog. See Page 32 of the Form 10-K. 2016 backlog does not reﬂect the impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606). DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Part III incorporates information by reference to the registrant's definitive proxy statement, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the close of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. THE BOEING COMPANY Index to the Form 10-K For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 PART I Page Item 1. Business . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 Item 2. Properties . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 Item 3. Legal Proceedings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22 Item 6. Selected Financial Data . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk . . . . . . . . . . 59 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 140 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 140 Item 9B. Other Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 140 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . 141 Item 11. Executive Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 144 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 145 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 145 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 149 Signatures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 150 PART I Item 1. Business The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries (herein referred to as "Boeing," the "Company," "we," "us," "our"), is one of the world's major aerospace firms. We are organized based on the products and services we offer. We operate in four reportable segments: • Commercial Airplanes (BCA);

• Defense, Space & Security (BDS);

• Global Services (BGS);

• Boeing Capital (BCC). Commercial Airplanes Segment This segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. We are a leading producer of commercial aircraft and offer a family of commercial jetliners designed to meet a broad spectrum of global passenger and cargo requirements of airlines. This family of commercial jet aircraft in production includes the 737 narrow-body model and the 747, 767, 777 and 787 wide-body models. Development continues on the 777X program and certain 737 MAX derivatives. Defense, Space & Security Segment This segment engages in the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for strike, surveillance and mobility, including fighter and trainer aircraft; vertical lift, including rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and commercial derivative aircraft, including anti-submarine and tanker aircraft. In addition, this segment engages in the research, development, production and modification of the following products and related services: strategic defense and intelligence systems, including strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; satellite systems, including government and commercial satellites and space exploration. BDS' primary customer is the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD). Revenues from the U.S. DoD, including foreign military sales through the U.S. government, accounted for approximately 83% of its 2020 revenues. Other significant BDS customers include the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and customers in international defense, civil and commercial satellite markets. This segment's primary products include the following fixed-wing military aircraft: F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-15 programs, P-8 programs, KC-46A Tanker, and T-7A Red Hawk. This segment produces rotorcraft and rotary-wing programs, such as CH-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache, and V-22 Osprey. Unmanned vehicles include the MQ-25, QF-16, and Insitu's Scan Eagle aircraft. In addition, this segment's products include space and missile systems including: government and commercial satellites, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), the International Space Station, Commercial Crew, missile defense and weapons programs, and Joint Direct Attack Munition, as well as the United Launch Alliance joint venture. Global Services Segment This segment provides services to our commercial and defense customers worldwide. BGS sustains aerospace platforms and systems with a full spectrum of products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services. Boeing Capital Segment BCC seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product, while managing overall financing exposure. BCC's portfolio consists of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease and investments. Intellectual Property We own numerous patents and have licenses for the use of patents owned by others, which relate to our products and their manufacture. In addition to owning a large portfolio of intellectual property, we also license intellectual property to and from third parties. For example, the U.S. government has licenses in our patents that are developed in performance of government contracts, and it may use or authorize others to use the inventions covered by such patents for government purposes. Unpatented research, development and engineering skills, as well as certain trademarks, trade secrets, and other intellectual property rights, also make an important contribution to our business. While our intellectual property rights in the aggregate are important to the operation of each of our businesses, we do not believe that our business would be materially affected by the expiration of any particular intellectual property right or termination of any particular intellectual property patent license agreement. Human Capital The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact lives and businesses around the world. We have taken proactive steps to help protect the health and safety of our employees and maintain business continuity. A vast majority of our office workers continue to telecommute. Within our production and office areas we have established a number of safety protocols, including face covering and physical distance requirements, enhanced cleaning, encouraging daily self-health checks, voluntary temperature screening stations, and access to virtual primary care physicians at no cost. We have also implemented a coronavirus hotline with direct access to our Health Services group to report COVID-19 tests due to illness or exposure and positive COVID-19 tests. As part of that reporting process, we have developed a robust contact tracing program to identify employees who were in close contact with the ill employee in the workplace. We are also actively planning for the time when COVID-19 vaccines will be available for our employees, including reaching out to county public health departments to learn more about their plans to distribute vaccines and monitoring information from vaccine manufacturers about when vaccines will be available. All of the actions above are overseen by Boeing's Crisis Management Working Group, a multi-functional, multi-discipline team tasked with integrating all aspects of Boeing's COVID-19 response. Additionally, we are adapting to the market impacts of COVID-19 and positioning the company for the future. One of these measures includes reducing the size of our workforce. As of December 31, 2020, Boeing's total workforce was approximately 141,000, with 11% located outside of the U.S. We expect to reduce the size of our workforce in 2021 through additional workforce actions as well as natural attrition. As of December 31, 2020, our workforce is composed of approximately 47,000 union members. Our principal collective bargaining agreements were with the following unions: Percent of our Employees Union Represented Status of the Agreements with Major Union The International Association of 20% We have two major agreements; one expiring Machinists and Aerospace Workers in July 2022 and one in September 2024. (IAM) The Society of Professional 10% We have two major agreements expiring in Engineering Employees in Aerospace October 2026. (SPEEA) The United Automobile, Aerospace 1% We have one major agreement expiring in and Agricultural Implement Workers of October 2022. America (UAW) We aspire to be the most equitable, diverse and inclusive company. Guided by our values, we are committed to creating a company where everyone is included and respected, and where we support each other in reaching our full potential. We are committed to diverse representation across all levels of our workforce to reflect the vibrant and thriving diversity of the communities in which we live and work. We also support Business Resource Groups open to all employees that focus on gender, race & ethnicity, generations, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or veteran status. These groups help foster inclusion among all teammates, build awareness, recruit and retain a diverse workforce and support the company in successfully operating in a global, multicultural business environment. We are committed to increased transparency and will publicly share our diversity metrics annually, beginning in 2021. To attract and retain the best-qualified talent, we offer competitive benefits, including market-competitive compensation, healthcare, paid time off, parental leave, retirement benefits, tuition assistance, employee skills development, leadership development, and rotation programs. In 2020, our voluntary resignation rate was approximately 3%. Additionally, we hired approximately 8,000 new employees in 2020 for critical skills and had an offer acceptance rate of 82%. Employees are encouraged to provide feedback about their experience through ongoing employee engagement activities. Boeing actively listens to its employees via surveys ranging from pre-hire to exiting the company. These voluntary surveys provide aggregate trend reports for the company to address in real time and ensure Boeing maintains an employee-focused experience and culture. We also invest in rewarding performance and have established a multi-level recognition program for the purpose of acknowledging the achievements of excellent individual or team performance. We are committed to supporting our employees continuous development of professional, technical and leadership skills through access to digital learning resources and through partnerships with leading professional/technical societies and organizations around the world. For 2020, Boeing employees consumed approximately 4 million hours of learning. We offer the ability for our people to pursue degree programs, professional certificates and individual courses in strategic fields of study from more than 300 accredited colleges and universities, online and across the globe through our tuition assistance program. Over 12,000 Boeing employees leverage these programs every year. Safety, quality and integrity are at the core of how Boeing operates. We aspire to achieve zero workplace injuries and provide a safe, open and accountable work environment for our employees. We provide several channels for all employees to speak up, ask for guidance, and report concerns related to ethics or safety violations. We address employee concerns and take appropriate actions that uphold our Boeing values. Competition The commercial jet aircraft market and the airline industry remain extremely competitive. We face aggressive international competitors who are intent on increasing their market share, such as Airbus and other entrants from Russia, China and Japan. We are focused on improving our processes and continuing cost reduction efforts. We intend to continue to compete with other airplane manufacturers by providing customers with greater value products. BDS faces strong competition in all market segments, primarily from Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation and SpaceX. Non-U.S. companies such as BAE Systems and Airbus Group continue to build a strategic presence in the U.S. market by strengthening their North American operations and partnering with U.S. defense companies. In addition, certain competitors have occasionally formed teams with other competitors to address specific customer requirements. BDS expects the trend of strong competition to continue into 2021. The commercial and defense services markets are extremely challenging and are made up of many of the same strong U.S. and non-U.S. competitors facing BCA and BDS along with other competitors in those markets. BGS leverages our extensive services network offering products and services which span the life cycle of our defense and commercial airplane programs: training, fleet services and logistics, maintenance and engineering, modifications and upgrades - as well as the daily cycle of gate-to-gate operations. BGS expects the market to remain highly competitive in 2021, and intends to grow market share by leveraging a high level of customer satisfaction and productivity. Regulatory Matters Our businesses are heavily regulated in most of our markets. We deal with numerous U.S. government agencies and entities, including but not limited to all of the branches of the U.S. military, NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Homeland Security. Similar government authorities exist in our non-U.S. markets. Government Contracts. The U.S. government, and other governments, may terminate any of our government contracts at their convenience, as well as for default based on our failure to meet specified performance requirements. If any of our U.S. government contracts were to be terminated for convenience, we generally would be entitled to receive payment for work completed and allowable termination or cancellation costs. If any of our government contracts were to be terminated for default, generally the U.S. government would pay only for the work that has been accepted and could require us to pay the difference between the original contract price and the cost to re-procure the contract items, net of the work accepted from the original contract. The U.S. government can also hold us liable for damages resulting from the default. Commercial Aircraft. In the U.S., our commercial aircraft products are required to comply with FAA regulations governing production and quality systems, airworthiness and installation approvals, repair procedures and continuing operational safety. Outside the U.S., similar requirements exist for airworthiness, installation and operational approvals. These requirements are generally administered by the national aviation authorities of each country and, in the case of Europe, coordinated by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. Environmental. We are subject to various federal, state, local and non-U.S. laws and regulations relating to environmental protection, including the discharge, treatment, storage, disposal andremediation of hazardous substances and wastes. We continually assess our compliance status and management of environmental matters to ensure our operations are in compliance with all applicable environmental laws and regulations. Investigation, remediation, and operation and maintenance costs associated with environmental compliance and management of sites are a normal, recurring part of our operations. These costs often are allowable costs under our contracts with the U.S. government. It is reasonably possible that costs incurred to ensure continued environmental compliance could have a material impact on our results of operations, financial condition or cash flows if additional work requirements or more stringent clean-up standards are imposed by regulators, new areas of soil, air and groundwater contamination are discovered and/or expansions of work scope are prompted by the results of investigations. A Potentially Responsible Party (PRP) has joint and several liability under existing U.S. environmental laws. Where we have been designated a PRP by the Environmental Protection Agency or a state environmental agency, we are potentially liable to the government or third parties for the full cost of remediating contamination at our facilities or former facilities or at third-party sites. If we were required to fully fund the remediation of a site for which we were originally assigned a partial share, the statutory framework would allow us to pursue rights to contribution from other PRPs. For additional information relating to environmental contingencies, see Note 13 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Non-U.S. Sales. Our non-U.S. sales are subject to both U.S. and non-U.S. governmental regulations and procurement policies and practices, including regulations relating to import-export control, tariffs, investment, exchange controls, anti-corruption, and repatriation of earnings. Non-U.S. sales are also subject to varying currency, political and economic risks. Raw Materials, Parts, and Subassemblies We are highly dependent on the availability of essential materials, parts and subassemblies from our suppliers and subcontractors. The most important raw materials required for our aerospace products are aluminum (sheet, plate, forgings and extrusions), titanium (sheet, plate, forgings and extrusions) and composites (including carbon and boron). Although alternative sources generally exist for these raw materials, qualification of the sources could take a year or more. Many major components and product equipment items are procured or subcontracted on a sole-source basis with a number of companies. Suppliers We are dependent upon the ability of a large number of U.S. and non-U.S. suppliers and subcontractors to meet performance specifications, quality standards and delivery schedules at our anticipated costs. While we maintain an extensive qualification and performance surveillance system to control risk associated with such reliance on third parties, failure of suppliers or subcontractors to meet commitments could adversely affect production schedules and program/contract profitability, thereby jeopardizing our ability to fulfill commitments to our customers. We are also dependent on the availability of energy sources, such as electricity, at affordable prices. Seasonality No material portion of our business is considered to be seasonal. Executive Officers of the Registrant See "Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance" in Part III. Other Information Boeing was originally incorporated in the State of Washington in 1916 and reincorporated in Delaware in 1934. Our principal executive offices are located at 100 N. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606 and our telephone number is (312) 544-2000. General information about us can be found atwww.boeing.com. The information contained on or connected to our website is not incorporated by reference into this Annual Report on Form 10-K and should not be considered part of this or any other report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as any amendments to those reports, are available free of charge through our website as soon as reasonably practicable after we file them with, or furnish them to, the SEC. The SEC maintains a website atwww.sec.govthat contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding SEC registrants, including Boeing. Forward-Looking Statements This report, as well as our annual report to shareholders, quarterly reports, and other filings we make with the SEC, press and earnings releases and other written and oral communications, contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section below and other important factors disclosed in this report and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Item 1A. Risk Factors An investment in our common stock or debt securities involves risks and uncertainties and our actual results and future trends may differ materially from our past or projected future performance. We urge investors to consider carefully the risk factors described below in evaluating the information contained in this report. Risks Related to COVID-19 We face significant risks related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and developments surrounding the global pandemic have had, and will continue to have, significant effects on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows. We also face significant risks related to the global economic downturn and severe reduction in commercial air traffic caused by the pandemic. These risks include materially reduced demand for our products and services, increased instability in our supply chain, and challenges to the ongoing viability of some of our customers. We may face similar risks in connection with any future public health crises, including resurgences in the spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has subjected our business, operations, financial performance, cash flows and financial condition to a number of risks, including, but not limited to those discussed below. Operations-related risks: As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing increased operational challenges from the need to protect employee health and safety. These challenges have included, and may in the future include production site shutdowns, and workplace disruptions and restrictions on the movement of people, raw materials and goods, both at our own facilities and those of our customers and suppliers. For example, during the second quarter of 2020, we temporarily suspended operations in Puget Sound, South Carolina, and Philadelphia, as well as at several other key production sites. We had not previously experienced a complete suspension of our operations at these production sites. While we have resumed operations at all of our production sites we cannot predict whether or where further production disruptions could be required or what the ongoing impact of COVID-19-related operating restrictions will be. For example, we continue to experience additional operating costs due to social distancing requirements and other factors related to COVID-19 restrictions. We cannot predict the impact that future production disruptions may have on our business, operations, financial performance and financial condition. We continue to monitor federal, state, and municipal health authorities for new or modified guidance and requirements concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, and we may be required to impose additional operational restrictions and/or suspend operations at key production sites based on these requirements and recommendations and/or workplace disruptions caused by COVID-19. Many of our suppliers also were required to suspend operations during the second quarter of 2020, and they may experience additional disruptions in 2021. Any such disruptions could have severe adverse impacts on our production costs, delivery schedule and/or ability to meet customer commitments. Any prolonged suspension of operations or delayed recovery in our operations, and/or any similar suspension of operations or delayed recovery at one or more of our key suppliers, or the failure of any of our key suppliers, would result in further challenges to our business, leading to a further material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows. Liquidity risks: The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on our liquidity and overall debt levels. During the year ended December 31, 2020, net cash used by operating activities was $18.4 billion. At December 31, 2020, cash and short-term investments totaled $25.6 billion. Our debt balance totaled $63.6 billion at December 31, 2020, up from $27.3 billion at December 31, 2019. We expect negative operating cash flows in future quarters until deliveries begin to return to historical levels, and ifthe pace and scope of the recovery are worse than we currently contemplate, we may need to obtain additional financing in order to fund our operations and obligations. If we were to need to obtain additional financing, uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its impact on us and the aerospace industry, as well as continued uncertainty with respect to our credit rating could limit our access to credit markets and we may have difficulty obtaining financing on terms acceptable to us or at all. In addition, certain of our customers may also be unable to make timely payments to us. Factors that could limit our access to additional liquidity include further disruptions in the global capital markets and/or additional declines in our financial performance, outlook or credit ratings. The occurrence of any or all of these events could adversely affect our ability to fund our operations and/or meet outstanding debt obligations and contractual commitments. In addition, further downgrades in our credit ratings could adversely affect our cost of funds and related margins, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets, and a significant downgrade could have an adverse impact on our businesses. Customer-related risks: Commercial air traffic has fallen dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend has impacted passenger traffic most severely. Near-term cargo traffic has also fallen, but to a lesser extent as global trade has begun to recover. Most airlines have significantly reduced their capacity, and many could implement further reductions in the near future. Many airlines are also implementing significant reductions in staffing. These capacity changes are causing, and are expected to continue to cause, negative impacts to our customers' revenue, earnings, and cash flow, and in some cases may threaten the future viability of some of our customers, potentially causing defaults within our customer financing portfolio, which was $2.0 billion as of December 31, 2020 and/or requiring us to remarket aircraft that have already been produced and/or are currently in backlog. If we are unable to successfully remarket these aircraft and/or the narrow-body and wide-body markets do not recover as soon as we are currently assuming, or if we are required to further reduce production rates and/or contract the accounting quantity on any of our commercial programs, we could experience material reductions in earnings and/or be required to recognize a reach-forward loss on one or more of our programs. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2020, we recognized a reach-forward loss on the 777X program in part due to impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, if 737 MAX aircraft in one or more jurisdictions remain grounded for an extended period of time, we may experience additional reductions to backlog and/or significant order cancellations. Additionally, we may experience fewer new orders and increased cancellations across all of our commercial airplane programs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated impacts on demand. Our customers may also lack sufficient liquidity to purchase new aircraft due to impacts from the pandemic. We are also observing a significant increase in the number of requests for payment deferrals, contract modifications, lease restructurings and similar actions, and these trends may lead to additional charges, impairments and other adverse financial impacts in our business over time. In addition, to the extent that customers have valid rights to cancel undelivered aircraft, we may be required to refund pre-delivery payments, putting additional constraints on our liquidity. In addition to the near-term impact, there is risk that the industry implements longer-term strategies involving reduced capacity, shifting route patterns, and mitigation strategies related to impacts from COVID-19 and the risk of future public health crises. In addition, airlines may experience reduced demand due to reluctance by the flying public to travel due to travel restrictions and/or social distancing requirements. As a result, there is significant uncertainty with respect to when commercial air traffic levels will begin to recover, and whether and at what point capacity will return to and/or exceed pre-COVID-19 levels. The COVID-19 pandemic also has increased, and its aftermath is also expected to continue to increase, uncertainty with respect to global trade volumes, which could put negative pressure on cargo traffic levels. Any of these factors would have a significant impact on the demand for both single-aisle and wide-body commercial aircraft, as well as for the services we provide to commercial airlines. In addition, a lengthy period of reduced industry-wide demand for commercial aircraft would put additional pressure on our suppliers, resulting in increased procurement costs and/or additional supply chain disruption. Tothe extent that the COVID-19 pandemic or its aftermath further impacts demand for our products and services or impairs the viability of some of our customers and/or suppliers, our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows could be adversely affected, and those impacts could be material. Other risks: The magnitude and duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain and continues to adversely affect our business and operating and financial results. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2020, due in part to the prolonged adverse impact of the pandemic on our earnings, we recorded an increase of $2.5 billion to the valuation allowance associated with deferred income tax assets. The pandemic also is expected to heighten many of the other risks described below. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic may also affect our operating and financial results in a manner that is not presently known to us or that we currently do not expect to present significant risks to our operations or financial results. Risks Related to Our Business and Operations We are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties related to the 737 MAX. These risks include uncertainties regarding the timing and conditions of 737 MAX regulatory approvals, in certain non-U.S. jurisdictions, lower than planned production rates and/or delivery rates, increased considerations to customers, increased supplier costs and supply chain health, changes to the assumptions and estimates made in our financial statements regarding the 737 program, and potential outcomes of various 737 MAX-related legal proceedings and government investigations. On March 13, 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an order to suspend operations of all 737 MAX aircraft in the U.S. and by U.S. aircraft operators following two fatal 737 MAX accidents. Non-U.S. civil aviation authorities issued directives to the same effect. Deliveries of the 737 MAX were suspended until December 2020. The grounding has reduced revenues, operating margins, and cash flows, and will continue to do so until production rates return to pre-grounding levels. In connection with the effort to return the 737 MAX to service, we developed software updates for the 737 MAX, together with an associated pilot training and supplementary education program. We continue to work with certain non-U.S. civil aviation authorities to complete remaining steps toward certification and readiness for return to service worldwide. Any delays in certification in one or more jurisdictions and/or the ramp-up of deliveries or other liabilities associated with the accidents or grounding could have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations, and/or cash flows. In addition, multiple legal actions have been filed against us related to the 737 MAX. We also are fully cooperating with U.S. government investigations related to the accidents and the 737 MAX, including investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission. In January 2021, we entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that resolves the Department of Justice's previously disclosed investigation into us regarding the evaluation of the 737 MAX airplane by the FAA. We expensed $744 in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to this agreement. Any further adverse impacts related to any such litigation or investigation could have a further material impact on our financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows. During 2019, we announced plans to reduce, and ultimately to suspend 737 production. Impacts related to these actions significantly increased costs to produce aircraft included in the current accounting quantity and have resulted in reduced 737 program and overall BCA segment operating margins. We have also made significant assumptions regarding estimated costs expected to be incurred in 2021 that should be included in program inventory and those estimated costs that will be expensed when incurred as abnormal production costs. If we are unable to return the 737 MAX aircraft to service in one or more jurisdictions or deliver 737 aircraft to customers on the schedule and/or at a pace consistent with our expectations, we will incur significant additional costs and/or delay the planned ramp-up of 737 production. These delays would also result in significant additional disruption to the 737 production system and further delay efforts to restore and/or implement previously planned increases in the 737 production rate. Cash flows continue to be negatively impacted by delayed payments from customers, higher costs and inventory levels, and payments made to customers in connection with disruption to their operations. In addition, we have experienced claims and assertions from customers in connection with the grounding, and we recorded an earnings charge of $8,259 million, net of insurance recoveries of $500 million, in 2019, in connection with an estimate of potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the grounding and associated delivery delays. Any further delays in regulatory approval of the 737 MAX in one or more jurisdictions, further disruptions to suppliers and/or the long-term health of the production system, supplier claims or assertions, or changes to estimated concessions or other considerations we expect to provide to customers could have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations, and/or cash flows. In the event of unanticipated additional training requirements in one or more jurisdictions, delays in regulatory approval, and/or delays in our ability to resume deliveries to one or more customers, we may be required to take actions with longer-term impact, such as further changes to our production plans, employment reductions and/or the expenditure of significant resources to support our supply chain and/ or customers. We have made significant estimates with respect to the 737 program regarding the number of units to be produced, the period during which those units are likely to be produced, and the units' expected sales prices, production costs, program tooling and other non-recurring costs, and routine warranty costs. In addition to the estimated timing of the resumption of deliveries, we have made assumptions regarding outcomes of accident investigations and other government inquiries, timing of future 737 production rate increases, timing and sequence of future deliveries, supply chain health as we implement our production plans, as well as outcomes of negotiations with customers. Any changes in these estimates and/or assumptions with respect to the 737 program could have a material impact on our financial position, results of operations, and/or cash flows. For additional information, see our discussion under "Management's Discussion and Analysis-Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates-737 MAX Grounding" on pages 55 - 56. In addition to the impact of COVID-19 described above, our Commercial Airplanes and Global Services businesses depend heavily on commercial airlines, and are subject to unique risks. Market conditions have a significant impact on demand for our commercial aircraft and related services. The commercial aircraft market is predominantly driven by long-term trends in airline passenger and cargo traffic. The principal factors underlying long-term traffic growth are sustained economic growth and political stability both in developed and emerging markets. Demand for our commercial aircraft is further influenced by airline profitability, availability of aircraft financing, world trade policies, government-to-government relations, technological advances, price and other competitive factors, fuel prices, terrorism, epidemics and environmental regulations. Traditionally, the airline industry has been cyclical and very competitive and has experienced significant profit swings and constant challenges to be more cost competitive. Significant deterioration in the global economic environment, the airline industry generally, or the financial stability of one or more of our major customers could result in fewer new orders for aircraft or services, or could cause customers to seek to postpone or cancel contractual orders and/or payments to us, which could result in lower revenues, profitability and cash flows and a reduction in our contractual backlog. In addition, because our commercial aircraft backlog consists of aircraft scheduled for delivery over a period of several years, any of these macroeconomic, industry or customer impacts could unexpectedly affect deliveries over a long period. We enter into firm fixed-price aircraft sales contracts with indexed price escalation clauses which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns or if increases in our costs exceed the applicable escalation rate. Commercial aircraft sales contracts are often entered into years before the aircraft are delivered. In order to help account for economic fluctuations between the contract date and delivery date, aircraft pricing generally consists of a fixed amount as modified by price escalation formulasderived from labor, commodity and other price indices. Our revenue estimates are based on current expectations with respect to these escalation formulas, but the actual escalation amounts are outside of our control. Escalation factors can fluctuate significantly from period to period. Changes in escalation amounts can significantly impact revenues and operating margins in our Commercial Airplanes business. We derive a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of commercial airlines. We can make no assurance that any customer will exercise purchase options, fulfill existing purchase commitments or purchase additional products or services from us. In addition, fleet decisions, airline consolidations or financial challenges involving any of our major commercial airline customers could significantly reduce our revenues and limit our opportunity to generate profits from those customers. Our Commercial Airplanes business depends on our ability to maintain a healthy production system, achieve planned production rate targets, successfully develop new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and meet or exceed stringent performance and reliability standards. The commercial aircraft business is extremely complex, involving extensive coordination and integration with U.S and non-U.S. suppliers, highly-skilled labor from thousands of employees and other partners, and stringent regulatory requirements, including the risk of evolving standards for commercial aircraft certification, and performance and reliability standards. In addition, the introduction of new aircraft programs and/or derivatives, such as the 777X, involves increased risks associated with meeting development, testing, production, and certification schedules. The 737 program has also experienced significant disruption due to the grounding of the 737 MAX and associated suspension of 737 MAX production for part of 2020. As a result, our ability to deliver aircraft on time, satisfy regulatory and customer requirements, and achieve or maintain, as applicable, program profitability is subject to significant risks. For example, a number of our customers may have contractual remedies, including rights to reject individual airplane deliveries if the actual delivery date is significantly later than the contractual delivery date. Delays on the 737 MAX and 777X programs have resulted in, and may continue to result in, customers having the right to terminate orders and or substitute orders for other Boeing aircraft. We must minimize disruption caused by production changes and achieve productivity improvements in order to meet customer demand and maintain our profitability. We have previously announced plans to adjust production rates on several of our commercial aircraft programs. We continue to engage in significant ongoing development, testing and production of the 777X aircraft. In addition, we continue to seek opportunities to reduce the costs of building our aircraft, including working with our suppliers to reduce supplier costs, identifying and implementing productivity improvements, and optimizing how we manage inventory. If production rate changes at any of our commercial aircraft assembly facilities are delayed or create significant disruption to our production system, or if our suppliers cannot timely deliver components to us at the cost and rates necessary to achieve our targets, we may be unable to meet delivery schedules and/or the financial performance of one or more of our programs may suffer. Operational challenges impacting the production system for one or more of our commercial aircraft programs could result in production delays and/or failure to meet customer demand for new aircraft, either of which would negatively impact our revenues and operating margins. Our commercial aircraft production system is extremely complex. Operational issues, including delays or defects in supplier components, failure to meet internal performance plans, or delays or failures to achieve required regulatory approval, could result in significant out-of-sequence work and increased production costs, as well as delayed deliveries to customers, impacts to aircraft performance and/or increased warranty or fleet support costs. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2020, we expanded the scope of production inspections on the 787 program, and those inspections and associated rework are delaying scheduled deliveries and resulting in additional 787 aircraft in inventory. If our commercial airplanes fail to satisfy performance and reliability requirements, we could face additional costs and/or lower revenues. Developing and manufacturing commercial aircraft that meet or exceed our performance and reliability standards, as well as those of customers and regulatory agencies, can be costly and technologically challenging. These challenges are particularly significant with newer aircraft programs. Any failure of any Boeing aircraft to satisfy performance or reliability requirements could result in disruption to our operations, higher costs and/or lower revenues. Changes in levels of U.S. government defense spending or overall acquisition priorities could negatively impact our financial position and results of operations. We derive a substantial portion of our revenue from the U.S. government, primarily from defense related programs with the U.S. DoD. Levels of U.S. defense spending are very difficult to predict and may be impacted by numerous factors such as the evolving nature of the national security threat environment, U.S. national security strategy, U.S. foreign policy, the domestic political environment, macroeconomic conditions and the ability of the U.S. government to enact relevant legislation such as authorization and appropriations bills. Although FY21 appropriations have been enacted, long-term uncertainty remains with respect to overall levels of defense spending beyond FY21, and it is likely that U.S. government discretionary spending, including defense spending, will continue to be subject to pressure. In addition, the timeliness of future appropriations for government departments and agencies remains a recurrent risk. A lapse in appropriations for government department or agencies would result in a full or partial government shutdown, which could impact the Company's operations. Alternatively, Congress may fund government departments and agencies with one or more Continuing Resolutions; however, this could restrict the execution of certain program activities and delay new programs or competitions. There continues to be uncertainty with respect to future acquisition priorities and program-level appropriations for the U.S. DoD and other government agencies (including NASA), including tension between modernization investments, sustainment investments, and investments in new technologies or emergent capabilities. Future investment priority changes or budget cuts, including changes associated with the authorizations and appropriations process could result in reductions, cancellations, and/or delays of existing contracts or programs, or future program opportunities. Any of these impacts could have a material effect on the results of the Company's operations, financial position and/or cash flows. In addition, as a result of the significant ongoing uncertainty with respect to both U.S. defense spending and the evolving nature of the national security threat environment, we also expect the U.S. DoD to continue to emphasize affordability, innovation, cybersecurity, and delivery of technical data and software in its procurement processes. If we can no longer adjust successfully to these changing acquisition policies our revenues and market share could be impacted. Our ability to deliver products and services that satisfy customer requirements is heavily dependent on the performance and financial stability of our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as on the availability of raw materials and other components. We rely on other companies including U.S. and non-U.S. subcontractors and suppliers to provide and produce raw materials, integrated components and sub-assemblies, and production commodities and to perform some of the services that we provide to our customers. If one or more of our suppliers or subcontractors experiences financial difficulties, delivery delays or other performance problems, we may be unable to meet commitments to our customers or incur additional costs. In addition, if one or more of the raw materials on which we depend (such as aluminum, titanium or composites) becomes unavailable or is available only at very high prices, we may be unable to deliver one or more of our products in a timely fashion or at budgeted costs. In some instances, we depend upon a single source of supply. Any service disruption from one of these suppliers, either due to circumstances beyond the supplier's control, such as geopolitical developments, or as a result of performance problems or financial difficulties, could have a material adverse effect on our ability to meet commitments to our customers or increase our operating costs. Competition within our markets and with respect to the products we sell may reduce our future contracts and sales. The markets in which we operate are highly competitive and one or more of our competitors may have more extensive or more specialized engineering, manufacturing and marketing capabilities than we do in some areas. In our Commercial Airplanes business, we anticipate increasing competition among non-U.S. aircraft manufacturers of commercial jet aircraft. In our BDS business, we anticipate that the effects of defense industry consolidation, shifting acquisition and budget priorities, and continued cost pressure at our U.S. DoD and non-U.S. customers will intensify competition for many of our BDS products. Our BGS segment faces competition from many of the same strong U.S. and non-U.S. competitors facing BCA and BDS. Furthermore, we are facing increased international competition and cross-border consolidation of competition. There can be no assurance that we will be able to compete successfully against our current or future competitors or that the competitive pressures we face will not result in reduced revenues and market share. We derive a significant portion of our revenues from non-U.S. sales and are subject to the risks of doing business in other countries. In 2020, non-U.S. customers, which includes foreign military sales (FMS), accounted for approximately 37% of our revenues. We expect that non-U.S. sales will continue to account for a significant portion of our revenues for the foreseeable future. As a result, we are subject to risks of doing business internationally, including: • changes in regulatory requirements; • changes in the global trade environment, including disputes with authorities in non-U.S. jurisdictions, including international trade authorities, that could impact sales and/or delivery of products and services outside the U.S. and/or impose costs on our customers in the form of tariffs, duties, or penalties attributable to the importation of Boeing products and services; • U.S. and non-U.S. government policies, including requirements to expend a portion of program funds locally and governmental industrial cooperation or participation requirements; • fluctuations in international currency exchange rates; • volatility in international political and economic environments and changes in non-U.S. national priorities and budgets, which can lead to delays or fluctuations in orders; • the complexity and necessity of using non-U.S. representatives and consultants; • the uncertainty of the ability of non-U.S. customers to finance purchases, including the availability of financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States; • • uncertainties and restrictions concerning the availability of funding credit or guarantees; imposition of domestic and international taxes, export controls, tariffs, embargoes, sanctions and other trade restrictions; • • the difficulty of management and operation of an enterprise spread over many countries; compliance with a variety of non-U.S. laws, as well as U.S. laws affecting the activities of U.S. companies abroad; and • unforeseen developments and conditions, including terrorism, war, epidemics and international tensions and conflicts. While the impact of these factors is difficult to predict, any one or more of these factors could adversely affect our operations in the future. For example, since 2018, the U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on each other's imports. China is a very significant market for commercial airplanes and represents a significant component of our commercial airplanes backlog. In addition, the U.S. and European Union (EU) have been engaged in two long-running disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) relating to large civil aircraft, including one that has resulted in the imposition of tariffs on certain of our products. Impacts from these or future potential tariffs, or deterioration in trade relations between the U.S. and one or more other countries, could have a material adverse impact on our revenues, operating earnings, and/or cash flows. We use estimates in accounting for many contracts and programs. Changes in our estimates could adversely affect our future financial results. Contract and program accounting require judgment relative to assessing risks, estimating revenues and costs and making assumptions for schedule and technical issues. Due to the size and nature of many of our contracts and programs, the estimation of total revenues and cost at completion is complicated and subject to many variables. Assumptions have to be made regarding the length of time to complete the contract or program because costs also include expected increases in wages and employee benefits, material prices and allocated fixed costs. Incentives or penalties related to performance on contracts are considered in estimating sales and profit rates, and are recorded when there is sufficient information for us to assess anticipated performance. Supplier claims and assertions are also assessed and considered in estimating costs and profit rates. Estimates of future award fees are also included in sales and profit rates. With respect to each of our commercial aircraft programs, inventoriable production costs (including overhead), program tooling and other non-recurring costs and routine warranty costs are accumulated and charged as cost of sales by program instead of by individual units or contracts. A program consists of the estimated number of units (accounting quantity) of a product to be produced in a continuing, long-term production effort for delivery under existing and anticipated contracts limited by the ability to make reasonably dependable estimates. To establish the relationship of sales to cost of sales, program accounting requires estimates of (a) the number of units to be produced and sold in a program, (b) the period over which the units can reasonably be expected to be produced and (c) the units' expected sales prices, production costs, program tooling and other non-recurring costs, and routine warranty costs for the total program. Several factors determine accounting quantity, including firm orders, letters of intent from prospective customers and market studies. Changes to customer or model mix, production costs and rates, learning curve, changes to price escalation indices, costs of derivative aircraft, supplier performance, customer and supplier negotiations/settlements, supplier claims and/or certification issues can impact these estimates. In addition, on development programs such as the 777X, we are subject to risks with respect to the timing and conditions of aircraft certification, including potential gaps between when aircraft are certified in various jurisdictions, and our estimates withrespect to timing of future certifications could have an impact on overall program status. Any such change in estimates relating to program accounting may adversely affect future financial performance. Because of the significance of the judgments and estimation processes described above, materially different sales and profit amounts could be recorded if we used different assumptions or if the underlying circumstances were to change. Changes in underlying assumptions, circumstances or estimates may adversely affect future period financial performance. For additional information on our accounting policies for recognizing sales and profits, see our discussion under "Management's Discussion and Analysis - Critical Accounting Policies - Contract Accounting/Program Accounting" on pages 53 - 55 and Note 1 to our Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 68 - 81 of this Form 10-K. We may not realize the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures. As part of our business strategy, we may merge with or acquire businesses and/or form joint ventures and strategic alliances. Whether we realize the anticipated benefits from these acquisitions and related activities depends, in part, upon our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired business, the performance of the underlying product and service portfolio, and the performance of the management team and other personnel of the acquired operations. Accordingly, our financial results could be adversely affected by unanticipated performance issues, legacy liabilities, transaction-related charges, amortization of expenses related to intangibles, charges for impairment of long-term assets, credit guarantees, partner performance and indemnifications. Consolidations of joint ventures could also impact our reported results of operations or financial position. While we believe that we have established appropriate and adequate procedures and processes to mitigate these risks, there is no assurance that these transactions will be successful. We also may make strategic divestitures from time to time. These transactions may result in continued financial involvement in the divested businesses, such as through guarantees or other financial arrangements, following the transaction. Nonperformance by those divested businesses could affect our future financial results through additional payment obligations, higher costs or asset write-downs. Risks Related to Our Contracts We conduct a significant portion of our business pursuant to U.S. government contracts, which are subject to unique risks. In 2020, 51% of our revenues were earned pursuant to U.S. government contracts, which include FMS through the U.S. government. Business conducted pursuant to such contracts is subject to extensive procurement regulations and other unique risks. Our sales to the U.S. government are subject to extensive procurement regulations, and changes to those regulations could increase our costs. New procurement regulations, or changes to existing requirements, could increase our compliance costs or otherwise have a material impact on the operating margins of our BDS and BGS businesses. These requirements may result in increased compliance costs, and we could be subject to additional costs in the form of withheld payments and/or reduced future business if we fail to comply with these requirements in the future. Compliance costs attributable to current and potential future procurement regulations such as these could negatively impact our financial condition and operating results. The U.S. government may modify, curtail or terminate one or more of our contracts. The U.S. government contracting party may modify, curtail or terminate its contracts and subcontracts with us, without prior notice and either at its convenience or for default based on performance. In addition, funding pursuant to our U.S. government contracts may be reduced or withheld as part of the U.S. Congressional appropriations process due to fiscal constraints, changes in U.S. national security strategy and/or priorities or other reasons. Further uncertainty with respect to ongoing programs could also result in the event that the U.S. government finances its operations through temporary funding measures such as "continuing resolutions" rather than full-year appropriations. Any loss or anticipated loss or reduction of expected funding and/or modification, curtailment, or termination of one or more large programs could have a material adverse effect on our earnings, cash flow and/or financial position. We are subject to U.S. government inquiries and investigations, including periodic audits of costs that we determine are reimbursable under U.S. government contracts. U.S. government agencies, including the Defense Contract Audit Agency and the Defense Contract Management Agency, routinely audit government contractors. These agencies review our performance under contracts, cost structure and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and standards, as well as the adequacy of and our compliance with our internal control systems and policies. Any costs found to be misclassified or inaccurately allocated to a specific contract will be deemed non-reimbursable, and to the extent already reimbursed, must be refunded. Any inadequacies in our systems and policies could result in withholds on billed receivables, penalties and reduced future business. Furthermore, if any audit, inquiry or investigation uncovers improper or illegal activities, we could be subject to civil and criminal penalties and administrative sanctions, including termination of contracts, forfeiture of profits, suspension of payments, fines, and suspension or debarment from doing business with the U.S. government. We also could suffer reputational harm if allegations of impropriety were made against us, even if such allegations are later determined to be false. We enter into fixed-price contracts which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns. Our BDS and BGS defense businesses generated approximately 69% and 72% of their 2020 revenues from fixed-price contracts. While fixed-price contracts enable us to benefit from performance improvements, cost reductions and efficiencies, they also subject us to the risk of reduced margins or incurring losses if we are unable to achieve estimated costs and revenues. If our estimated costs exceed our estimated price, we recognize reach-forward losses which can significantly affect our reported results. For example in 2020, we recorded additional reach-forward losses of $1,320 million on the KC-46A Tanker contract reflecting $551 million of costs associated with the agreement signed in April 2020 with the U.S. Air Force to develop and integrate a new Remote Vision System, and the remaining costs reflect production inefficiencies including impacts of COVID-19 disruption. New programs could also have risk for reach-forward loss upon contract award and during the period of contract performance. For example, in 2018, in connection with winning the T-7A Red Hawk and MQ-25 competitions, we recorded a loss of $400 million associated with options for 346 T-7A Red Hawk aircraft and a loss of $291 million related to the MQ-25 Engineering, Manufacturing and Development (EMD) contract. The long term nature of many of our contracts makes the process of estimating costs and revenues on fixed-price contracts inherently risky. Fixed-price contracts often contain price incentives and penalties tied to performance which can be difficult to estimate and have significant impacts on margins. In addition, some of our contracts have specific provisions relating to cost, schedule and performance. Fixed-price development contracts are generally subject to more uncertainty than fixed-price production contracts. Many of these development programs have highly complex designs. In addition, technical or quality issues that arise during development could lead to schedule delays and higher costs to complete, which could result in a material charge or otherwise adversely affect our financial condition. Examples of significant BDS fixed-price development contracts include Commercial Crew, KC-46A Tanker, T-7A Red Hawk, VC-25B Presidential Aircraft, MQ-25, and commercial and military satellites. We enter into cost-type contracts which also carry risks. Our BDS and BGS defense businesses generated approximately 31% and 28% of their 2020 revenues from cost-type contracting arrangements. Some of these are development programs that have complex design and technical challenges. These cost-type programs typically have award or incentive fees that are subject to uncertainty and may be earned over extended periods. In these cases the associated financial risks are primarily in reduced fees, lower profit rates or program cancellation if cost, schedule or technical performance issues arise. Programs whose contracts are primarily cost-type include Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD), Proprietary and SLS programs. We enter into contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments that subject us to risks. Contracts in the commercial satellite industry and certain government satellite contracts include in-orbit incentive payments. These in-orbit payments may be paid over time after final satellite acceptance or paid in full prior to final satellite acceptance. In both cases, the in-orbit incentive payment is at risk if the satellite does not perform to specifications for up to 15 years after acceptance. The net present value of in-orbit incentive fees we ultimately expect to realize is recognized as revenue in the construction period. If the satellite fails to meet contractual performance criteria, customers will not be obligated to continue making in-orbit payments and/or we may be required to provide refunds to the customer and incur significant charges. Risks Related to Cybersecurity and Business Disruptions Unauthorized access to our or our customers' information and systems could negatively impact our business. We face certain security threats, including threats to the confidentiality, availability and integrity of our data and systems. We maintain an extensive network of technical security controls, policy enforcement mechanisms, monitoring systems and management oversight in order to address these threats. While these measures are designed to prevent, detect and respond to unauthorized activity in our systems, certain types of attacks, including cyber-attacks, could result in significant financial or information losses and/or reputational harm. In addition, we manage information and information technology systems for certain customers. Many of these customers face similar security threats. If we cannot prevent the unauthorized access, release and/or corruption of our customers' confidential, classified or personally identifiable information, our reputation could be damaged, and/or we could face financial losses. Business disruptions could seriously affect our future sales and financial condition or increase our costs and expenses. Our business may be impacted by disruptions including threats to physical security, information technology or cyber-attacks or failures, damaging weather or other acts of nature and pandemics or other public health crises. Any of these disruptions could affect our internal operations or our ability to deliver products and services to our customers. Any significant production delays, or any destruction, manipulation or improper use of our data, information systems or networks could impact our sales, increase our expenses and/or have an adverse effect on the reputation of Boeing and of our products and services. Risks Related to Legal and Regulatory Matters The outcome of litigation and of government inquiries and investigations involving our business is unpredictable and an adverse decision in any such matter could have a material effect on our financial position and results of operations. We are involved in a number of litigation matters. These matters may divert financial and management resources that would otherwise be used to benefit our operations. No assurances can be given that the results of these matters will be favorable to us. An adverse resolution of any of these lawsuits, or future lawsuits, could have a material impact on our financial position and results of operations. In addition, we are subject to extensive regulation under the laws of the United States and its various states, as well as other jurisdictions in which we operate. As a result, we are sometimes subject to government inquiries and investigations of our business due, among other things, to our business relationships with the U.S. government, the heavily regulated nature of our industry, and in the case of environmental proceedings, our current or past ownership of certain property. Any such inquiry or investigation could potentially result in an adverse ruling against us, which could have a material impact on our financial position and results of operations. Our operations expose us to the risk of material environmental liabilities. We are subject to various U.S. federal, state, local and non-U.S. laws and regulations related to environmental protection, including the discharge, treatment, storage, disposal and remediation of hazardous substances and wastes. We could incur substantial costs, including cleanup costs, fines and civil or criminal sanctions, as well as third-party claims for property damage or personal injury, if we were to violate or become liable under environmental laws or regulations. In some cases, we may be subject to such costs due to environmental impacts attributable to our current or past manufacturing operations or the operations of companies we have acquired. In other cases, we may become subject to such costs due to an indemnification agreement between us and a third party relating to such environmental liabilities. In addition, new laws and regulations, more stringent enforcement of existing laws and regulations, the discovery of previously unknown contamination or the imposition of new remediation requirements could result in additional costs. For additional information relating to environmental contingencies, see Note 13 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Risks Related to Financing and Liquidity We may be unable to obtain debt to fund our operations and contractual commitments at competitive rates, on commercially reasonable terms or in sufficient amounts. We depend, in part, upon the issuance of debt to fund our operations and contractual commitments. In addition, our debt balances have increased significantly since 2019, driven primarily by impacts related to the 737 MAX grounding and the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect to continue to actively manage our liquidity. Our increased debt balance has also resulted in downgrades to our credit ratings. As of December 31, 2020, our debt totaled $63.6 billion of which approximately $20.4 billion of principal payments on outstanding debt become due over the next three years. In addition, as of December 31, 2020, our airplane financing commitments totaled $11,512 million. If we require additional funding in order to pay off existing debt, address further impacts to our business related to the 737 MAX, COVID-19, or broader market developments, fund outstanding financing commitments or meet other business requirements, our market liquidity may not be sufficient. These risks will be particularly acute if we are subject to further credit rating downgrades. A number of factors could cause us to incur increased borrowing costs and to have greater difficulty accessing public and private markets for debt. These factors include disruptions or declines in the global capital markets and/or a decline in our financial performance, outlook or credit ratings, including impacts described above related to theCOVID-19 pandemic and/or associated changes in demand for our products and services. The occurrence of any or all of these events may adversely affect our ability to fund our operations and contractual or financing commitments. Substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations have a material impact on our earnings, shareholders' equity and cash flows from operations, and could have significant adverse impacts in future periods. Many of our employees have earned benefits under defined benefit pension plans. Potential pension contributions include both mandatory amounts required under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and discretionary contributions to improve the plans' funded status. The extent of future contributions depends heavily on market factors such as the discount rate and the actual return on plan assets. We estimate future contributions to these plans using assumptions with respect to these and other items. Changes to those assumptions could have a significant effect on future contributions as well as on our annual pension costs and/or result in a significant change to shareholders' equity. For U.S. government contracts, we allocate pension costs to individual contracts based on U.S. Cost Accounting Standards which can also affect contract profitability. We also provide other postretirement benefits to certain of our employees, consisting principally of health care coverage for eligible retirees and qualifying dependents. Our estimates of future costs associated with these benefits are also subject to assumptions, including estimates of the level of medical cost increases. For a discussion regarding how our financial statements can be affected by pension and other postretirement plan accounting policies, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis-Critical Accounting Policies-Pension Plans" on pages 57 - 58 of this Form 10-K. Although under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) the timing of periodic pension and other postretirement benefit expense and plan contributions are not directly related, the key economic factors that affect GAAP expense would also likely affect the amount of cash or stock we would contribute to our plans. Our insurance coverage may be inadequate to cover all significant risk exposures. We are exposed to liabilities that are unique to the products and services we provide. We maintain insurance for certain risks and, in some circumstances, we may receive indemnification from the U.S. government. The amount of our insurance coverage may not cover all claims or liabilities and we may be forced to bear substantial costs. For example, liabilities arising from the use of certain of our products, such as aircraft technologies, space systems, spacecraft, satellites, missile systems, weapons, cyber security, border security systems, anti-terrorism technologies, and/or air traffic management systems may not be insurable on commercially reasonable terms. While some of these products are shielded from liability within the U.S. under the SAFETY Act provisions of the 2002 Homeland Security Act, no such protection is available outside the U.S., potentially resulting in significant liabilities. The amount of insurance coverage we maintain may be inadequate to cover these or other claims or liabilities. A significant portion of our customer financing portfolio is concentrated among certain customers and in certain types of Boeing aircraft, which exposes us to concentration risks. A significant portion of our customer financing portfolio is concentrated among certain customers and in distinct geographic regions. Our portfolio is also concentrated by varying degrees across Boeing aircraft product types, most notably 717 and 747-8 aircraft, and among customers that we believe have less than investment-grade credit. If one or more customers holding a significant portion of our portfolio assets experiences financial difficulties or otherwise defaults on or does not renew its leases with us at their expiration, and we are unable to redeploy the aircraft on reasonable terms, or if the types of aircraft that are concentrated in our portfolio suffer greater than expected declines in value, our earnings, cash flows and/or financial position could be materially adversely affected. Risks Related to Labor Some of our and our suppliers' workforces are represented by labor unions, which may lead to work stoppages. Approximately 47,000 employees, which constitute 33% of our total workforce, were union represented as of December 31, 2020. We experienced a work stoppage in 2008 when a labor strike halted commercial aircraft and certain BDS program production. We may experience additional work stoppages in the future, which could adversely affect our business. We cannot predict how stable our relationships, currently with 10 U.S. labor organizations and 12 non-U.S. labor organizations, will be or whether we will be able to meet the unions' requirements without impacting our financial condition. The unions may also limit our flexibility in dealing with our workforce. Union actions at suppliers can also affect us. Work stoppages and instability in our union relationships could delay the production and/or development of our products, which could strain relationships with customers and cause a loss of revenues which would adversely affect our operations. Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments Not applicable Item 2. Properties We occupied approximately 86 million square feet of floor space on December 31, 2020 for manufacturing, warehousing, engineering, administration and other productive uses, of which approximately 93% was located in the United States. The following table provides a summary of the floor space by business as of December 31, 2020: Government (Square feet in thousands) Owned Leased Owned(1) Total Commercial Airplanes 40,444 2,303 42,747 Defense, Space & Security 23,109 6,335 29,444 Global Services 683 7,303 348 8,334 Other(2) 2,385 2,343 318 5,046 Total 66,621 18,284 666 85,571 (1) Excludes rent-free space furnished by U.S. government landlord of 49 square feet.

(2) Other includes sites used for BCC, common internal services and our Corporate Headquarters. At December 31, 2020, we occupied in excess of 77.4 million square feet of floor space at the following major locations: • Commercial Airplanes - Greater Seattle, WA; Charleston, SC; Portland, OR; Greater Los Angeles, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; Canada; and Australia

• Defense, Space & Security - Greater St. Louis, MO; Greater Seattle, WA; Greater Los Angeles, CA; Philadelphia, PA; Mesa, AZ; Huntsville, AL; Oklahoma City, OK; Heath, OH; Greater Washington, DC; Australia; and Houston, TX

• Global Services - San Antonio, TX; Greater Miami, FL; Dallas, TX; Jacksonville, FL; Germany; Mesa, AZ; and Greater Denver, CO

• Other - Chicago, IL; Greater Seattle, WA; Greater Los Angeles, CA ; Greater St. Louis, MO; and Greater Washington, DC. Most runways and taxiways that we use are located on airport properties owned by others and are used jointly with others. Our rights to use such facilities are provided for under long-term leases with municipal, county or other government authorities. In addition, the U.S. government furnishes us certain office space, installations and equipment at U.S. government bases for use in connection with various contract activities. To support business needs, property requirements are being evaluated to align with previously announced staffing reductions, utilization studies, and strategic growth investments to optimize footprint. Item 3. Legal Proceedings Currently, we are involved in a number of legal proceedings. For a discussion of contingencies related to legal proceedings, see Note 21 to our Consolidated Financial Statements, which is hereby incorporated by reference. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures Not applicable PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities The principal market for our common stock is the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol BA. As of January 25, 2021, there were 99,383 shareholders of record. Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities The following table provides information about purchases we made during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of equity securities that are registered by us pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act: (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (a) (b) (c) (d) Total Number of Shares Purchased(1) Average Price Paid per Share Total Number of Shares Purchased as Part of Publicly Announced Plans or Programs Approximate Dollar Value of Shares That May Yet be Purchased Under the Plans or Programs(2) 10/1/2020 thru 10/31/2020 4,707 $168.15

11/1/2020 thru 11/30/2020 3,072 152.35

12/1/2020 thru 12/31/2020 16,683 212.42 Total 24,462 $196.36 (1) A total of 24,385 shares were transferred to us from employees in satisfaction of minimum tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units during the period. We did not purchase any shares of our common stock in the open market pursuant to our repurchase program. We purchased 77 shares in swap transactions. (2) On March 21, 2020, the Board of Directors terminated its prior authorization to repurchase shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under this plan had been suspended since April 2019. Item 6. Selected Financial Data Five-Year Summary (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Revenues $58,158 $76,559 $101,127 $94,005 $93,496 Net (loss)/earnings ($11,941) ($636) $10,460 $8,458 $5,034 Basic (loss)/earnings per share ($20.88) ($1.12) $18.05 $14.03 $7.92 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (20.88) (1.12) 17.85 13.85 7.83 Dividends declared per share (1) - 8.22 7.19 5.97 4.69 Cash and cash equivalents $7,752 $9,485 $7,637 $8,813 $8,801 Short-term and other investments 17,838 545 927 1,179 1,228 Total assets 152,136 133,625 117,359 112,362 109,076 Total debt 63,583 27,302 13,847 11,117 9,952 Operating cash flow ($18,410) ($2,446) $15,322 $13,346 $10,496 Investing cash flow ($18,366) ($1,530) ($4,621) ($2,058) ($3,378) Financing cash flow $34,955 $5,739 ($11,722) ($11,350) ($9,587) Total backlog $363,404 $463,403 $490,481 $474,640 $473,492 Year-end workforce 141,000 161,100 153,000 140,800 150,500 (2) (1) In March 2020, the Board of Directors suspended the declaration and/or payment of cash dividends until further notice.

(2) 2016 Backlog does not reflect impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606). Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Consolidated Results of Operations and Financial Condition Overview We are a global market leader in the design, development, manufacture, sale, service and support of commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems and services. We are one of the two major manufacturers of 100+ seat airplanes for the worldwide commercial airline industry and one of the largest defense contractors in the U.S. While our principal operations are in the U.S., we conduct operations in an expanding number of countries and rely on an extensive network of non-U.S. partners, key suppliers and subcontractors. Our strategy is centered on successful execution in healthy core businesses - Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space & Security (BDS), and Global Services (BGS) - supplemented and supported by Boeing Capital (BCC). Taken together, these core businesses have historically generated substantial earnings and cash flow that permit us to invest in new products and services. We focus on producing the products and providing the services that the market demands, and continue to find new ways to improve efficiency and quality to provide a fair return for our shareholders. BCA is committed to being the leader in commercial aviation by offering airplanes and services that deliver superior design, safety, efficiency and value to customers around the world. BDS integrates its resources in defense, intelligence, communications, security, space and services to deliver capability-driven solutions to customers at reduced costs. Our BDS strategy is to leverage our core businesses to capture key next-generation programs while expanding our presence in adjacent and international markets, underscored by an intense focus on growth and productivity. BGS provides support for commercial and defense through innovative, comprehensive, and cost-competitive product and service solutions. BCC facilitates, arranges, structures and provides selective financing solutions for our Boeing customers. Business Environment and Trends The global outbreak of COVID-19 and the residual impacts of the 737 MAX grounding continue to have significant adverse impacts on our business and are expected to continue to negatively impact revenue, earnings and operating cash flow in future quarters. They are also having a significant impact on our liquidity - see Liquidity Matters in Note 1 to our Consolidated Financial Statements for a further discussion of liquidity and additional actions we are taking in response to these challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented shock to demand for air travel, creating a tremendous challenge for our customers, our business and the entire commercial aerospace manufacturing and services sector. Global economic growth, a primary driver for air travel, is expected to have declined to between -4% and -5% in 2020. The latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast projected full-year 2020 passenger traffic to be down more than 60% compared to 2019 as global economic activity slows due to COVID-19, and governments severely restricted travel to contain the spread of the virus. The recovery remains slow and uneven as travel restrictions and varying regional travel protocols continue to impact air travel. Generally, we expect domestic travel to recover faster than international travel. As a result, we expect the narrow-body market to recover faster than the wide-body market. Also, the pace of the commercial market recovery will be heavily dependent on COVID-19 infection rates, progress on testing, government travel restrictions, and timing and availability of a vaccine. Air cargo traffic levels contracted this year due to weak global trade growth and capacity limitations given the large impact that COVID-19 has had on international passenger operations, which also carry cargo. Demand for dedicated freighters is developing better relative to cargo traffic trends. Airline financial performance, which also plays a role in the demand for new capacity, has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to IATA, net losses in 2020 for the airline industry are expected to be approximately $118 billion, compared to net profits of $26 billion in 2019. Our customers are taking actions to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market by preserving liquidity. This comes in many forms such as deferrals of advances and other payments to suppliers, deferrals of deliveries, reduced spending on services, and, in some cases, cancellation of orders. We face a challenging environment in the near to medium term as airlines adjust to reduced traffic which in turn will lower demand for commercial aerospace products and services. The current environment is also affecting the financial viability of some airlines. We currently expect it will take approximately three years for world-wide travel to return to 2019 levels and a few years beyond that for the industry to return to long-term trend growth of approximately 5%. To balance the supply and demand given the COVID-19 shock and to preserve our long-term potential and competitiveness, we have reduced the production rates of several of our BCA programs. These rate decisions are based on our ongoing assessments of the demand environment and availability of aircraft financing. There is significant uncertainty with respect to when commercial air traffic levels will recover, and whether, and at what point, capacity will return to and/or exceed pre-COVID-19 levels. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we made adjustments to our estimates regarding timing of 777X entry into service and market demand. We now anticipate that the first 777X delivery will occur in late 2023. We will closely monitor the key factors that affect backlog and future demand including customers' evolving fleet plans, the wide-body replacement cycle and the cargo market. We will maintain a disciplined rate management process, and make adjustments as appropriate in the future. Notwithstanding the changes we have made to production rates, risk remains that further reductions will be required. Additionally, if we are unable to make timely deliveries of the large number of aircraft in inventory as of December 31, 2020, future revenues, earnings and cash flows will be adversely impacted. The long-term outlook for the industry remains positive due to the fundamental drivers of air travel demand: economic growth, increasing propensity to travel due to increased trade, globalization, and improved airline services driven by liberalization of air traffic rights between countries. The shock from COVID-19 has reduced the near to medium term demand, but our Commercial Market Outlook forecast projects a 4% growth rate for passenger and cargo traffic over a 20 year period. Based on long-term global economic growth projections of 2.5% average annual GDP growth, we project demand for approximately 43,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years. The industry remains vulnerable to exogenous developments including fuel price spikes, credit market shocks, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, conflicts, epidemics, pandemics and increased global environmental regulations. Deliveries of the 737 MAX resumed in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the FAA rescinded the order that grounded 737 MAX aircraft in the U.S. Orders to suspend operations of 737 MAX aircraft from certain non-U.S. civil aviation authorities, including the Civil Aviation Administration of China, are still in effect. The grounding has had a significant adverse impact on our operations and creates significant uncertainty. We are focused on safely returning the 737 MAX to service for all of our customers. At BGS, we are seeing a direct impact on our commercial supply chain business as fewer flights and more aircraft retirements result in a decreased demand for our parts and logistics offerings. Additionally, our commercial customers are curtailing discretionary spending, such as modifications and upgrades and focusing on required maintenance. Similar to BCA, we expect a multi-year recovery period for the commercial services business. The demand outlook for our government services business, which in 2019 accounted for just under half of BGS revenue, remains stable. At BDS, we continue to see a healthy market with solid demand for our major platforms and programs both domestically and internationally. However, we experienced near-term production impacts associated with our temporary suspension of operations at various locations in 2020 . In March and April of 2020, as a result of COVID-19, we temporarily suspended operations at multiple locations including the Puget Sound area, South Carolina and Philadelphia. Operations in Puget Sound and Philadelphia resumed during the week of April 20, while operations in South Carolina resumed beginning on May 3. We have implemented procedures to promote employee safety in our facilities, including more frequent and enhanced cleaning and adjusted schedules and work flows to support physical distancing. These actions have resulted, and will continue to result, in increased operating costs. In addition, a number of our suppliers have suspended or otherwise reduced their operations, and we are experiencing some supply chain shortages. Our suppliers are also experiencing liquidity pressures and disruptions to their operations as a result of COVID-19. We also continue to have large numbers of employees working from home. These measures and disruptions have reduced overall productivity and adversely impacted our financial position, results of operations, and cash flows in 2020. We expect further adverse impacts in future quarters. In July 2020, we announced our business transformation efforts to assess our business across five key pillars - infrastructure, overhead and organization, portfolio and investments, supply chain health and operational excellence. We continue to make progress across all five key pillars as we utilize a lower production rate environment to transform and improve our business processes. Within the infrastructure pillar we are assessing our overall facility requirements in light of reduced demand in our commercial businesses and remote and virtual work opportunities for large numbers of our workforce. The consolidation of the 787 production in South Carolina is an example of this. We also anticipate a reduction of approximately 30% in office space needs compared to our current capacity. During 2020, we made certain reductions to our footprint and are planning to implement further reductions over the next few years. However, as we consolidate our footprint, we may incur near term adverse impacts to earnings. The overhead and organization pillar is focused on our cost structure and how we are organized so we can right size our workforce and simplify and reduce management layers and bureaucracy. During 2020, we recorded severance costs for approximately 26,000 employees, of which approximately 18,000 have left the Company as of December 31, 2020, and the remainder are expected to leave in 2021. The portfolio and investments pillar includes aligning our portfolio and investments to focus on our core business and the changes in market conditions. Through our portfolio and investment prioritization, we reduced research and development and capital expenditures during 2020 by $1.3 billion from the prior year. The supply chain pillar is focused on supply chain health and stability, reducing indirect procurement spend and streamlining our transportation, logistics and warehousing approach. We reduced indirect spend in 2020, by reducing expenditures in areas such as freight and logistics, purchased services and others. The operational excellence pillar is focused on improving performance, enhancing quality and reducing rework. For example, our information technology teams are evaluating opportunities to form or expand strategic partnerships with vendors that allow us to simplify and optimize our operations, and reduce overall costs. These activities are not intended to constrain our capacity, but to enable the Company to emerge stronger and be more resilient when the market recovers. We expect that successful execution of these measures will improve near term liquidity and long term cost competitiveness. Consolidated Results of Operations The following table summarizes key indicators of consolidated results of operations: (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (1) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenues $58,158 $76,559 $101,127 GAAP (Loss)/earnings from operations ($12,767) ($1,975) $11,987 Operating margins (22.0)% (2.6)% 11.9 % Effective income tax rate 17.5 % 71.8 % 9.9 % Net (loss)/earnings attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($11,873) ($636) $10,460 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share ($20.88) ($1.12) $17.85 Non-GAAP (1) Core operating (loss)/earnings ($14,150) ($3,390) $10,660 Core operating margins (24.3%) (4.4%) 10.5% Core (loss)/earnings per share ($23.25) ($3.47) $16.01 These measures exclude certain components of pension and other postretirement benefit expense. See pages 51 - 52 for important information about these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. Revenues The following table summarizes Revenues: (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Commercial Airplanes $16,162 $32,255 $57,499 Defense, Space & Security 26,257 26,095 26,300 Global Services 15,543 18,468 17,056 Boeing Capital 261 244 274 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (65) (503) (2) Total $58,158 $76,559 $101,127 Revenues decreased by $18,401 million in 2020 compared with 2019 primarily due to lower revenues in our commercial airplanes and commercial services businesses. Revenues for each of our segments have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. BCA revenues decreased by $16,093 million due to lower deliveries driven by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, 787 production issues, and the 737 MAX grounding, offset by lower charges related to estimated potential concessions and other considerations to 737 MAX customers. BDS revenues increased by $162 million primarily due to higher fighter aircraft and other volume, partially offset by the impact of higher unfavorable cumulative contract catch-up adjustments, largely due to the KC-46A Tanker charges in 2020. BGS revenues decreased by $2,925 million primarily due to lower commercial services revenue driven by impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes in Unallocated items, eliminations and other primarily reflect the timing of eliminations for intercompany aircraft deliveries, as well as reserves related to cost accounting litigation recorded in 2019. We expect the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to significantly impact revenues in future quarters until the commercial airline industry recovers. Revenues decreased by $24,568 million in 2019 compared with 2018 primarily due to lower revenues at BCA, partially offset by higher revenues at BGS. Lower BCA revenues are primarily driven by lower 737 MAX deliveries and a revenue reduction of $8,259 million recorded in 2019 for estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions and associated delivery delays related to the 737 MAX grounding, net of insurance recoveries. The changes in Unallocated items, eliminations and other primarily reflect the timing of eliminations for intercompany aircraft deliveries and the sale of aircraft previously leased to customers. Loss/Earnings From Operations The following table summarizes (Loss)/earnings from operations: (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Commercial Airplanes ($13,847) ($6,657) $7,830 Defense, Space & Security 1,539 2,615 1,692 Global Services 450 2,697 2,536 Boeing Capital 63 28 79 Segment operating (loss)/profit (11,795) (1,317) 12,137 Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,024 1,071 1,005 Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 359 344 322 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (2,355) (2,073) (1,477) (Loss)/earnings from operations (GAAP) ($12,767) ($1,975) $11,987 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment * (1,383) (1,415) (1,327) Core operating (loss)/earnings (Non-GAAP) ** ($14,150) ($3,390) $10,660 * ** The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the FAS pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating earnings is a Non-GAAP measure that excludes the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. See pages 51 - 52. Loss from operations increased by $10,792 million in 2020 compared with 2019 primarily due to increased losses at BCA and decreased earnings at BGS and BDS. BCA loss from operations increased by $7,190 million. The loss in 2020 primarily reflects a reach-forward loss recorded in the fourth quarter of $6,493 million on the 777X program. The reach-forward loss reflects a number of factors, including an updated assessment of global certification requirements informed by continued discussions with regulators and resulting in a management decision to make modifications to the aircraft's design, an updated assessment of COVID-19 impacts on market demand, and discussions with our customers with respect to aircraft delivery timing. These factors resulted in adjustments to production rates and the program accounting quantity, increased change incorporation costs, and associated customer and supply chain impacts. The loss in 2020 also reflects the absence of MAX deliveries during the first three quarters of the year, lower wide-body deliveries and lower program margins resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and 787 production issues, abnormal production costs, 737NG frame fitting component repair costs, severance costs and 737 MAX customer considerations. The loss in 2019 primarily reflects the absence of 737 MAX deliveries in the second, third and fourth quarters, and charges of $8,259 million for estimated 737 MAX customer considerations. BDS earnings decreased by $1,076 million in 2020 compared with 2019, primarily due to higher unfavorable cumulative contract catch-up adjustments, including charges of $1,320 million on KC-46A Tanker and $168 million on VC-25B in 2020, offset by $489 million of charges on Commercial Crew in 2019. Thelower earnings were also driven by lower gains on property sales compared to 2019. BGS earnings from operations decreased by $2,247 million in 2020 compared with 2019 primarily due to lower commercial services revenue, as well as asset impairments and severance costs resulting from the COVID-19 market environment. We expect the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to reduce earnings in future quarters until the commercial airline industry recovers. Loss from operations was $1,975 million in 2019 compared with earnings from operations of $11,987 million in 2018. The decrease of $13,962 million is primarily due to a loss from operations at BCA of $6,657 million in 2019 compared to earnings from operations of $7,830 million in 2018, partially offset by higher earnings at BDS and BGS in 2019 compared with 2018. BCA results decreased by $14,487 million due to lower 737 deliveries and the earnings charges for estimated 737 MAX grounding customer considerations of $8,259 million, net of insurance recoveries. BDS earnings from operations increased by $923 million primarily due to lower charges in 2019 for development programs. BGS earnings from operations increased by $161 million primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by less favorable performance and mix. During 2020, 2019 and 2018, we recorded reach-forward losses on the KC-46A Tanker program of $1,320 million, $148 million, and $736 million, respectively. Core operating loss increased by $10,760 million in 2020 compared with 2019 primarily due to higher losses at BCA and lower earnings at BGS and BDS. Core operating earnings decreased by $14,050 million in 2019 compared with 2018 primarily due to a loss from operations at BCA in 2019, partially offset by higher earnings at BDS and BGS. Unallocated Items, Eliminations and Other The most significant items included in Unallocated items, eliminations and other are shown in the following table: (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Share-based plans ($120) ($65) ($76) Deferred compensation (93) (174) (19) Amortization of previously capitalized interest (95) (89) (92) Research and development expense, net (240) (401) (144) Customer financing impairment (250) Litigation (109) (148) Eliminations and other unallocated items (1,807) (985) (998) Unallocated items, eliminations and other ($2,355) ($2,073) ($1,477) Share-based plans expense increased by $55 million in 2020, and decreased by $11 million in 2019. The increase in 2020 was due to increased grants of RSUs and other share-based compensation. See Note 17. Deferred compensation expense decreased by $81 million in 2020 and increased by $155 million in 2019, primarily driven by changes in broad stock market conditions and our stock price. Research and development expense decreased by $161 million in 2020 and increased by $257 million in 2019 primarily due to spending by Boeing NeXt on product development. In 2019, we recorded a $250 million charge related to the impairment of lease incentives with one customer that experienced liquidity issues, and a $109 million charge related to ongoing litigation associated with recoverable costs on U.S. government contracts. In 2018, we recorded a $148 million charge related to the outcome of the Spirit litigation. Eliminations and other unallocated expense increased by $822 million in 2020 primarily due to earnings charges of $744 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to an agreement between Boeing and the U.S. Department of Justice in January 2021. See Note 13. Eliminations and other unallocated expense decreased by $13 million in 2019 primarily due to timing of expense allocations. Net periodic pension benefit costs included in (Loss)/earnings from operations were as follows: (Dollars in millions) Pension Years ended December 31, Allocated to business segments ($1,027) ($1,384) ($1,318) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,024 1,071 1,005 Net periodic benefit cost included in (Loss)/earnings from operations ($3) ($313) ($313) 2019 2020 2018 The pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment recognized in (Loss)/earnings from operations in 2020, 2019, and 2018 was largely consistent across all periods. The decrease in net periodic benefit cost included in (Loss)/earnings from operations in 2020 was primarily due to prior year service cost that was included in earnings in 2019. The net periodic benefit cost included in (Loss)/earnings from operations in 2019 was consistent with 2018, as reductions in current year service cost were offset by higher amortization of prior year service costs. For additional discussion related to Postretirement Plans, see Note 16 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Other Earnings Items (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (Loss)/earnings from operations ($12,767) ($1,975) $11,987 Other income, net 447 438 92 Interest and debt expense (2,156) (722) (475) (Loss)/earnings before income taxes (14,476) (2,259) 11,604 Income tax benefit/(expense) 2,535 1,623 (1,144) Net loss from continuing operations (11,941) (636) 10,460 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (68) Net (loss)/earnings attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($11,873) ($636) $10,460 Other income, net increased by $9 million in 2020 primarily due to lower non-operating postretirement expense, partially offset by lower non-operating pension income, lower interest income and higher foreign exchange losses. Other income, net increased by $346 million in 2019 primarily due to higher non-operating pension income. Non-operating pension income included in Other income, net was $340 million in 2020, $374 million in 2019, and $143 million in 2018. The decreased income in 2020 compared to 2019 was due to higher amortization of actuarial losses and lower asset returns, partially offset by lower interest cost. The increased income in 2019 compared to 2018 was due to lower amortization of actuarial losses, partially offset by lower asset returns and higher interest cost. Non-operating postretirement expense included in Other income, net was $16 million in 2020, $107 million in 2019, and $101 million in 2018. The decreased expense in 2020 compared to 2019 was due to lower interest cost. The expense in 2019 was largely consistent with 2018. Interest and debt expense increased by $1,434 million in 2020 and increased by $247 million in 2019 as a result of higher debt balances. For additional discussion related to Income Taxes, see Note 4 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Total Costs and Expenses ("Cost of Sales") Cost of sales, for both products and services, consists primarily of raw materials, parts, sub-assemblies, labor, overhead and subcontracting costs. Our BCA segment predominantly uses program accounting to account for cost of sales. Under program accounting, cost of sales for each commercial airplane program equals the product of (i) revenue recognized in connection with customer deliveries and (ii) the estimated cost of sales percentage applicable to the total remaining program. For long-term contracts, the amount reported as cost of sales is recognized as incurred. Substantially all contracts at our BDS segment and certain contracts at our BGS segment are long-term contracts with the U.S. government and other customers that generally extend over several years. Cost of sales for commercial spare parts is recorded at average cost. The following table summarizes cost of sales: (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31 2020 2019 Change 2019 2018 Change Cost of sales $63,843 $72,093 ($8,250) $72,093 $81,490 ($9,397) Cost of sales as a % of revenues 109.8 % 94.2 % 15.6 % 94.2 % 80.6 % 13.6 % Cost of sales decreased by $8,250 million in 2020 compared with 2019, primarily due to lower revenue in 2020, partially offset by higher charges in 2020 related to the 777X program, COVID-19 impacts, KC-46A Tanker program, abnormal production costs at BCA and severance costs. Cost of sales as a percentage of Revenues increased in 2020 compared to 2019 primarily due to the reach-forward loss on the 777X program, impacts of the 737 MAX grounding and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as severance costs. Cost of sales decreased by $9,397 million in 2019 compared with 2018, primarily due to lower revenue and lower reach-forward losses. Cost of sales as a percentage of Revenues increased in 2019 primarily due to the 737 MAX grounding. Research and Development The following table summarizes our Research and development expense: (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Commercial Airplanes $1,385 $1,956 $2,188 Defense, Space & Security 713 741 776 Global Services 138 121 161 Other 240 401 144 Total $2,476 $3,219 $3,269 Research and development expense decreased by $743 million in 2020 compared with 2019 primarily due to lower spending at BCA and at Boeing NeXt on product development. Research and development expense decreased by $50 million in 2019 compared with 2018 primarily due to lower spending on 777X and 737 MAX, partially offset by higher spending on product development at BCA and Boeing NeXt. Backlog Our backlog at December 31 was as follows: (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 Commercial Airplanes $281,588 $376,593 Defense, Space & Security 60,847 63,691 Global Services 20,632 22,902 Unallocated items, eliminations and other 337 217 Total Backlog $363,404 $463,403 Contractual backlog $339,309 $436,473 Unobligated backlog 24,095 26,930 Total Backlog $363,404 $463,403 Contractual backlog of unfilled orders excludes purchase options, announced orders for which definitive contracts have not been executed, and unobligated U.S. and non-U.S. government contract funding. The decrease in contractual backlog during 2020 was primarily due to a reduction for orders that in our assessment no longer meet the accounting requirements of Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 606 for inclusion in backlog primarily due to 737 MAX and 777X, deliveries in excess of new orders, aircraft order cancellations and changes in projected price escalation. We are experiencing fewer new 737 MAX orders than we were receiving prior to the grounding. If 737 MAX aircraft remain grounded in certain jurisdictions for an extended period of time and/or if entry into service of the 777X, 737 MAX 7 and/or 737 MAX 10 is further delayed, we may experience additional reductions to backlog and/or significant order cancellations. Additionally, we may continue to experience fewer new orders and increased cancellations across all of our commercial airplane programs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated impacts on demand. Unobligated backlog includes U.S. and non-U.S. government definitive contracts for which funding has not been authorized. The decrease in unobligated backlog in 2020 was primarily due to reclassifications to contractual backlog related to BGS and BDS contracts, partially offset by contract awards. Additional Considerations Global Trade We continually monitor the global trade environment in response to geopolitical economic developments, as well as changes in tariffs, trade agreements, or sanctions that may impact the company. The global economy is currently experiencing significant adverse impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a decline in overall trade in general and in aerospace in particular. There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the duration, scale, and localization of these impacts to the global economy and governments are enacting a wide range of responses to mitigate the unfolding economic impacts. We are closely monitoring the current impact and potential future economic consequences of COVID-19 to the global economy, the aerospace sector, and our Company. These adverse economic impacts have resulted in fewer orders than previously anticipated for our commercial aircraft. China is a very significant market for commercial airplanes and represents a significant component of our commercial airplanes backlog. Since 2018, the U.S. and China imposed an escalating series of tariffs on each other's imports. Certain aircraft parts and components that Boeing procures are subject to these tariffs. The U.S. and China entered into a Phase I agreement in January 2020. However, implementation of this agreement is incomplete and overall diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated. We continue monitoring developments for potential adverse impacts to the Company. Beginning in June 2018, the U.S. Government has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. In response to these tariffs, several major U.S. trading partners have imposed, or announced their intention to impose, tariffs on U.S. goods. In May 2019, the U.S. Government, Mexico and Canada reached an agreement to end the steel and aluminum tariffs between these countries. Implementation of the U.S./Mexico/Canada Free Trade Agreement (USMCA) will also result in lower tariffs. We continue to monitor the potential for any extra costs that may result from the remaining global tariffs. The U.S. Government continues to impose and/or consider imposing sanctions on certain businesses and individuals in Russia. Although our operations or sales in Russia have not been impacted to date, we continue to monitor additional sanctions that may be imposed by the U.S. Government and any responses from Russia that could affect our supply chain, business partners or customers. The U.S. and European Union (EU) have been engaged in two long-running disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) relating to large civil aircraft. As part of those disputes, in October 2019, the WTO authorized the U.S. to impose approximately $7.50 billion in annual tariffs on EU products in connection with the EU's provision of eight instances of launch aid subsidies to Airbus. The U.S. is currently imposing 15% tariffs on new Airbus airplanes imported into the U.S. as well as fuselages that Airbus manufactures in Europe and imports into the U.S. In October 2020, the WTO authorized the EU to impose approximately $3.99 billion in annual tariffs on U.S. products in connection with a tax incentive used by Boeing in Washington state that has since been repealed. The EU is currently imposing 15% tariffs on Boeing airplanes imported into the EU. We will continue to assess and work with our customers on the possible impact of these tariffs, as deliveries to European customers are expected to increase in 2021. Segment Results of Operations and Financial Condition Commercial Airplanes Business Environment and Trends Airline Industry Environment See Overview to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for a discussion of the impacts of COVID-19 on the airline industry environment. Industry Competitiveness The industry continues to adjust to the unprecedented COVID-19 shock and subsequent economic impact, government restrictions, and new regulations. The commercial airplane market and the airline industry both remain extremely competitive. While the impacts and responses have varied globally, the reduction of demand and disruption in production has adversely impacted most manufacturers in the commercial airplane industry. Continued access to global markets remains vital to our ability to fully realize our sales potential and long-term investment returns. Approximately 80% of Commercial Airplanes' total backlog, in dollar terms, is with non-U.S. airlines. We face aggressive international competitors who are intent on increasing their market share. They offer competitive products and have access to most of the same customers and suppliers. The grounding of the 737 MAX and the associated suspension of 737 MAX deliveries significantly reduced our market share with respect to deliveries of single aisle aircraft in 2019 and 2020 and may provide competitors with an opportunity to obtain more orders and increase market share. With government support, Airbus has historically invested heavily to create a family of products to compete with ours. After the acquisition of a majority share of Bombardier's C Series (now A220) in 2018, Airbus continues to expand in the 100-150 seat transcontinental market. Other competitors are also in different phases of developing commercial jet aircraft. Some of these competitors have historically enjoyed access to government-provided financial support, including "launch aid," which greatly reduces the cost and commercial risks associated with airplane development activities. This has enabled the development of airplanes without broad commercial viability; others to be brought to market more quickly than otherwise possible; and many offered for sale below market-based prices. Competitors continue to make improvements in efficiency, which may result in funding product development, gaining market share and improving earnings. This market environment has resulted in intense pressures on pricing and other competitive factors, and we expect these pressures to continue or intensify in the coming years. We are focused on improving our products and services and continuing our business transformation efforts, which enhances our ability to compete and positions us for market recovery. We are also focused on taking actions to ensure that Boeing is not harmed by unfair subsidization of competitors. Results of Operations (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenues $16,162 $32,255 $57,499 % of total company revenues 28% 42% 57% (Loss)/earnings from operations ($13,847) ($6,657) $7,830 Operating margins (85.7)% (20.6)% 13.6 % Research and development $1,385 $1,956 $2,188 Revenues BCA revenues decreased by $16,093 million in 2020 compared with 2019 due to lower deliveries primarily driven by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, 787 production issues and the 737 MAX grounding. This was partially offset by lower charges related to estimated potential concessions and other considerations to 737 MAX customers of $498 million in 2020 compared with $8,259 million in 2019. BCA revenues decreased by $25,244 million in 2019 compared with 2018 driven by lower 737 MAX deliveries and a revenue reduction of $8,259 million that was recorded in 2019 for estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers related to the 737 MAX grounding, net of $500 million of insurance recoveries. While we resumed deliveries of 737 MAX aircraft in December 2020, the 737 MAX grounding is still in effect in certain non-U.S. jurisdictions. The 737 MAX grounding will continue to have a significant impact on future revenues until deliveries ramp up, and COVID-19 will continue to have a significant impact on future revenues until the commercial airline industry recovers. Commercial Airplanes deliveries as of December 31 were as follows: 737 * 747 767 * 777 † 787 Total 2020 Cumulative deliveries Deliveries 2019 7,482 43 (14) 1,560 5 1,206 30 (11) 1,653 992 26 53 157 Cumulative deliveries 7,439 Deliveries 2018 127 (19) 1,555 7 1,176 43 (23) 1,627 45 939 (2) 158 380 Cumulative deliveries Deliveries 7,312 580 (18) 1,548 6 1,133 27 1,582 781 (10) 48 145 806 * Intercompany deliveries identified by parentheses † Aircraft accounted for as revenues by BCA and as operating leases in consolidation identified by parentheses Loss/Earnings From Operations BCA loss from operations was $13,847 million in 2020 compared with loss from operations of $6,657 million in 2019. The 2020 loss reflects the reach-forward loss on 777X of $6,493 million, lower deliveries and lower program margins resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and 787 production issues and associated rework, $2,567 million of abnormal production costs related to 737 MAX, $623 million of severance cost, $498 million of 737 MAX customer considerations, $336 million related to 737NG frame fitting component repair costs and $270 million of abnormal production costs in the first half of 2020 from the temporary suspension of operations in response to COVID-19, partially offset by lower research and development spending. Lower 787 margins reflecting a reduction in the accounting quantity in the first quarter of 2020 also contributed to lower earnings. The 2019 loss primarily reflects the absence of 737 MAX deliveries in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2019 and charges of $8,259 million for estimated 737 MAX customer considerations. BCA loss from operations was $6,657 million in 2019 compared with earnings from operations of $7,830 million in 2018. The decrease of $14,487 million is primarily due to lower 737 deliveries and earnings charges related to the 737 MAX. The 737 MAX grounding and the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have a significant adverse impact on future earnings and margins until 737 MAX deliveries ramp up and wide-body deliveries return to historical levels. Backlog Our total backlog represents the estimated transaction prices on unsatisfied and partially satisfied performance obligations to our customers where we believe it is probable that we will collect the consideration due and where no contingencies remain before we and the customer are required to perform. Backlog does not include prospective orders where customer controlled contingencies remain, such as the customer receiving approval from its board of directors, shareholders or government or completing financing arrangements. All such contingencies must be satisfied or have expired prior to recording a new firm order even if satisfying such conditions is highly certain. Backlog excludes options and BCC orders. A number of our customers may have contractual remedies, including rights to reject individual airplane deliveries if the actual delivery date is significantly later than the contractual delivery date. We address customer claims and requests for other contractual relief as they arise. The value of orders in backlog is adjusted as changes to price and schedule are agreed to with customers and is reported in accordance with the requirements of Topic 606. BCA total backlog of $281,588 million at December 31, 2020 decreased from $376,593 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting a reduction for orders that in our assessment no longer meet the accounting requirements of ASC 606 for inclusion in backlog, aircraft order cancellations, changes in projected price escalation and deliveries in excess of new orders. Aircraft order cancellations during the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $34,618 million and primarily relate to 737 MAX aircraft. The ASC 606 adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $54,450 million and primarily relate to 737 MAX aircraft and 777X aircraft. The ASC 606 adjustments include aircraft orders where a customer controlled contingency now exists, as well as orders where we can no longer assert that the customer is committed to perform or that it is probable that the customer will pay the full amount of consideration when it is due. If 737 MAX aircraft remain grounded in certain jurisdictions for an extended period of time and/or if entry into service of the 777X, 737 MAX 7 and/or 737 MAX 10 is further delayed, we may experience additional reductions to backlog and/or significant order cancellations. Additionally, we may continue to experience fewer new orders and increased cancellations across all of our commercial airplane programs as a result the COVID-19 pandemic and associated impacts on demand. Accounting Quantity The accounting quantity is our estimate of the quantity of airplanes that will be produced for delivery under existing and anticipated contracts. The determination of the accounting quantity is limited by the ability to make reasonably dependable estimates of the revenue and cost of existing and anticipated contracts. It is a key determinant of the gross margins we recognize on sales of individual airplanes throughout a program's life. Estimation of each program's accounting quantity takes into account several factors that are indicative of the demand for that program, including firm orders, letters of intent from prospective customers and market studies. We review our program accounting quantities quarterly. The accounting quantity for each program may include units that have been delivered, undelivered units under contract, and units anticipated to be under contract in the reasonable future (anticipated orders). In developing total program estimates, all of these items within the accounting quantity must be considered. The following table provides details of the accounting quantities and firm orders by program as of December 31. Cumulative firm orders represent the cumulative number of commercial jet aircraft deliveries plus undelivered firm orders. Firm orders include military derivative aircraft that are not included in program accounting quantities. All revenues and costs associated with military derivative aircraft production are reported in the BDS segment. Program 737 † 747* 767 777 † 777X 787 † 2020 Program accounting quantities 10,000 1,574 Undelivered units under firm orders 3,282 8 Cumulative firm orders 2019

10,764 1,568 1,207 75 1,281 1,700 350 1,500 41 191 458 (22) 1,694 191 1,450 Program accounting quantities Undelivered units under firm orders Cumulative firm orders 2018 10,400 4,398 11,837 1,574 17 1,572 1,195 94 1,270 1,690 ** 1,600 68 309 520 (29) 1,695 309 1,459 Program accounting quantities Undelivered units under firm orders Cumulative firm orders 10,400 1,574 4,708 (75) 24 12,020 1,572 1,195 1,680 ** 1,600 111 100 (2) 326 604 (30) 1,244 1,682 326 1,385 † Aircraft ordered by BCC are identified in parentheses. * At December 31, 2020, the 747 accounting quantity includes one already completed aircraft that has not been sold and is being remarketed. ** See 777 and 777X Programs for discussion of the 777X accounting quantity. Program Highlights 737 Program We reduced the program accounting quantity from 10,400 at December 31, 2019 to 10,000 at March 31, 2020. This reflects a slower than previously planned production rate ramp-up caused by commercial airline industry uncertainty due to the impact of COVID-19. See further discussion of the 737 MAX Grounding and COVID-19 Impacts and Product Warranties in Note 13 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. 747 Program We are currently producing at a rate of 0.5 aircraft per month. We will complete production of the 747 in 2022. We believe that ending production of the 747 will not have a material impact on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. 767 Program The accounting quantity for the 767 program increased by 12 units during 2020 due to the program's normal progress of obtaining additional orders and delivering airplanes. The 767 assembly line includes the commercial program and a derivative to support the tanker program. We are currently producing at a rate of 3 aircraft per month. 777 and 777X Programs The accounting quantity for the 777 program increased by 10 units during 2020 due to the program's normal progress of obtaining additional orders and delivering airplanes. The production rate expectation for the combined 777/777X program remains at 2 per month in 2021. In 2013, we launched the 777X-8 and 777X-9, which feature new composite wings, new engines and folding wing-tips. The first flight of the 777X was completed during the first quarter of 2020. During the first three quarters of 2020, we made adjustments to our estimates regarding timing of 777X entry into service and market demand. As previously disclosed, market uncertainties driven primarily by the impacts of COVID-19 resulted in lower planned production rates and created significant pressure on the 777X program's revenue and cost estimates. While the 777X program did not have a reach-forward loss as of the third quarter of 2020 based on our assessment of the probable range of initial accounting quantities and other factors at that time, we noted that future levels of 777X profitability would be subject to a number of factors, including continued market uncertainty, the impacts of COVID-19 on our production system as well as on our supply chain and customers, subsequent production rate reductions for both 777X and other commercial programs, and potential risks associated with the testing program and the timing of 777X certification. We now anticipate that the first 777X delivery will occur in late 2023. We also recorded a $6.5 billion reach-forward loss on the 777X program in the fourth quarter of 2020. The revised schedule and the reach-forward loss reflect a number of factors, including an updated assessment of global certification requirements informed by continued discussions with regulators and resulting in a management decision to make modifications to the aircraft's design, an updated assessment of COVID-19 impacts on market demand, and discussions with our customers with respect to aircraft delivery timing. These factors resulted in adjustments to production rates and the program accounting quantity, increased change incorporation costs, and associated customer and supply chain impacts. The timing of the certification will ultimately be determined by the regulators, and further determinations with respect to anticipated certification requirements could result in additional delays in entry into service and/or additional cost increases. The level of profitability on the 777X program will be subject to a number of factors. These factors include continued market uncertainty, the impacts of COVID-19 on our production system as well as impacts on our supply chain and customers, further production rate adjustments for the 777X or other commercial aircraft programs, contraction of the accounting quantity and potential risks associated with the testing program and the timing of aircraft certification. One or more of these factors could result in additional reach-forward losses on the 777X program in future periods. 787 Program During 2020, we experienced significant reductions in deliveries due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our customers as well as production issues and associated rework. The 787 program delivered four airplanes during the fourth quarter of 2020 and has a large number of undelivered airplanes in inventory at December 31, 2020. We expanded the scope of production inspections during the fourth quarter of 2020, and those inspections and associated rework are delaying scheduled deliveries and resulting in additional 787 aircraft in inventory. At December 31, 2020, we had approximately 80 787 aircraft in inventory. We expect deliveries to resume at a slow pace in early 2021, with the majority of the aircraft in inventory expected to be delivered by the end of 2021. We continue to work with customers to facilitate deliveries. We are implementing changes in the production process designed to ensure that newly-built airplanes meet our specifications and do not require further inspections. Pre-COVID-19, we were producing at a rate of 14 per month and had planned to adjust the 787 production rate to 12 per month in late 2020 and to 10 per month in early 2021. Due to the impacts of COVID-19 on customer demand, we now plan to reduce to 5 per month in 2021. As a result of the planned production rate changes, we reduced the accounting quantity for the 787 program by 100 units during the first quarter of 2020. The 787 program has near breakeven gross margins due to the reductions in the production rates and the reduction in the program accounting quantity. If we are required to further reduce the accounting quantity and/or production rates, experience further delivery delays, or experience other factors that could result in lower margins, the program could record a reach-forward loss in future periods. We made the decision during the third quarter of 2020 to consolidate 787 production in South Carolina in 2021, which did not have a significant financial impact on the program. Fleet Support We provide the operators of our commercial airplanes with assistance and services to facilitate efficient and safe airplane operation. Collectively known as fleet support services, these activities and services begin prior to airplane delivery and continue throughout the operational life of the airplane. They include flight and maintenance training, field service support, engineering services, information services and systems and technical data and documents. The costs for fleet support are expensed as incurred and have historically been approximately 1% of total consolidated costs of products and services. Program Development The following chart summarizes the time horizon between go-ahead and planned initial delivery for major Commercial Airplanes derivatives and programs. Go-ahead and Initial Delivery 737 MAX 7 20112021 737 MAX 10 20172023 777X 20132023 Reflects models in development during 2020 We launched the 737 MAX 7 in August 2011 and the 737 MAX 10 in June 2017. We launched the 777X in November 2013. We now anticipate that the first 737 MAX 10 and 777X delivery will occur in 2023. This schedule reflects a number of factors, including an updated assessment of global certification requirements informed by continued discussions with regulators and resulting in a management decision to make modifications to the aircraft's design. Additional Considerations The development and ongoing production of commercial aircraft is extremely complex, involving extensive coordination and integration with suppliers and highly-skilled labor from employees and other partners. Meeting or exceeding our performance and reliability standards, as well as those of customers and regulators, can be costly and technologically challenging. In addition, the introduction of new aircraft and derivatives, such as the 777X and 737 MAX derivatives, involves increased risks associated with meeting development, production and certification schedules. These challenges include increased global regulatory scrutiny of all development aircraft in the wake of the 737 MAX accidents. As a result, our ability to deliver aircraft on time, satisfy performance and reliability standards and achieve or maintain, as applicable, program profitability is subject to significant risks. Factors that could result in lower margins (or a material charge if an airplane program has or is determined to have reach-forward losses) include the following: changes to the program accounting quantity, customer and model mix, production costs and rates, changes to price escalation factors due to changes in the inflation rate or other economic indicators, performance or reliability issues involving completed aircraft, capital expenditures and other costs associated with increasing or adding new production capacity, learning curve, additional change incorporation, achieving anticipated cost reductions, the addition of regulatory requirements in connection with certification in one or more jurisdictions, flight test and certification schedules, costs, schedule and demand for new airplanes and derivatives and status of customer claims, supplier claims or assertions and other contractual negotiations. While we believe the cost and revenue estimates incorporated in the consolidated financial statements are appropriate, the technical complexity of our airplane programs creates financial risk as additional completion costs may becomenecessary or scheduled delivery dates could be extended, which could trigger termination provisions, order cancellations or other financially significant exposure. Defense, Space & Security Business Environment and Trends United States Government Defense Environment Overview The Omnibus appropriations acts for FY21, enacted in December 2020, provided FY21 appropriations for government departments and agencies, including the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration. The enacted FY21 appropriations included funding for Boeing's major programs, such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-15EX, CH-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache, V-22 Osprey, KC-46A Tanker, P-8 Poseidon and Space Launch System. However, there continues to be uncertainty with respect to future program-level appropriations for the U.S. DoD and other government agencies, including NASA. Future budget cuts or investment priority changes, including changes associated with the authorizations and appropriations process, could result in reductions, cancellations and/or delays of existing contracts or programs. Any of these impacts could have a material effect on our results of operations, financial position and/or cash flows. Non-U.S. Defense Environment Overview The non-U.S. market continues to be driven by complex and evolving security challenges and the need to modernize aging equipment and inventories. BDS expects that it will continue to have a wide range of opportunities across Asia, Europe and the Middle East given the diverse regional threats. At the end of 2020, 31.8% of BDS backlog was attributable to non-U.S. customers. Results of Operations (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenues $26,257 $26,095 $26,300 % of total company revenues 45 % 34 % 26 % Earnings from operations $1,539 $2,615 $1,692 Operating margins 5.9 % 10.0 % 6.4 % Since our operating cycle is long-term and involves many different types of development and production contracts with varying delivery and milestone schedules, the operating results of a particular period, may not be indicative of future operating results. In addition, depending on the customer and their funding sources, our orders might be structured as annual follow-on contracts, or as one large multi-year order or long-term award. As a result, period-to-period comparisons of backlog are not necessarily indicative of future workloads. The following discussions of comparative results among periods should be viewed in this context. Deliveries of units for new-build production aircraft, including remanufactures and modifications were as follows: Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 F/A-18 Models 20 23 17 F-15 Models 4 11 10 C-17 Globemaster III 1 CH-47 Chinook (New) 27 13 13 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3 22 17 AH-64 Apache (New) 19 37 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 52 74 23 KC-46A Tanker 14 28 P-8 Models 15 18 16 C-40A 2 Total 154 229 96 New-build satellite deliveries were as follows: Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Commercial and civil satellites 2 1 Military satellites 1 Revenues BDS revenues in 2020 increased by $162 million compared with 2019 reflecting higher revenues from fighter aircraft, Space Launch System, B-52 upgrades, proprietary and MQ-25, partially offset by reduced volume in missile defense. These net increases were offset by the unfavorable impact of cumulative contract catch-up adjustments, which was $312 million higher than the comparable period in the prior year, largely due to the KC-46A Tanker charges during 2020. BDS revenues in 2019 decreased by $205 million compared with 2018 primarily due to timing associated with non-U.S. contract awards for fighters and the final C-17 sale occurring in 2018; in addition, the unfavorable impact of cumulative contract catch-up adjustments was $163 million higher than the prior year, reflecting increased unfavorable adjustments on the Commercial Crew contract and less favorable performance. These were partially offset by increases from new programs, including E-7 early warning aircraft, VC-25B, T-7A Red Hawk, and MQ-25, as well as from satellites and weapons. Earnings From Operations BDS earnings from operations in 2020 decreased by $1,076 million compared with 2019 primarily due to the unfavorable impact of cumulative contract catch-up adjustments, which was $828 million higher than the prior year, largely due to charges of $1,320 million on KC-46A Tanker and $168 million on VC-25B, offset by $489 million in charges on Commercial Crew in the prior period. The lower earnings in 2020 also reflect lower gains on property sales compared to the same period in 2019. These current period decreases were partially offset by the volume increases described above. The KC-46A Tanker reach-forward loss of $1,320 million reflects $551 million of costs associated with the agreement signed in April 2020 with the U.S. Air Force to develop and integrate a new Remote Vision System, and the remaining costs reflect production inefficiencies including impacts of COVID-19 disruption. The $168 million reach-forward loss on VC-25B recorded in the first quarter was associated with engineering inefficiencies from the COVID-19 environment. We believe these inefficiencies will result in staffing challenges, schedule inefficiencies, and higher costs in the upcoming phases of the program. BDS earnings from operations in 2019 increased by $923 million compared with 2018 primarily due to the absence of $691 million related to losses on the T-7A Red Hawk and MQ-25 contracts. The unfavorable impact of cumulative contract catch-up adjustments in 2019 was $62 million lower than the prior year. In 2019, BDS recorded charges of $489 million related to Commercial Crew and $148 million related to KC-46A Tanker compared with $736 million in 2018. BDS earnings from operations include equity earnings of $141 million, $128 million and $147 million primarily from our ULA and non-U.S. joint ventures in 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Backlog Total backlog of $60,847 million at December 31, 2020 was $2,844 million lower than December 31, 2019 due to the timing of awards and revenue recognized. Additional Considerations Our BDS business includes a variety of development programs which have complex design and technical challenges. Many of these programs have cost-type contracting arrangements. In these cases, the associated financial risks are primarily in reduced fees, lower profit rates or program cancellation if cost, schedule or technical performance issues arise. Examples of these programs include Ground-based Midcourse Defense, Proprietary and Space Launch System programs. Some of our development programs are contracted on a fixed-price basis, and BDS customers are increasingly seeking fixed-price proposals for new programs. Examples of significant fixed-price development programs include Commercial Crew, KC-46A Tanker, MQ-25, T-7A Red Hawk, VC-25B, and commercial and military satellites. New programs could also have risk for reach-forward loss upon contract award and during the period of contract performance. Many development programs have highly complex designs. As technical or quality issues arise during development, we may experience schedule delays and cost impacts, which could increase our estimated cost to perform the work or reduce our estimated price, either of which could result in a material charge or otherwise adversely affect our financial condition. These programs are ongoing, and while we believe the cost and fee estimates incorporated in the financial statements are appropriate, the technical complexity of these programs creates financial risk as additional completion costs may become necessary or scheduled delivery dates could be extended, which could trigger termination provisions, the loss of satellite in-orbit incentive payments, or other financially significant exposure. These programs have risk for reach-forward losses if our estimated costs exceed our estimated contract revenues. Global Services Business Environment and Trends The aerospace markets we serve include parts distribution, logistics, and other inventory services; maintenance, engineering, and upgrades; training and professional services; and information services. Prior to COVID-19, we had expected the market to grow by around 3.5% annually, however the pandemic is having a direct impact on our commercial services business. See Overview to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for a discussion of the impacts of COVID-19 on the airline industry environment. Over the long-term, as the size of the worldwide commercial airline fleet continues to grow, so does demand for aftermarket services designed to increase efficiency and extend the economic lives of airplanes. Airlines are using data analytics to plan flight operations and predictive maintenance to improve their productivity and efficiency. Airlines continue to look for opportunities to reduce the size and cost of their spare parts inventory, frequently outsourcing spares management to third parties. The demand outlook for our government services business has remained stable in 2020. Government services market segments are growing on pace with related fleets, but vary based on the utilization and age of the aircraft. The U.S. government services market is the single largest individual market, comprising over 50 percent of the government services markets served. Over the next decade, we expect U.S. growth to remain flat and non-U.S. fleets, led by Middle East and Asia Pacific customers, to add rotorcraft and commercial derivative aircraft at the fastest rates. We expect less than 20 percent of the worldwide fleet of military aircraft to be retired and replaced over the next ten years, driving increased demand for services to maintain aging aircraft and enhance aircraft capability. BGS' major customer, the U.S. government, remains subject to the spending limits and uncertainty described on page 40, which could restrict the execution of certain program activities and delay new programs or competitions. Industry Competitiveness Aviation services is a competitive market with many domestic and international competitors. This market environment has resulted in intense pressures on pricing, and we expect these pressures to continue or intensify in the coming years. Continued access to global markets remains vital to our ability to fully realize our sales growth potential and long-term investment returns. Results of Operations (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenues $15,543 $18,468 $17,056 % of total company revenues 27 % 24 % 17 % Earnings from operations $450 $2,697 $2,536 Operating margins 2.9 % 14.6 % 14.9 % Revenues BGS revenues in 2020 decreased by $2,925 million compared with 2019 due to lower commercial services revenue driven by impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The favorable impact of cumulative contract catch-up adjustments in 2020 was $101 million lower than the comparable period in the prior year. We expect the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to reduce BGS commercial revenues in future quarters until the commercial airline industry environment recovers. BGS revenues in 2019 increased by $1,412 million compared with 2018 due to growth across our services portfolio, primarily driven by higher parts revenue, including the acquisition of KLX in the fourth quarter of 2018 and government services revenue, partially offset by lower commercial services revenue. The favorable impact of cumulative contract catch-up adjustments in 2019 was $80 million higher than the comparable period in the prior year. Earnings From Operations BGS earnings from operations in 2020 decreased by $2,247 million compared with 2019, primarily due to lower commercial services revenue as well as earnings charges in 2020, including $531 million of inventory write-downs, $178 million of related impairments of distribution rights primarily driven by airlines' decisions to retire certain aircraft, $398 million for higher expected credit losses primarily driven by customer liquidity issues, $115 million of contract termination and facility impairment charges, as well as $72 million of severance costs. These charges reflect the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial airline customers' liquidity and demand for certain products as customers' fleet plans evolve to adapt to the sharp reduction in demand for air travel. The favorable impact of cumulative contract catch-up adjustments in 2020 was consistent with the prior year. BGS earnings from operations in 2019 increased by $161 million compared with 2018 primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by less favorable performance and mix. Earnings from operations for 2019 also includes a divestiture gain of $395 million and a charge of $293 million related to our decision in the fourth quarter to retire the Aviall brand and trade name. The favorable impact of cumulative contract catch-up adjustments in 2019 was $21 million higher than the comparable period in the prior year. Backlog BGS total backlog of $20,632 million at December 31, 2020 decreased by 10% from $22,902 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to a reduction for commercial orders that, in our assessment, no longer meet the accounting requirements of ASC 606 for inclusion in backlog. Boeing Capital Business Environment and Trends BCC's gross customer financing and investment portfolio at December 31, 2020 totaled $1,974 million. A substantial portion of BCC's portfolio is related to customers that we believe have less than investment-grade credit. BCC's portfolio is also concentrated by varying degrees across Boeing aircraft product types, most notably 717 and 747-8 aircraft. BCC provided customer financing of $14 million and $419 million during 2020 and 2019. While we may be required to fund a number of new aircraft deliveries in 2021 and/or provide refinancing for existing bridge debt, we expect alternative financing will be available at reasonable prices from broad and globally diverse sources. Aircraft values and lease rates are impacted by the number and type of aircraft that are currently out of service. Approximately 7,300 western-built commercial jet aircraft (29.4% of current world fleet) were parked at the end of 2020, including both in-production and out-of-production aircraft types. Of these parked aircraft, a larger portion are expected to be retired compared to the pre-COVID-19 period, which directly impacts the Company in terms of number of new aircraft deliveries and financing opportunities, the ability of existing customers to meet current payment obligations and the value of aircraft in its portfolio. We continue to work closely with our customers to mitigate the risk. At the end of 2019 and 2018, 8.5% and 6.7% of the western-built commercial jet aircraft were parked. Aircraft valuations could decline if significant numbers of additional aircraft, particularly types with relatively few operators, are placed out of service. See Overview to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for a discussion of the impacts of COVID-19 on the airline industry environment. Results of Operations (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenues $261 $244 $274 Earnings from operations $63 $28 $79 Operating margins 24 % 11 % 29 % Revenues BCC segment revenues consist principally of lease income from equipment under operating lease, interest income from financing receivables and notes, and other income. BCC's revenues in 2020 increased by $17 million compared with 2019 primarily due to gains on re-lease of assets. BCC's revenues in 2019 decreased by $30 million compared with 2018 primarily due to lower gains on the sale of assets. Earnings From Operations BCC's earnings from operations are presented net of interest expense, provision for (recovery of) losses, asset impairment expense, depreciation on leased equipment and other operating expenses. Earnings from operations in 2020 increased by $35 million compared with 2019 primarily due to higher revenues, lower asset impairment expenses and lower interest expenses. Earnings from operations in 2019 decreased by $51 million compared with 2018 primarily due to lower revenues and higher asset impairment expenses. Financial Position The following table presents selected financial data for BCC as of December 31: (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 Customer financing and investment portfolio, net $1,961 $2,251 Other assets, primarily cash and short-term investments 402 535 Total assets $2,363 $2,786 Other liabilities, primarily deferred income taxes $392 $432 Debt, including intercompany loans 1,640 1,960 Equity 331 394 Total liabilities and equity $2,363 $2,786 Debt-to-equity ratio 5-to-1 5-to-1 BCC's customer financing and investment portfolio at December 31, 2020 decreased from December 31, 2019, primarily due to $321 million of note payoffs and portfolio run-off. BCC enters into certain transactions with Boeing, reflected in Unallocated items, eliminations and other, in the form of intercompany guarantees and other subsidies that mitigate the effects of certain credit quality or asset impairment issues on the BCC segment. Leased aircraft with a carrying value of approximately $57 million are scheduled to be returned off lease during 2021. We are seeking to remarket these aircraft or have the leases extended. Liquidity and Capital Resources Cash Flow Summary (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Net (loss)/earnings ($11,941) ($636) $10,460 Non-cash items 10,866 2,819 2,578 Changes in working capital (17,335) (4,629) 2,284 Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities (18,410) (2,446) 15,322 Net cash used by investing activities (18,366) (1,530) (4,621) Net cash provided/(used) by financing activities 34,955 5,739 (11,722) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 85 (5) (53) Net (decrease)/increase in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted (1,736) 1,758 (1,074) Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year 9,571 7,813 8,887 Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of year $7,835 $9,571 $7,813 Operating Activities Net cash used by operating activities was $18.4 billion during 2020, compared with net cash used by operating activities of $2.4 billion during 2019 and net cash provided by operating activities of $15.3 billion in 2018. The decrease in operating cash flows in 2020 is primarily driven by our net loss in 2020 and changes in working capital, partially offset by an increase in non-cash items. Non-cash items include the $6.5 billion reach-forward loss on the 777X program in 2020, which was recorded as a reduction to inventory. The year-over-year increase in non-cash items also reflects higher inventory write-downs and higher allowances for expected credit losses in 2020. The changes in working capital reflect increases in commercial airplane inventory due to the large number of undelivered aircraft in 2019 resulting from the 737 MAX grounding, and in 2020 due to the 737 MAX grounding, 787 production issues and COVID-19 impacts. Cash used by Advances and progress billings was $1.1 billion in 2020, as compared with $0.7 billion provided by Advances and progress billings in 2019. The changes in working capital in 2020 also reflect lower accounts payable due to reductions in commercial purchases from suppliers and lower supply chain financing. Compensation payments to 737 MAX customers totaled $2.2 billion during 2020 and $1.2 billion during 2019. The accrued liability for 737 MAX customer considerations at December 31, 2019 resulted in a $7.4 billion favorable change to working capital in 2019. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 737 MAX grounding are expected to continue to have a significant negative impact on our operating cash flows during 2021. The decrease in operating cash flows in 2019 compared to 2018 primarily reflected the impacts of the 737 MAX grounding resulting in lower earnings, higher inventory and lower advances and progress payments. In addition, compensation payments to 737 MAX customers of $1.2 billion for disruption to their operations also reduced 2019 cash from operating activities. Cash used to fund inventory was $12.4 billion during 2019 as we continued to produce aircraft while deliveries were suspended. Cash provided by Advances and progress billings was $0.7 billion in 2019, compared with $2.6 billion in 2018. Payables to suppliers who elected to participate in supply chain financing programs declined by $1.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, and increased by $2.6 billion and $0.6 billion for the same period in 2019 and 2018. Supply chain financing is not material to our overall liquidity. The decline for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to reductions in commercial purchases from suppliers. The increase for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 reflects a combination of higher purchases, an extension of payment terms with certain suppliers, and increased utilization of our supply chain financing programs. Investing Activities Cash used by investing activities during 2020, 2019 and 2018 was $18.4 billion, $1.5 billion and $4.6 billion. The increase in cash outflows in 2020 compared to 2019 is primarily due to $17.4 billion of higher net contributions to investments. The reduction in cash outflows in 2019 compared with 2018 is primarily due to acquisitions completed in the second half of 2018 and the timing of investments. Acquisitions net of cash acquired were $0.5 billion in 2019, primarily related to the acquisition of KLX. Proceeds from dispositions was $0.5 billion in 2019 as a result of the divestiture of two businesses. Capital expenditures totaled $1.3 billion in 2020, compared with $1.8 billion in 2019 and $1.7 billion 2018. We expect capital expenditures in 2021 to be relatively consistent with 2020. Net contributions to investments were $17.3 billion in 2020, compared with net proceeds from investments of $0.1 billion in 2019 and $0.3 billion in 2018. Financing Activities Cash provided by financing activities was $35.0 billion during 2020, compared with cash provided by financing activities of $5.7 billion in 2019 and cash used by financing activities of $11.7 billion in 2018. The increase of $29.3 billion compared with 2019 primarily reflects higher net borrowings, lower share repurchases, and lower dividend payments. Cash provided by financing activities increased $17.5 billion compared with 2018 primarily due to higher net borrowings and lower share repurchases, partially offset by higher dividend payments in 2019. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, new borrowings net of repayments were $36.3 billion compared with $13.2 billion and $1.4 billion in the same period in 2019 and 2018. The increase in 2020 is primarily due to $29.9 billion of fixed rate senior notes issued in 2020 and $13.8 billion of new borrowings under a two-year delayed draw term loan agreement entered into in the first quarter of 2020. For further discussion see Liquidity Matters in Note 1 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. At December 31, 2020 and 2019 the recorded balance of debt was $63.6 billion and $27.3 billion, of which $1.7 billion and $7.3 billion were classified as short-term. This included $1.6 billion and $2.0 billion of debt attributable to BCC at December 31, 2020 and 2019, of which $0.9 billion and $0.5 billion were classified as short-term. During the year ended December 31, 2020, we did not repurchase any shares through our open market share repurchase program compared to repurchases of 6.9 million and 26.1 million shares in 2019 and 2018 totaling $2.7 billion and $9.0 billion. Share repurchases under this plan had been suspended since April 2019. In March 2020, the Board of Directors terminated its prior authorization to repurchase shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. We had 0.6 million, 0.6 million, and 0.7 million shares transferred to us from employee tax withholdings in 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 we paid dividends of $1.2 billion compared with $4.6 billion and $3.9 billion in the same period in 2019 and 2018. In March 2020, the Company announced that our dividend will be suspended until further notice. In December 2018 we increased our quarterly dividend from $1.71 to $2.055, which resulted in $684 million of higher dividend payments in 2019 compared with 2018. Capital Resources The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and 737 MAX grounding are having a significant negative impact on our liquidity and ongoing operations and creating significant uncertainty. We have and are continuing to take significant actions to manage and preserve our liquidity. For further discussion see Liquidity Matters in Note 1 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. At December 31, 2020, we had $7.8 billion of cash and $17.8 billion of short term investments. At December 31, 2020, we had $9.5 billion of unused borrowing capacity on revolving credit line agreements. We anticipate that these credit lines will primarily serve as backup liquidity to support our general corporate borrowing needs. The $9.5 billion of unused borrowing capacity includes a $3.1 billion 364-day revolving credit facility, which expires in October 2021. We had no commercial paper borrowings at December 31, 2020, compared to commercial paper borrowings of $6.1 billion and $1.9 billion at December 31, 2019 and 2018, which were supported by unused commitments under the revolving credit agreement. Our debt balances have increased significantly since 2019, and we are continuing to actively manage our liquidity. Scheduled principal payments for debt for the next five years are as follows: Debt 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 $1,630 $14,976 $3,776 $2,001 $4,301 Our increased debt balance has also resulted in downgrades to our credit ratings. We expect to be able to access capital markets when we require additional funding in order to pay off existing debt, address further impacts to our business related to market developments, fund outstanding financing commitments, or meet other business requirements. A number of factors could cause us to incur increased borrowing costs and to have greater difficulty accessing public and private markets for debt. These factors include disruptions or declines in the global capital markets and/or a decline in our financial performance, outlook or credit ratings, including impacts described above related to the COVID-19 pandemic and/or associated changes in demand for our products and services. These risks will be particularly acute if we are subject to further credit rating downgrades. The occurrence of any or all of these events may adversely affect our ability to fund our operations and financing or contractual commitments. Any future borrowings may affect our credit ratings and are subject to various debt covenants. At December 31, 2020, we were in compliance with the covenants for our debt and credit facilities. The most restrictive covenants include a limitation on mortgage debt and sale and leaseback transactions as a percentage of consolidated net tangible assets (as defined in the credit agreements), and a limitation on consolidated debt as a percentage of total capital (as defined). When considering debt covenants, we continue to have substantial borrowing capacity. Customer financing commitments totaled $11.5 billion and $13.4 billion at December 31, 2020 and 2019. The decrease primarily relates to financing commitment amendments and expirations. We anticipate that we will not be required to fund a significant portion of our financing commitments as we continue to work with third party financiers to provide alternative financing to customers. Historically, we have not been required to fund significant amounts of outstanding commitments. However, there can be no assurances that we will not be required to fund greater amounts than historically required. At December 31, 2020 and 2019, our pension plans were $13.7 billion and $15.9 billion underfunded as measured under GAAP. On an Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) basis our plans are more than 100% funded at December 31, 2020. We do not expect to make significant contributions to our pension plans in 2021. We may be required to make higher contributions to our pension plans in future years. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we contributed $3 billion of our common stock to our pension fund. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we also began using our common stock in lieu of cash to fund Company contributions to our 401(k) plans for the foreseeable future, which we estimate will conserve approximately $1 billion of cash over the next 12 months. Under this approach, common stock is contributed to our 401(k) plans following each pay period. We expect this measure to further enable the Company to conserve cash. We have retained an independent fiduciary to manage and liquidate stock contributed to these plans at its discretion. Contractual Obligations The following table summarizes our known obligations to make future payments pursuant to certain contracts as of December 31, 2020, and the estimated timing thereof. Less than 1 1-3 3-5 After 5 (Dollars in millions) Total year years years years Long-term debt (including current portion) $63,963 $1,630 $18,752 $6,302 $37,279 Interest on debt 37,614 2,271 4,274 3,852 27,217 Pension and other postretirement cash requirements 5,077 610 1,163 1,073 2,231 Finance lease obligations 228 68 84 20 56 Operating lease obligations 1,781 307 432 240 802 Purchase obligations not recorded on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 93,928 36,540 29,933 16,367 11,088 Purchase obligations recorded on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 19,621 19,502 99 7 13 Total contractual obligations (1) $222,212 $60,928 $54,737 $27,861 $78,686 (1) Excludes income tax matters. As of December 31, 2020, we have uncertain tax positions of $966 million. We are not able to reasonably estimate the timing of future cash flows related to uncertain tax positions. For further discussion of income taxes, see Note 4 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Pension and Other Postretirement Benefits Pension cash requirements are based on an estimate of our minimum funding requirements, pursuant to ERISA regulations, although we may make additional discretionary contributions. Estimates of other postretirement benefits are based on both our estimated future benefit payments and the estimated contributions to plans that are funded through trusts. Purchase Obligations Purchase obligations represent contractual agreements to purchase goods or services that are legally binding; specify a fixed, minimum or range of quantities; specify a fixed, minimum, variable, or indexed price provision; and specify approximate timing of the transaction. Purchase obligations include amounts recorded as well as amounts that are not recorded on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position. Purchase Obligations Not Recorded on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Purchase obligations not recorded on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position include agreements for inventory procurement, tooling costs, electricity and natural gas contracts, property, plant and equipment, customer financing equipment, and other miscellaneous production related obligations. The most significant obligation relates to inventory procurement contracts. We have entered into certain significant inventory procurement contracts that specify determinable prices and quantities, and long-term delivery timeframes. In addition, we purchase raw materials on behalf of our suppliers. These agreements require suppliers and vendors to be prepared to build and deliver items in sufficient time to meet our production schedules. The need for such arrangements with suppliers and vendors arises from the extended production planning horizon for many of our products. A significant portion of these inventory commitments is supported by firm contracts and/or has historically resulted in settlement through reimbursement from customers for penalty payments to the supplier should the customer not take delivery. These amounts are also included in our forecasts of costs for program and contract accounting. Some inventory procurement contracts may include escalation adjustments. In these limited cases, we have included our best estimate of the effect of the escalation adjustment in the amounts disclosed in the table above. Purchase Obligations Recorded on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Purchase obligations recorded on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position primarily include accounts payable and certain other current and long-term liabilities including accrued compensation. Industrial Participation Agreements We have entered into various industrial participation agreements with certain customers outside of the U.S. to facilitate economic flow back and/or technology or skills transfer to their businesses or government agencies as the result of their procurement of goods and/or services from us. These commitments may be satisfied by our local operations there, placement of direct work or vendor orders for supplies, opportunities to bid on supply contracts, transfer of technology or other forms of assistance. However, in certain cases, our commitments may be satisfied through other parties (such as our vendors) who purchase supplies from our non-U.S. customers. In certain cases, penalties could be imposed if we do not meet our industrial participation commitments. During 2020, we incurred no such penalties. As of December 31, 2020, we have outstanding industrial participation agreements totaling $26.4 billion that extend through 2034. Purchase order commitments associated with industrial participation agreements are included in purchase obligations in the table above. To be eligible for such a purchase order commitment from us, a non-U.S. supplier must have sufficient capability to meet our requirements and must be competitive in cost, quality and schedule. Commercial Commitments The following table summarizes our commercial commitments outstanding as of December 31, 2020. Total Amounts Committed/ Less Maximum than 1-3 4-5 After 5 (Dollars in millions) Amount of Loss 1 year years years years Standby letters of credit and surety bonds $4,238 $1,680 $1,621 $735 $202 Commercial aircraft financing commitments 11,512 2,329 4,061 3,504 1,618 Total commercial commitments $15,750 $4,009 $5,682 $4,239 $1,820 Commercial aircraft financing commitments include commitments to provide financing related to aircraft on order, under option for deliveries or proposed as part of sales campaigns or refinancing with respect to delivered aircraft, based on estimated earliest potential funding dates. Based on historical experience, we anticipate that we will not be required to fund a significant portion of our financing commitments. However, there can be no assurances that we will not be required to fund greater amounts than historically required. See Note 13 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Contingent Obligations We have significant contingent obligations that arise in the ordinary course of business, which include the following: Legal Various legal proceedings, claims and investigations are pending against us. Legal contingencies are discussed in Note 21 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Environmental Remediation We are involved with various environmental remediation activities and have recorded a liability of $565 million at December 31, 2020. For additional information, see Note 13 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We are a party to certain off-balance sheet arrangements including certain guarantees. For discussion of these arrangements, see Note 14 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Non-GAAP Measures Core Operating Earnings, Core Operating Margin and Core Earnings Per Share Our Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) which we supplement with certain non-GAAP financial information. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Core operating earnings, core operating margin and core earnings per share exclude the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the FAS pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core earnings per share excludes both the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs, comprising service and prior service costs computed in accordance with GAAP are allocated to BCA and certain BGS businesses supporting commercial customers. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. The Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment recognized in (loss)/earnings from operations during 2020 was a benefit of $1,024 million, largely consistent with a benefit of $1,071 million in 2019 and $1,005 million in 2018. The non-operating pension expense included in Other income, net was a benefit of $340 million in 2020, $374 million in 2019 and $143 million in 2018. The benefits in 2020, 2019, and 2018 reflect expected returns in excess of interest cost and amortization of actuarial losses. For further discussion of pension and other postretirement costs see the Management's Discussion and Analysis on pages 30 - 31 of this Form 10-K and see Note 22 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Management uses core operating earnings, core operating margin and core earnings per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core earnings measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as unallocated pension and other postretirement benefit cost, primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to U.S. government contracts. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of core operating earnings, core operating margin and core earnings per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of earnings from operations, operating margins and diluted earnings per share. (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenues $58,158 $76,559 $101,127 (Loss)/earnings from operations, as reported ($12,767) ($1,975) $11,987 Operating margins (22.0)% (2.6)% 11.9 % Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment(1) ($1,024) ($1,071) ($1,005) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment(1) ($359) ($344) ($322) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment(1) ($1,383) ($1,415) ($1,327) Core operating (loss)/earnings (non-GAAP) ($14,150) ($3,390) $10,660 Core operating margins (non-GAAP) (24.3)% (4.4)% 10.5 % Diluted (loss)/earnings per share, as reported ($20.88) ($1.12) $17.85 Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment(1) ($1.80) ($1.89) ($1.71) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment(1) ($0.63) ($0.61) ($0.55) Non-operating pension expense(2) ($0.60) ($0.66) ($0.24) Non-operating postretirement expense(2) $0.03 $0.19 $0.17 Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments (3) $0.63 $0.62 $0.49 Core (loss)/earnings per share (non-GAAP) ($23.25) ($3.47) $16.01 Weighted average diluted shares (in millions) 569.0 566.0 586.2 (1) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the FAS pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. This adjustment is excluded from Core operating (loss)/earnings (non-GAAP). (2) Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. These expenses are included in Other income, net and are excluded from Core (loss)/earnings per share (non-GAAP). (3) The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate. Critical Accounting Policies & Estimates Accounting for long-term contracts Substantially all contracts at BDS and certain contracts at BGS are long-term contracts. Our long-term contracts typically represent a single distinct performance obligation due to the highly interdependent and interrelated nature of the underlying goods and/or services and the significant service of integration that we provide. Accounting for long-term contracts involves a judgmental process of estimating the total sales, costs, and profit for each performance obligation. Cost of sales is recognized as incurred and revenue is determined by adding a proportionate amount of the estimated profit to the amount reported as cost of sales. Due to the size, duration and nature of many of our long-term contracts, the estimation of total sales and costs through completion is complicated and subject to many variables. Total sales estimates are based on negotiated contract prices and quantities, modified by our assumptions regarding contract options, change orders, incentive and award provisions associated with technical performance, and price adjustment clauses (such as inflation or index-based clauses). The majority of these long-term contracts are with the U.S. government where the price is generally based on estimated cost to produce the product or service plus profit. Federal Acquisition Regulations provide guidance on the types of cost that will be reimbursed in establishing contract price. Total cost estimates are largely based on negotiated or estimated purchase contract terms, historical performance trends, business base and other economic projections. Factors that influence these estimates include inflationary trends, technical and schedule risk, internal and subcontractor performance trends, business volume assumptions, COVID-19 disruptions, asset utilization, and anticipated labor agreements. Revenue and cost estimates for all significant long-term contract performance obligations are reviewed and reassessed quarterly. Changes in these estimates could result in recognition of cumulative catch-up adjustments to the performance obligation's inception to date revenues, cost of sales and profit, in the period in which such changes are made. Changes in revenue and cost estimates could also result in a reach-forward loss or an adjustment to a reach-forward loss, which would be recorded immediately in earnings. For the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 net unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments, including reach-forward losses, across all long-term contracts decreased Earnings from operations by $942 million, $111 million and $190 million, respectively. The cumulative catch-up adjustments in 2020 were primarily due to reach-forward losses incurred on the KC-46A Tanker program. Due to the significance of judgment in the estimation process described above, it is likely that materially different earnings could be recorded if we used different assumptions or if the underlying circumstances were to change. Changes in underlying assumptions/estimates, supplier performance, or circumstances may adversely or positively affect financial performance in future periods. If the combined gross margin for all long-term contract performance obligations for all of 2020 had been estimated to be higher or lower by 1%, it would have increased or decreased pre-tax income for the year by approximately $330 million. In addition, a number of our fixed price development contracts are in a reach-forward loss position. Changes to estimated losses are recorded immediately in earnings. Program Accounting Program accounting requires the demonstrated ability to reliably estimate the relationship of sales to costs for the defined program accounting quantity. A program consists of the estimated number of units (accounting quantity) of a product to be produced in a continuing, long-term production effort for delivery under existing and anticipated contracts. The determination of the accounting quantity is limited by the ability to make reasonably dependable estimates of the revenue and cost of existing andanticipated contracts. For each program, the amount reported as cost of sales is determined by applying the estimated cost of sales percentage for the total remaining program to the amount of sales recognized for airplanes delivered and accepted by the customer. Factors that must be estimated include program accounting quantity, sales price, labor and employee benefit costs, material costs, procured part costs, major component costs, overhead costs, program tooling and other non-recurring costs, and warranty costs. Estimation of the accounting quantity for each program takes into account several factors that are indicative of the demand for the particular program, such as firm orders, letters of intent from prospective customers, and market studies. Total estimated program sales are determined by estimating the model mix and sales price for all unsold units within the accounting quantity, added together with the sales prices for all undelivered units under contract. The sales prices for all undelivered units within the accounting quantity include an escalation adjustment for inflation that is updated quarterly. Cost estimates are based largely on negotiated and anticipated contracts with suppliers, historical performance trends, and business base and other economic projections. Factors that influence these estimates include production rates, internal and subcontractor performance trends, customer and/or supplier claims or assertions, asset utilization, anticipated labor agreements, COVID-19 disruptions, and inflationary or deflationary trends. To ensure reliability in our estimates, we employ a rigorous estimating process that is reviewed and updated on a quarterly basis. This includes reassessing the accounting quantity. Changes in estimates of program margins are normally recognized on a prospective basis; however, when estimated costs to complete a program exceed estimated revenues from undelivered units in the accounting quantity, a loss provision is recorded in the current period for the estimated loss on all undelivered units in the accounting quantity. The program method of accounting allocates tooling and other non-recurring and production costs over the accounting quantity for each program. Because of the higher unit production costs experienced at the beginning of a new program and substantial investment required for initial tooling and other non-recurring costs, new commercial aircraft programs, typically have lower initial margins than established programs and a higher risk for reach-forward loss. Actual costs incurred for earlier units in excess of the estimated average cost of all units in the program accounting quantity are included within program inventory as deferred production costs. Deferred production, unamortized tooling and other non-recurring costs are expected to be fully recovered when all units in the accounting quantity are delivered as the expected unit cost for later deliveries is below the estimated average cost as learning curve and other improvements are realized. We now anticipate that the first 777X delivery will occur in late 2023. We also recorded a $6.5 billion reach-forward loss on the 777X program in the fourth quarter of 2020. The revised schedule and the reach-forward loss reflect a number of factors, including an updated assessment of global certification requirements informed by continued discussions with regulators and resulting in a management decision to make modifications to the aircraft's design, an updated assessment of COVID-19 impacts on market demand, and discussions with our customers with respect to aircraft delivery timing. These factors resulted in adjustments to production rates and the program accounting quantity, increased change incorporation costs, and associated customer and supply chain impacts. Absent changes in the estimated revenues or costs, deliveries which are expected to begin in 2023 will be recorded at zero margin. Reductions to the estimated loss in subsequent periods are spread over all undelivered units in the accounting quantity, whereas increases to the estimated loss are recorded immediately. The level of profitability on the 777X program will be subject to a number of factors. These factors include continued market uncertainty, the impacts of COVID-19 on our production system as well as impacts on our supply chain and customers, further production rate adjustments for the 777X or other commercial aircraft programs, contraction of the accounting quantity and potential risks associated with the testing program and the timing of aircraft certification. One or more of these factorscould result in additional reach-forward losses on the 777X program in future periods which may be material. Due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our customers as well as production issues and associated rework, the 787 program has near breakeven gross margins at December 31, 2020. The margins reflect reductions in the production rate and program accounting quantity during 2020. If we are required to further reduce the accounting quantity and/or production rates or experience higher than anticipated costs or delays addressing production issues and associated rework, or other factors that could result in lower margins, the program could record a reach-forward loss in future periods which may be material. The 747 and 767 programs also have near breakeven gross margins at December 31, 2020. If we are unable to mitigate risks associated with these programs, or if our assumptions with respect to items such as pricing, cost, accounting quantity or future production rates were to change, we could be required to record reach-forward losses in future periods which may be material. 737 MAX Grounding In 2019, following two fatal 737 MAX accidents, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and non-U.S. civil aviation authorities issued orders suspending commercial operations of 737 MAX aircraft. Deliveries of the 737 MAX were suspended following these orders. Deliveries resumed in late 2020 following rescission by the FAA of its grounding order. Multiple legal actions have been filed against us as a result of the accidents. In addition, we are fully cooperating with U.S. government investigations related to the accidents and the 737 MAX program, including an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the outcome of which may be material. On January 6, 2021, we entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that resolves the Department of Justice's previously disclosed investigation into us regarding the evaluation of the 737 MAX airplane by the FAA. Other than with respect to the U.S. Department of Justice, we cannot reasonably estimate a range of loss, if any, not covered by available insurance that may result given the current status of the lawsuits, investigations and inquiries related to the 737 MAX. In the preparation of our financial statements, we have made assumptions regarding outcomes of accident investigations and other government inquiries, timing and conditions of return to service, the timing of future 737 production rate increases, supplier readiness to support production rate changes, timing and sequence of future customer deliveries as well as outcomes of negotiations with customers impacted by the grounding. We have also made significant assumptions regarding estimated costs expected to be incurred in 2021 that should be included in program inventory and those costs that should be expensed when incurred as abnormal production costs. While these assumptions reflect our best estimate at this time, they are highly uncertain and significantly affect the estimates inherent in our financial statements. In December 2020, we delivered 27 aircraft, in compliance with the FAA regulatory requirements. We have assumed that the remaining non-U.S. regulatory approvals will occur and enable deliveries during the first half of 2021. We have approximately 425 airplanes in inventory as of December 31, 2020. A number of customers have requested to defer deliveries or to cancel orders for 737 MAX aircraft, and we are remarketing and/or delaying deliveries of certain aircraft included within inventory. We now expect to deliver about half of the 737 MAX aircraft in inventory by the end of 2021. In the event that we are unable to resume aircraft deliveries in non-U.S. jurisdictions consistent with our assumptions of regulatory approval timing, our expectation of delivery timing could be impacted. Due to the grounding and associated suspension of 737 MAX deliveries, we temporarily suspended 737 MAX production beginning in January 2020. We resumed early stages of 737 MAX production in May 2020 and continued to produce at low rates through the end of 2020. In addition, we reduced the number of aircraft included in the accounting quantity by 400 units in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of reductions to planned production rates due to COVID-19 driven market uncertainties. As we are producing at abnormally low production rates in 2020 and 2021, we expect to incur approximately $5.0 billion of abnormal production costs that are being expensed as incurred. The slowdown in the planned production rate ramp-up increased expected abnormal costs however this increase was offset by adjustments to the determination of the normal production level due to COVID-19 impacts on customer demand, as well as cost reduction activities, including significant reductions in employment levels. We expensed approximately $2.6 billion of abnormal production costs during the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition to impacts related to the 737 MAX accidents and subsequent grounding, the 737 program continues to be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on aircraft demand. These impacts have resulted in lower production and delivery rate assumptions. We currently expect to gradually increase the production rate to 31 per month by early 2022. We currently assume that we will implement further gradual production rate increases in subsequent periods based on market demand. The ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on market demand have also created significant uncertainty around the timing of deliveries of 737 MAX aircraft in inventory. We may need to recognize additional costs associated with remarketing and/or reconfiguring aircraft in inventory, which may reduce revenue and/or earnings in future periods. We are working with our customers to minimize the impact to their operations from grounded and undelivered aircraft. We continue to reassess the liability for estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers on a quarterly basis. This reassessment includes updating estimates to reflect revisions to return to service, delivery and production rate assumptions driven by timing of regulatory approvals, as well as latest information based on engagements with 737 MAX customers. The remaining liability of $5.5 billion at December 31, 2020 represents our current best estimate of future concessions and other considerations to customers, and is necessarily based on a series of assumptions. It is subject to change in future quarters as negotiations with customers mature and timing and conditions of return to service are better understood. Our assumptions reflect our current best estimate, but actual timing and conditions of return to service and resumption of deliveries could differ from this estimate, the effect of which could be material. We are unable at this time to reasonably estimate potential future additional financial impacts or a range of loss, if any, due to continued uncertainties related to the timing and conditions of return to service, uncertainties related to the impacts of COVID-19 on our operations, supply chain and customers, future changes to the production rate, supply chain impacts, and/or the results of negotiations with particular customers. Any such impacts, including any changes in our estimates, could have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations, and/or cash flows. For example, we expect that, in the event that we are unable to resume aircraft deliveries in non-U.S. jurisdictions consistent with our assumptions, the continued absence of revenue, earnings, and cash flows associated with 737 MAX deliveries would continue to have a material impact on our operating results. In the event that future production rate increases occur at a slower rate or take longer than we are currently assuming we expect that the growth in inventory and other cash flow impacts associated with production would decrease. However, while any prolonged production suspension or delays in planned production rate increases could mitigate the impact on our liquidity, it could significantly increase the overall expected costs to produce aircraft included in the accounting quantity, which would reduce 737 program margins and/or increase abnormal production costs in the future. Goodwill Impairments We test goodwill for impairment by performing a qualitative assessment or quantitative test. If we choose to perform a qualitative assessment, we evaluate economic, industry and company-specific factors as an initial step in assessing the fair value of operations. If we determine it is more likely thannot that the carrying value of the net assets is more than the fair value of the related operations, then a quantitative test is performed; otherwise, no further testing is required. For operations where the quantitative test is used, we compare the carrying value of net assets to the estimated fair value of the related operations. If the fair value is determined to be less than carrying value, the shortfall up to the carrying value of the goodwill represents the amount of goodwill impairment. We generally estimate the fair values of the related operations using a combination of discounted cash flows and market-based valuation methodologies such as comparable public company trading values. Forecasts of future cash flows are based on our best estimate of future sales, operating costs, and changes in working capital. These forecasts reflect existing firm orders, expected future orders, expected production rates and delivery profiles, contracts with suppliers, labor agreements, and general market conditions. Changes in these forecasts could significantly change the amount of impairment recorded, if any. The cash flow forecasts are adjusted by an appropriate discount rate derived from our market capitalization plus a suitable control premium at the date of evaluation. Therefore, changes in the stock price may also affect the amount of impairment recorded, if any. We completed our annual assessment of goodwill as of April 1, 2020 and determined that there was no impairment of goodwill. As a result of the continuing significant adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our Commercial Airplanes and Commercial Services businesses, we concluded it is a triggering event for testing whether goodwill recorded by our Commercial Airplanes and Commercial Services reporting units is impaired. At December 31, 2020, Commercial Airplanes has $1,316 million of goodwill and Commercial Services has $3,087 million. We performed a quantitative test and determined the fair values of our Commercial Airplane and Commercial Services reporting units substantially exceeded their carrying values as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, we also estimated the fair values of our other reporting units significantly exceeded their corresponding carrying values. We will continue to monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in future quarters. Changes in our forecasts, discount rates, or decreases in the value of our common stock could cause book values to exceed their fair values which may result in goodwill impairment charges in future periods. Pension Plans Many of our employees have earned benefits under defined benefit pension plans. Nonunion and the majority of union employees that had participated in defined benefit pension plans transitioned to a company-funded defined contribution retirement savings plan in 2016. Additional union employees transitioned to company-funded defined contribution retirement savings plans effective January 1, 2019. Accounting rules require an annual measurement of our projected obligation and plan assets. These measurements are based upon several assumptions, including the discount rate and the expected long-term rate of asset return. Future changes in assumptions or differences between actual and expected outcomes can significantly affect our future annual expense, projected benefit obligation and Shareholders' equity. The projected benefit obligation is sensitive to discount rates. The projected benefit obligation would decrease by $2,591 million or increase by $2,930 million if the discount rate increased or decreased by 25 basis points. A 25 basis point change in the discount rate would not have a significant impact on pension cost. However, net periodic pension cost is sensitive to changes in the expected long-term rate of asset return. A decrease or increase of 25 basis points in the expected long-term rate of asset return would have increased or decreased 2020 net periodic pension cost by $145 million. Deferred Income Taxes - Valuation Allowance The Company has deferred income tax assets of $11,600 million at December 31, 2020, that can be used in future years to offset taxable income and reduce income taxes payable. The Company has deferred income tax liabilities of $9,430 million at December 31, 2020, that will partially offset deferred income tax assets and result in higher taxable income in future years and increase income taxes payable. Tax law determines whether future reversals of temporary differences will result in taxable and deductible amounts that offset each other in future years. The particular years in which temporary differences result in taxable or deductible amounts generally are determined by the timing of the recovery of the related asset or settlement of the related liability. The deferred income tax assets and liabilities relate primarily to U.S. federal and state tax jurisdictions. On a quarterly basis, we assess the likelihood that we will be able to recover our deferred tax assets against future sources of taxable income and reduce the carrying amounts of deferred tax assets by recording a valuation allowance if, based on the available evidence, it is more likely than not (defined as a likelihood of more than 50%) that all or a portion of such assets will not be realized. This assessment, which is completed on a taxing jurisdiction basis, takes into account both positive and negative evidence. A recent history of financial reporting losses is heavily weighted as a source of objectively verifiable negative evidence. Cumulative pre-tax losses in the three-year period ending with the current quarter is considered to be significant negative evidence regarding future profitability. If cumulative pre-tax losses adjusted for non-recurring items result in positive normalized earnings that would be considered an objectively verifiable source of positive evidence of the ability of the company to generate positive earnings in the future. When there is a recent history of operating losses and negative normalized earnings and a return to operating profitability has not yet been demonstrated, we cannot rely on projections of future earnings for purposes of assessing recoverability of our deferred tax assets. In such cases, we use systematic and logical methods to estimate when deferred tax liabilities will reverse and generate taxable income and when deferred tax assets will reverse and generate tax deductions. The selection of methodologies and assessment of when temporary differences will result in taxable or deductible amounts involves significant management judgment and is inherently complex and subjective. We believe that the methodologies we use are reasonable and can be replicated on a consistent basis in future periods. As described above, a recent history of financial reporting losses is heavily weighted as a source of objectively verifiable negative evidence of the Company's ability to generate future taxable income to recover deferred tax assets. During 2019 and 2020 the Company generated significant losses and in the fourth quarter of 2020 the Company reached a three-year cumulative pre-tax loss position. We expect cumulative three-year losses to grow in 2021 as record earnings in 2018 are replaced by 2021 results. We also normalized earnings and other comprehensive income for certain non-recurring items and expect to reach a three-year cumulative loss position in 2021 as record earnings in 2018 are replaced with 2021 results. For purposes of assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets, the Company determined that it could not include future projected earnings in the analysis due to recent history of losses. Deferred tax liabilities represent the assumed source of future taxable income and the majority are assumed to generate taxable amounts during the next five years. Deferred tax assets include amounts related to pension and other postretirement benefits that are assumed to generate significant deductible amounts beyond five years. The Company's valuation allowance of $3,094 million at December 31, 2020 primarily relates to pension and other postretirement benefit obligation deferred tax assets that are assumed to reverse beyond the period in which reversals of deferred tax liabilities are assumed to occur. Because the pension and other postretirement benefit obligations are recorded to both continuing operations and other comprehensive income (OCI), the Company recorded a portion of the fourth quarter increase in the valuation allowance to income tax expense in continuing operations ($2,513 million) and a portion to OCI ($196 million). If the Company continues to generate losses and negative normalized earnings in future periods, additional valuation allowances may have to be recorded with corresponding adverse impacts on earnings and/or OCI. When income generation returns to more normal levels we can expect to see the allowance reverse and increase reported earnings and/or OCI. For additional information regarding income taxes, see Note 4 of the Notes to the Financial Statements. Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk Interest Rate Risk We have financial instruments that are subject to interest rate risk, principally fixed- and floating-rate debt obligations, and customer financing assets and liabilities. The investors in our fixed-rate debt obligations do not generally have the right to demand we pay off these obligations prior to maturity. Therefore, exposure to interest rate risk is not believed to be material for our fixed-rate debt. In the first quarter of 2020, we entered into a $13.8 billion two-year delayed draw floating-rate term loan credit agreement. An increase or decrease of 100 basis points in interest rates on this floating-rate debt would increase or decrease our pre-tax earnings by $138 million over the next 12 months. Historically, we have not experienced material gains or losses on our customer financing assets and liabilities due to interest rate changes. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Risk We are subject to foreign currency exchange rate risk relating to receipts from customers and payments to suppliers in foreign currencies. We use foreign currency forward contracts to hedge the price risk associated with firmly committed and forecasted foreign denominated payments and receipts related to our ongoing business. Foreign currency forward contracts are sensitive to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. At December 31, 2020, a 10% increase or decrease in the exchange rate in our portfolio of foreign currency contracts would have increased or decreased our unrealized losses by $245 million. Consistent with the use of these contracts to neutralize the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, such unrealized losses or gains would be offset by corresponding gains or losses, respectively, in the remeasurement of the underlying transactions being hedged. When taken together, these forward currency contracts and the offsetting underlying commitments do not create material market risk. Commodity Price Risk We are subject to commodity price risk relating to commodity purchase contracts for items used in production that are subject to changes in the market price. We use commodity swaps and commodity purchase contracts to hedge against these potentially unfavorable price changes. Our commodity purchase contracts and derivatives are both sensitive to changes in the market price. At December 31, 2020, a 10% increase or decrease in the market price in our commodity derivatives would have increased or decreased our unrealized losses by $38 million. Consistent with the use of these contractsto neutralize the effect of market price fluctuations, such unrealized losses or gains would be offset by corresponding gains or losses, respectively, in the remeasurement of the underlying transactions being hedged. When taken together, these commodity purchase contracts and the offsetting swaps do not create material market risk. Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data Index to the Consolidated Financial Statements Page Consolidated Statements of Operations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65 Consolidated Statements of Equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66 Summary of Business Segment Data . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 Note 1 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68 Note 2 - Goodwill and Acquired Intangibles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 82 Note 3 - Earnings Per Share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83 Note 4 - Income Taxes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 84 Note 5 - Accounts Receivable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 88 Note 6 - Allowance for Losses on Financial Assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 88 Note 7 - Inventories . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 89 Note 8 - Contracts with Customers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 90 Note 9 - Customer Financing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91 Note 10 - Property, Plant and Equipment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94 Note 11 - Investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94 Note 12 - Leases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 95 Note 13 - Liabilities, Commitments and Contingencies . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 96 Note 14 - Arrangements with Off-Balance Sheet Risk . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 103 Note 15 - Debt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 104 Note 16 - Postretirement Plans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 106 Note 17 - Share-Based Compensation and Other Compensation Arrangements . . . . . . . . . . . 115 Note 18 - Shareholders' Equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 118 Note 19 - Derivative Financial Instruments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 120 Note 20 - Fair Value Measurements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 122 Note 21 - Legal Proceedings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 124 Note 22 - Segment and Revenue Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125 Note 23 - Quarterly Financial Data . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 131 Reports of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 132 61 The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Sales of products $47,142 $66,094 $90,229 Sales of services 11,016 10,465 10,898 Total revenues 58,158 76,559 101,127 Cost of products (54,568) (62,877) (72,922) Cost of services (9,232) (9,154) (8,499) Boeing Capital interest expense (43) (62) (69) Total costs and expenses (63,843) (72,093) (81,490) (5,685) 4,466 19,637 Income/(loss) from operating investments, net 9 (4) 111 General and administrative expense (4,817) (3,909) (4,567) Research and development expense, net (2,476) (3,219) (3,269) Gain on dispositions, net 202 691 75 (Loss)/earnings from operations (12,767) (1,975) 11,987 Other income, net 447 438 92 Interest and debt expense (2,156) (722) (475) (Loss)/earnings before income taxes (14,476) (2,259) 11,604 Income tax benefit/(expense) 2,535 1,623 (1,144) Net (loss)/earnings (11,941) (636) 10,460 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (68) Net (loss)/earnings attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($11,873) ($636) $10,460 Basic (loss)/earnings per share ($20.88) ($1.12) $18.05 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share ($20.88) ($1.12) $17.85 See Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 67 - 131. The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, Net (loss)/earnings Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Currency translation adjustments Unrealized gain on certain investments, net of tax of $0, $0 and ($1) Derivative instruments: Unrealized gain/(loss) arising during period, net of tax of ($4), $13, and $40 Reclassification adjustment for loss included in net earnings, net of tax of ($7), ($7), and ($8) 2020 2019 2018 ($11,941) ($636) $10,460 98 (27) (86) 1 2 14 27 41 (48) (146) Total unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax Defined benefit pension plans & other postretirement benefits: 26 30 (22) (116) Net actuarial (loss)/gain arising during the period, net of tax of $111, $405, and ($105) Amortization of actuarial losses included in net periodic pension cost, net of tax of ($52), ($133), and ($242) Settlements and curtailments included in net income, net of tax of $0, $0, and ($2) Pension and postretirement benefit related to our equity method investments, net of tax $0, ($5), and ($6) Amortization of prior service credits included in net periodic pension cost, net of tax of $6, $25, and $39 Prior service cost/(credit) arising during the period, net of tax of ($2), $0, and ($94) (1,956) (1,413) 384 917 464 878 5 8 17 22 (112) (89) (143) 27 (1) 341 Total defined benefit pension plans & other postretirement benefits, net of tax (1,119) (1,022) 1,490 Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax Comprehensive loss related to noncontrolling interests Comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (980) (1,070) 1,290 (41) (21) (12,921) (1,747) 11,729 Less: Comprehensive loss related to noncontrolling interest Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Boeing Shareholders, net of tax (68) (41) (21) ($12,853) ($1,706) $11,750 See Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 67 - 131. The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Dollars in millions, except per share data) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $7,752 $9,485 Short-term and other investments 17,838 545 Accounts receivable, net 1,955 3,266 Unbilled receivables, net 7,995 9,043 Current portion of customer financing, net 101 162 Inventories 81,715 76,622 Other current assets, net 4,286 3,106 Total current assets 121,642 102,229 Customer financing, net 1,936 2,136 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,820 12,502 Goodwill 8,081 8,060 Acquired intangible assets, net 2,843 3,338 Deferred income taxes 86 683 Investments 1,016 1,092 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $729 and $580 4,712 3,585 Total assets $152,136 $133,625 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $12,928 $15,553 Accrued liabilities 22,171 22,868 Advances and progress billings 50,488 51,551 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 1,693 7,340 Total current liabilities 87,280 97,312 Deferred income taxes 1,010 413 Accrued retiree health care 4,137 4,540 Accrued pension plan liability, net 14,408 16,276 Other long-term liabilities 1,486 3,422 Long-term debt 61,890 19,962 Total liabilities 170,211 141,925 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 1,012,261,159 shares issued 5,061 5,061 Additional paid-in capital 7,787 6,745 Treasury stock, at cost (52,641) (54,914) Retained earnings 38,610 50,644 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,133) (16,153) Total shareholders' deficit (18,316) (8,617) Noncontrolling interests 241 317 Total equity (18,075) (8,300) Total liabilities and equity $152,136 $133,625 See Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 67 - 131. 64 The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in millions) Net cash provided/(used) by financing activities Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Net (decrease)/increase in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of year Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments Cash and cash equivalents at end of year See Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 67 - 131. 65 2020 2019 2018 ($11,941) ($636) $10,460 250 212 202 195 2,246 2,271 2,114 410 443 93 12 250 (3) (202) (691) (75) 6,493 1,462 334 247 909 603 (795) 919 982 (1,826) (1,060) 737 2,636 (11,002) (12,391) 568 372 (682) 98 (5,363) 1,600 2 1,074 7,781 1,117 (2,576) (2,476) (180) (222) (621) 87 (794) (777) (153) 173 419 120 235 196 610 (18,410) (2,446) 15,322 (1,303) (1,834) (1,722) 296 334 120 (455) (3,230) 464 (37,616) (1,658) (2,607) 20,275 1,759 2,898 (127) (69) (18) (13) (11) Net cash used by investing activities (18,366) (1,530) (4,621) Cash flows - financing activities: New borrowings 47,248 25,389 8,548 Debt repayments (10,998) (12,171) (7,183) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 7 35 Stock options exercised 36 58 81 Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (173) (248) (257) Common shares repurchased (2,651) (9,000) Dividends paid (1,158) (4,630) (3,946) Other (15) 34,955 5,739 (11,722) 85 (5) (53) (1,736) 1,758 (1,074) 9,571 7,813 8,887 7,835 9,571 7,813 83 86 176 $7,752 $9,485 $7,637 Years ended December 31, Cash flows - operating activities: Net (loss)/earnings Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash items - Share-based plans expense Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contribution Depreciation and amortization Investment/asset impairment charges, net Customer financing valuation adjustments Gain on dispositions, net 777X reach-forward loss Other charges and credits, net Changes in assets and liabilities - Accounts receivable Unbilled receivables Advances and progress billings Inventories Other current assets Accounts payable Accrued liabilities Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred Other long-term liabilities Pension and other postretirement plans Customer financing, net Other Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities Cash flows - investing activities: Property, plant and equipment additions Property, plant and equipment reductions Acquisitions, net of cash acquired Proceeds from dispositions Contributions to investments Proceeds from investments Purchase of distribution rights Other Table of Contents (Dollars in millions, except per share data) The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Equity Boeing shareholdersAdditionalCommon Balance at January 1, 2018 Paid-In Capital $6,804 Treasury Retained Comprehensive controlling Stock $5,061 Stock Earnings ($43,454) $49,618 Net earnings/(loss) Other comprehensive income, net of tax of ($379) Share-based compensation and related dividend equivalents Treasury shares issued for stock options exercised, net Treasury shares issued for other share-based plans, net Common shares repurchased 238 (45) 126 81 (229) (20) (249) (9,000) (9,000) 10,460 (36) 202 Cash dividends declared ($7.19 per share) Changes in noncontrolling interests Balance at December 31, 2018 Net loss $5,061 $6,768 ($52,348) $55,941 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of $298 Share-based compensation and related dividend equivalents Treasury shares issued for stock options exercised, net Treasury shares issued for other share-based plans, net Common shares repurchased (636) 245 (47) 104 57 (221) (19) (240) (2,651) (2,651) (4,101) (4,101) 35 35 ($15,083) (33) 212 Cash dividends declared ($8.22 per share) Changes in noncontrolling interests Balance at December 31, 2019 Impact of ASU 2016-13 Balance at January 1, 2020 Net loss $5,061 $6,745 ($54,914) $50,644 (4,628) (4,628) ($16,153) (162) $5,061 $6,745 ($54,914) $50,482 Accumulated OtherNon-Loss ($16,373)InterestTotal $57 $1,713 (21) 10,439 1,290 1,290 $71 $410 (41) (677) (1,070) (1,070) $317 287 287 ($8,300) (162) ($16,153) $317 ($8,462) (11,873) (68) (11,941) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of $52 Share-based compensation Treasury shares issued for stock options exercised, net Treasury shares issued for other share-based plans, net (980) (980) 250 250 (26) 63 37 (214) 47 (167)Treasury shares contributed to pension plans 952 2,048 3,000 Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contribution 80 115 195 Changes in noncontrolling interests Other Balance at December 31, 2020 $5,061 $7,787 ($52,641) $38,610 See Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 67 - 131. (8) (8) 1 ($17,133) 1 $241 ($18,075) The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Summary of Business Segment Data (Dollars in millions) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenues: Commercial Airplanes $16,162 $32,255 $57,499 Defense, Space & Security 26,257 26,095 26,300 Global Services 15,543 18,468 17,056 Boeing Capital 261 244 274 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (65) (503) (2) Total revenues $58,158 $76,559 $101,127 (Loss)/earnings from operations: Commercial Airplanes ($13,847) ($6,657) $7,830 Defense, Space & Security 1,539 2,615 1,692 Global Services 450 2,697 2,536 Boeing Capital 63 28 79 Segment operating (loss)/earnings (11,795) (1,317) 12,137 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (2,355) (2,073) (1,477) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,383 1,415 1,327 (Loss)/earnings from operations (12,767) (1,975) 11,987 Other income, net 447 438 92 Interest and debt expense (2,156) (722) (475) (Loss)/earnings before income taxes (14,476) (2,259) 11,604 Income tax benefit/(expense) 2,535 1,623 (1,144) Net (loss)/earnings (11,941) (636) 10,460 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (68) Net (loss)/earnings attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($11,873) ($636) $10,460 This information is an integral part of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. See Note 22 for further segment results. The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 (Dollars in millions, except otherwise stated) Note 1 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Principles of Consolidation and Basis of Presentation The Consolidated Financial Statements included in this report have been prepared by management of The Boeing Company (herein referred to as "Boeing," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"). These statements include the accounts of all majority-owned subsidiaries and variable interest entities that are required to be consolidated. All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated. As described in Note 22, we operate in four reportable segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA); Defense, Space & Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Effective at the beginning of 2020, certain programs were realigned between our BDS segment and Unallocated items, eliminations and other. Amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. Liquidity Matters The global outbreak of COVID-19 and the grounding of the 737 MAX airplane are having a significant adverse impact on our business and are expected to continue to negatively impact revenue, earnings and operating cash flow in future quarters. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented shock to demand for air travel, creating a tremendous challenge for our customers, our business and the entire aerospace manufacturing and services sector. We currently expect it will take approximately three years for travel to return to 2019 levels and a few years beyond that for the industry to return to long-term trend growth. There is significant uncertainty with respect to when commercial air traffic levels will recover, and whether and at what point capacity will return to and/or exceed pre-COVID-19 levels. During 2020, net cash used by operating activities was $18.4 billion, and we expect negative operating cash flows in future quarters until commercial deliveries ramp up. In the first quarter of 2020, we entered into and fully drew on a $13.8 billion two-year delayed draw term loan credit agreement (delayed draw term loan facility). In the second quarter of 2020, we issued $25 billion of fixed rate senior notes that mature between 2023 and 2060. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we issued $4.9 billion of fixed rate senior notes that mature between 2024 and 2031. As a result, our cash and short-term investment balance was $25.6 billion and our debt balance was $63.6 billion at December 31, 2020. The major credit rating agencies downgraded our short term and long term credit ratings during 2020, and there is risk for further downgrades. At December 31, 2020, our debt balance includes no commercial paper borrowings compared to $6.1 billion at December 31, 2019. In the current environment, we may have limited future access to the commercial paper market. In addition, we have term notes of $1.5 billion maturing in 2021. At December 31, 2020, trade payables included $3.8 billion payable to suppliers who have elected to participate in supply chain financing programs. While access to supply chain financing has been reduced due to our current credit ratings and debt levels, we do not believe that these or future changes in the availability of supply chain financing will have a significant impact on our liquidity. At December 31, 2020, we had $9.5 billion of unused borrowing capacity on revolving credit agreements. We anticipate that these credit lines will primarily serve as back-up liquidity to support our general corporate borrowing needs. Our borrowing capacity includes a $3.1 billion 364-day revolving credit facility, which is set to expire in October 2021. In addition to our debt issuances, we have taken a number of actions to improve liquidity. During the first quarter of 2020, our Board of Directors terminated its prior authorization to repurchase shares of the Company's outstanding common stock and suspended the declaration and/or payment of dividends until further notice. We have also reduced production rates in our commercial business to reflect the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. We are executing on our plans to reduce our workforce through a combination of voluntary and involuntary layoffs and natural turnover. During 2020, we recorded severance costs for approximately 26,000 employees, of which approximately 18,000 have left the Company as of December 31, 2020, and the remainder are expected to leave in 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we began using our common stock in lieu of cash to fund Company contributions to our 401(k) plans. In December 2020, we awarded most of our employees a one-time stock grant that will vest in three years in lieu of merit increases. We expect these actions to further enable the Company to conserve cash. We are also working with our customers and supply chain to accelerate receipts and conserve cash. For example, the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) has taken steps to work with its industry partners to increase liquidity in the form of increased progress payment rates and reductions in withholds among other initiatives. We are also deferring certain tax payments pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. We have reduced discretionary spending, including reducing or deferring research and development and capital expenditures. In July 2020, we announced our business transformation efforts to assess our business across five key pillars - infrastructure, overhead and organization, portfolio and investments, supply chain health and operational excellence. Within the infrastructure pillar we are assessing our overall facility requirements in light of reduced demand in our commercial businesses and remote and virtual work opportunities for large numbers of our workforce. We also anticipate a reduction in office space needs compared to our current capacity. However, as we consolidate our footprint, we may incur near term adverse impacts to earnings. The overhead and organization pillar is focused on our cost structure and how we are organized so we can right size our workforce and simplify and reduce management layers and bureaucracy. The portfolio and investments pillar includes aligning our portfolio and investments to focus on our core business and the changes in market conditions. The supply chain pillar is focused on supply chain health and stability, reducing indirect procurement spend and streamlining our transportation, logistics and warehousing approach. The operational excellence pillar is focused on improving performance, enhancing quality and reducing rework. These activities are not intended to constrain our capacity, but to enable the Company to emerge stronger and be more resilient when the market recovers. Based on our current best estimates of market demand, planned production rates, timing of cash receipts and expenditures, our ability to successfully implement further actions to improve liquidity as well as our ability to access additional liquidity, if needed, we believe it is probable that we will be able to fund our operations for the foreseeable future. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. We believe that the accounting estimates and assumptions are appropriate given the increased uncertainties surrounding the severity and duration of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, however actual results could differ from those estimates. Operating Cycle For classification of certain current assets and liabilities, we use the duration of the related contract or program as our operating cycle, which is generally longer than one year. Standards Issued and Implemented In the first quarter of 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, using a modified retrospective method, which resulted in the recognition of allowances for credit losses on our Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of January 1, 2020 and a $162 cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings to align our credit loss methodology with the new standard. The standard replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology under Topic 310 with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses and requires the use of a forward-looking expected credit loss model for accounts receivables, loans, and certain other financial assets. See Notes 5, 6, 9 and 14 for additional disclosures. In the first quarter of 2020, we also adopted ASU 2017-04, Intangibles-Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment. The standard simplifies the quantitative impairment test from a two-step process to a one-step process. The quantitative test is performed by comparing the carrying value of net assets to the estimated fair value of the related operations. If the fair value is determined to be less than carrying value, the shortfall up to the carrying value of the goodwill represents the amount of goodwill impairment. The standard continues to permit a company to test goodwill for impairment by performing a qualitative assessment or using the quantitative test. Revenue and Related Cost Recognition Commercial aircraft contracts The majority of our BCA segment revenue is derived from commercial aircraft contracts. For each contract, we determine the transaction price based on the consideration expected to be received. We allocate the transaction price to each commercial aircraft performance obligation based on relative standalone selling prices adjusted by an escalation formula as specified in the customer agreement. Revenue is recognized for each commercial aircraft performance obligation at the point in time when the aircraft is completed and accepted by the customer. We use program accounting to determine the amount reported as cost of sales. In certain situations, where an aircraft is still in our possession, and title and risk of loss has passed to the customer (known as a bill-and-hold arrangement), revenue will be recognized when all specific requirements for transfer of control under a bill-and-hold arrangement have been met. Payments for commercial aircraft sales are received in accordance with the customer agreement, which generally includes a deposit upon order and additional payments in accordance with a payment schedule, with the balance being due immediately prior to or at aircraft delivery. Advances and progress billings (contract liabilities) are normal and customary for commercial aircraft contracts and not considered a significant financing component as they are intended to protect us from the other party failing to adequately complete some or all of its obligations under the contract. Long-term contracts Substantially all contracts at BDS and certain contracts at BGS are long-term contracts with the U.S. government and other customers that generally extend over several years. Products sales under long-term contracts primarily include fighter jets, rotorcraft, cybersecurity products, surveillance suites, advanced weapons, missile defense, military derivative aircraft, satellite systems, and modification of commercial passenger aircraft to cargo freighters. Services sales under long-term contracts primarily include support and maintenance agreements associated with our commercial and defense products and space travel on Commercial Crew. For each long-term contract, we determine the transaction price based on the consideration expected to be received. We allocate the transaction price to each distinct performance obligation to deliver a good or service, or a collection of goods and/or services, based on the relative standalone selling prices. A long-term contract will typically represent a single distinct performance obligation due to the highly interdependent and interrelated nature of the underlying goods and/or services and the significant service of integration that we provide. While the scope and price on certain long-term contracts may be modified over their life, the transaction price is based on current rights and obligations under the contract and does not include potential modifications until they are agreed upon with the customer. When applicable, a cumulative adjustment or separate recognition for the additional scope and price may result. Long-term contracts can be negotiated with a fixed price or a price in which we are reimbursed for costs incurred plus an agreed upon profit. The Federal Acquisition Regulations provide guidance on the types of cost that will be reimbursed in establishing the price for contracts with the U.S. government. Certain long-term contracts include in the transaction price variable consideration, such as incentive and award fees, if specified targets are achieved. The amount included in the transaction price represents the expected value, based on a weighted probability, or the most likely amount. Long-term contract revenue is recognized over the contract term (over time) as the work progresses, either as products are produced or as services are rendered. We generally recognize revenue over time as we perform on long-term contracts because of continuous transfer of control to the customer. For U.S. government contracts, this continuous transfer of control to the customer is supported by clauses in the contract that allow the customer to unilaterally terminate the contract for convenience, pay us for costs incurred plus a reasonable profit and take control of any work in process. Similarly, for non-U.S. government contracts, the customer typically controls the work in process as evidenced either by contractual termination clauses or by our rights to payment of the transaction price associated with work performed to date on products or services that do not have an alternative use to the Company. The accounting for long-term contracts involves a judgmental process of estimating total sales, costs and profit for each performance obligation. Cost of sales is recognized as incurred. The amount reported as revenues is determined by adding a proportionate amount of the estimated profit to the amount reported as cost of sales. Recognizing revenue as costs are incurred provides an objective measure of progress on the long-term contract and thereby best depicts the extent of transfer of control to the customer. Changes in estimated revenues, cost of sales and the related effect on operating income are recognized using a cumulative catch-up adjustment which recognizes in the current period the cumulative effect of the changes on current and prior periods based on a long-term contract's percentage-of-completion. When the current estimates of total sales and costs for a long-term contract indicate a loss, a provision for the entire reach-forward loss on the long-term contract is recognized. Net cumulative catch-up adjustments to prior years' revenue and earnings, including certain reach-forward losses, across all long-term contracts were as follows: 2020 2019 2018 (Decrease)/Increase to Revenue ($359) $54 $137 Increase to Loss/decrease to Earnings from operations ($942) ($111) ($190) Decrease to Diluted EPS ($1.37) ($0.06) ($0.29) Significant adjustments during the three years ended December 31, 2020 included reach-forward losses of $953, $148 and $736 on KC-46A Tanker recorded during 2020, 2019, and 2018, as well as reach-forward losses on Commercial Crew of $489 during 2019. Due to the significance of judgment in the estimation process, changes in underlying assumptions/ estimates, supplier performance, or circumstances may adversely or positively affect financial performance in future periods. Payments under long-term contracts may be received before or after revenue is recognized. The U.S. government customer typically withholds payment of a small portion of the contract price until contract completion. Therefore, long-term contracts typically generate Unbilled receivables (contract assets) but may generate Advances and progress billings (contract liabilities). Long-term contract Unbilled receivables and Advances and progress billings are not considered a significant financing component because they are intended to protect either the customer or the Company in the event that some or all of the obligations under the contract are not completed. Commercial spare parts contracts Certain contracts at our BGS segment include sales of commercial spare parts. For each contract, we determine the transaction price based on the consideration expected to be received. The spare parts have discrete unit prices that represent fair value. We generally consider each spare part to be a separate performance obligation. Revenue is recognized for each commercial spare part performance obligation at the point in time of delivery to the customer. We may provide our customers with a right to return a commercial spare part where a customer may receive a full or partial refund, a credit applied to amounts owed, a different product in exchange, or any combination of these items. We consider the potential for customer returns in the estimated transaction price. The amount reported as cost of sales is recorded at average cost. Payments for commercial spare parts sales are typically received shortly after delivery. Other service revenue contracts Certain contracts at our BGS segment are for sales of services to commercial customers including maintenance, training, data analytics and information-based services. We recognize revenue for these service performance obligations over time as the services are rendered. The method of measuring progress (such as straight-line or billable amount) varies depending upon which method best depicts the transfer of control to the customer based on the type of service performed. Cost of sales is recorded as incurred. Concession Sharing Arrangements We account for sales concessions to our customers in consideration of their purchase of products and services as a reduction of the transaction price and the revenue that is recognized for the related performance obligations. The sales concessions incurred may be partially reimbursed by certain suppliers in accordance with concession sharing arrangements. We record these reimbursements, which are presumed to represent reductions in the price of the vendor's products or services, as a reduction in Cost of products. Unbilled Receivables and Advances and Progress Billings Unbilled receivables (contract assets) arise when the Company recognizes revenue for amounts which cannot yet be billed under terms of the contract with the customer. Advances and progress billings (contract liabilities) arise when the Company receives payments from customers in advance of recognizing revenue. The amount of Unbilled receivables or Advances and progress billings is determined for each contract. Financial Services Revenue We record financial services revenue associated with sales-type/finance leases, operating leases, and notes receivable. Lease and financing revenue arrangements are included in Sales of services on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For sales-type/finance leases, we record financing receivables at lease inception. A financing receivable is recorded at the aggregate of future minimum lease payments, estimated residual value of the leased equipment, and deferred incremental direct costs less unearned income. Income is recognized over the life of the lease to approximate a level rate of return on the net investment. Income recognition is generally suspended for financing receivables at the date full recovery of income and principal becomes not probable. Income is recognized when financing receivables become contractually current and performance is demonstrated by the customer. Residualvalues, which are reviewed periodically, represent the estimated amount we expect to receive at lease termination from the disposition of the leased equipment. Actual residual values realized could differ from these estimates. Declines in estimated residual value that are deemed other-than-temporary are recognized in the period in which the declines occur. For operating leases, revenue on leased aircraft and equipment is recorded on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. Operating lease assets, included in Customer financing, are recorded at cost and depreciated over the period that we project we will hold the asset to an estimated residual value, using the straight-line method. We periodically review our estimates of residual value and recognize forecasted changes by prospectively adjusting depreciation expense. For notes receivable, notes are recorded net of any unamortized discounts and deferred incremental direct costs. Interest income and amortization of any discounts are recorded ratably over the related term of the note. Reinsurance Revenue Our wholly-owned insurance subsidiary, Astro Ltd., participates in a reinsurance pool for workers' compensation. The member agreements and practices of the reinsurance pool minimize any participating members' individual risk. Reinsurance revenues were $129, $151 and $145 during 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Reinsurance costs related to premiums and claims paid to the reinsurance pool were $136, $150 and $136 during 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Revenues and costs are presented net in Cost of sales in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Fleet Support We provide assistance and support to facilitate efficient and safe aircraft operation to the operators of all our commercial airplane models. Collectively known as fleet support, these activities and support services include flight and maintenance training, field service support, engineering support, and technical data and documents. Fleet support activity begins prior to aircraft delivery as the customer receives training, manuals, and technical consulting support. This activity continues throughout the aircraft's operational life. Services provided after delivery include field service support, consulting on maintenance, repair, and operational issues brought forth by the customer or regulators, updating manuals and engineering data, and the issuance of service bulletins that impact the entire model's fleet. Field service support involves our personnel located at customer facilities providing and coordinating fleet support activities and requests. The costs for fleet support are expensed as incurred as Cost of services. Research and Development Research and development includes costs incurred for experimentation, design, and testing, as well as bid and proposal efforts related to government products and services which are expensed as incurred unless the costs are related to certain contractual arrangements with customers. Costs that are incurred pursuant to such contractual arrangements are recorded over the period that revenue is recognized, consistent with our contract accounting policy. We have certain research and development arrangements that meet the requirement for best efforts research and development accounting. Accordingly, the amounts funded by the customer are recognized as an offset to our research and development expense rather than as contract revenues. Research and development expense included bid and proposal costs of $224, $214 and $234 in 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Share-Based Compensation We provide various forms of share-based compensation to our employees. For awards settled in shares, we measure compensation expense based on the grant-date fair value net of estimated forfeitures. For awards settled in cash, or that may be settled in cash, we measure compensationexpense based on the fair value at each reporting date net of estimated forfeitures. The expense is recognized over the requisite service period, which is generally the vesting period of the award. Income Taxes Provisions for U.S. federal, state and local, and non-U.S. income taxes are calculated on reported (Loss)/earnings before income taxes based on current tax law and also include, in the current period, the cumulative effect of any changes in tax rates from those used previously in determining deferred tax assets and liabilities. Such provisions differ from the amounts currently receivable or payable because certain items of income and expense are recognized in different time periods for financial reporting purposes than for income tax purposes. Significant judgment is required in determining income tax provisions and evaluating tax positions. The accounting for uncertainty in income taxes requires a more-likely-than-not threshold for financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. We record a liability for the difference between the benefit recognized and measured for financial statement purposes and the tax position taken or expected to be taken on our tax return. To the extent that our assessment of such tax positions changes, the change in estimate is recorded in the period in which the determination is made. Tax-related interest and penalties are classified as a component of Income tax benefit/(expense). We also assess the likelihood that we will be able to recover our deferred tax assets against future sources of taxable income and reduce the carrying amounts of deferred tax assets by recording a valuation allowance if, based on the available evidence, it is more likely than not that all or a portion of such assets will not be realized. Changes in our estimates and judgments regarding realization of deferred tax assets may result in an increase or decrease to our tax expense and/or other comprehensive income, which would be recorded in the period in which the change occurs. Postretirement Plans Many of our employees have earned benefits under defined benefit pension plans. Nonunion and the majority of union employees that had participated in defined benefit pension plans transitioned to a company-funded defined contribution retirement savings plan in 2016. Additional union employees transitioned to company-funded defined contribution retirement savings plans effective January 1, 2019. We also provide postretirement benefit plans other than pensions, consisting principally of health care coverage to eligible retirees and qualifying dependents. Benefits under the pension and other postretirement benefit plans are generally based on age at retirement and years of service and, for some pension plans, benefits are also based on the employee's annual earnings. The net periodic cost of our pension and other postretirement plans is determined using the projected unit credit method and several actuarial assumptions, the most significant of which are the discount rate, the long-term rate of asset return, and medical trend (rate of growth for medical costs). A portion of the service cost component of net periodic pension and other postretirement income or expense is not recognized in net earnings in the year incurred because it is allocated to production as product costs, and reflected in inventory at the end of a reporting period. Actuarial gains and losses, which occur when actual experience differs from actuarial assumptions, are reflected in Shareholders' equity (net of taxes). If actuarial gains and losses exceed ten percent of the greater of plan assets or plan liabilities we amortize them over the average expected future lifetime of participants. The funded status of our pension and postretirement plans is reflected on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position. Postemployment Plans We record a liability for postemployment benefits, such as severance or job training, when payment is probable, the amount is reasonably estimable, and the obligation relates to rights that have vested or accumulated. Environmental Remediation We are subject to federal and state requirements for protection of the environment, including those for discharge of hazardous materials and remediation of contaminated sites. We routinely assess, based on in-depth studies, expert analyses and legal reviews, our contingencies, obligations, and commitments for remediation of contaminated sites, including assessments of ranges and probabilities of recoveries from other responsible parties and/or insurance carriers. Our policy is to accrue and charge to current expense identified exposures related to environmental remediation sites when it is probable that a liability has been incurred and the amount can be reasonably estimated. The amount of the liability is based on our best estimate or the low end of a range of reasonably possible exposure for investigation, cleanup, and monitoring costs to be incurred. Estimated remediation costs are not discounted to present value as the timing of payments cannot be reasonably estimated. We may be able to recover a portion of the remediation costs from insurers or other third parties. Such recoveries are recorded when realization of the claim for recovery is deemed probable. Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consist of highly liquid instruments, such as commercial paper, time deposits, and other money market instruments, which have original maturities of three months or less. We aggregate our cash balances by bank where conditions for right of set-off are met, and reclassify any negative balances, consisting mainly of uncleared checks, to Accounts payable. Negative balances reclassified to Accounts payable were $74 and $101 at December 31, 2020 and 2019. Inventories Inventoried costs on commercial aircraft programs and long-term contracts include direct engineering, production and tooling and other non-recurring costs, and applicable overhead, which includes fringe benefits, production related indirect and plant management salaries and plant services, not in excess of estimated net realizable value. To the extent a material amount of such costs are related to an abnormal event or are fixed costs not appropriately attributable to our programs or contracts, they are expensed in the current period rather than inventoried. Inventoried costs include amounts relating to programs and contracts with long-term production cycles, a portion of which is not expected to be realized within one year. Included in inventory for federal government contracts is an allocation of allowable costs related to manufacturing process reengineering. Commercial aircraft programs inventory includes deferred production costs and supplier advances. Deferred production costs represent actual costs incurred for production of early units that exceed the estimated average cost of all units in the program accounting quantity. Higher production costs are experienced at the beginning of a new or derivative airplane program. Units produced early in a program require substantially more effort (labor and other resources) than units produced later in a program because of volume efficiencies and the effects of learning. We expect that these deferred costs will be fully recovered when all units included in the accounting quantity are delivered as the expected unit cost for later deliveries is below the estimated average cost of all units in the program. Supplier advances represent payments for parts we have contracted to receive from suppliers in the future. As parts are received, supplier advances are amortized to work in process. The determination of net realizable value of long-term contract costs is based upon quarterly reviews that estimate costs to be incurred to complete all contract requirements. When actual contract costs and the estimate to complete exceed total estimated contract revenues, a loss provision is recorded. The determination of net realizable value of commercial aircraft program costs is based upon quarterly program reviews that estimate revenue and cost to be incurred to complete the program accounting quantity. When estimated costs to complete exceed estimated program revenues to go, a program loss provision is recorded in the current period for the estimated loss on all undelivered units in the accounting quantity. Used aircraft purchased by the Commercial Airplanes segment and general stock materials are stated at cost not in excess of net realizable value. See 'Aircraft Valuation' within this Note for a discussion of our valuation of used aircraft. Spare parts inventory is stated at lower of average unit cost or net realizable value. We review our commercial spare parts and general stock materials quarterly to identify impaired inventory, including excess or obsolete inventory, based on historical sales trends, expected production usage, and the size and age of the aircraft fleet using the part. Impaired inventories are charged to Cost of products in the period the impairment occurs. Included in inventory for commercial aircraft programs are amounts paid or credited in cash, or other consideration to certain airline customers, that are referred to as early issue sales consideration. Early issue sales consideration is recognized as a reduction to revenue when the delivery of the aircraft under contract occurs. If an airline customer does not perform and take delivery of the contracted aircraft, we believe that we would have the ability to recover amounts paid. However, to the extent early issue sales consideration exceeds advances and is not considered to be otherwise recoverable, it would be written off in the current period. Precontract Costs We may, from time to time, incur costs in excess of the amounts required for existing contracts. If we determine the costs are probable of recovery from future orders, then we capitalize the precontract costs we incur, excluding start-up costs which are expensed as incurred. Capitalized precontract costs are included in Inventories in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Position. Should future orders not materialize or we determine the costs are no longer probable of recovery, the capitalized costs would be written off. Property, Plant and Equipment Property, plant and equipment are recorded at cost, including applicable construction-period interest, less accumulated depreciation and are depreciated principally over the following estimated useful lives: new buildings and land improvements, from 10 to 40 years; and new machinery and equipment, from 4 to 20 years. The principal methods of depreciation are as follows: buildings and land improvements, 150% declining balance; and machinery and equipment, sum-of-the-years' digits. Capitalized internal use software is included in Other assets and amortized using the straight line method over 5 years. Capitalized software as a service is included in Other assets and amortized using the straight line method over the term of the hosting arrangement which is typically no greater than 10 years. We periodically evaluate the appropriateness of remaining depreciable lives assigned to long-lived assets, including assets that may be subject to a management plan for disposition. Long-lived assets held for sale are stated at the lower of cost or fair value less cost to sell. Long-lived assets held for use are subject to an impairment assessment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. If the carrying value is no longer recoverable based upon the undiscounted future cash flows of the asset, the amount of the impairment is the difference between the carrying amount and the fair value of the asset. Leases We determine if an arrangement is, or contains, a lease at the inception date. Operating leases are included in Other assets, with the related liabilities included in Accrued liabilities and Other long-term liabilities. Assets under finance leases, which primarily represent computer equipment, are included in Property, plant and equipment, net, with the related liabilities included in Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt and Long-term debt on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position. Operating lease assets represent our right to use an underlying asset for the lease term and lease liabilities represent our obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease. Operating lease assets and liabilities are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated presentvalue of lease payments over the lease term. We use our estimated incremental borrowing rate in determining the present value of lease payments. Variable components of the lease payments such as fair market value adjustments, utilities, and maintenance costs are expensed as incurred and not included in determining the present value. Our lease terms include options to extend or terminate the lease when it is reasonably certain that we will exercise that option. Lease expense is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. We have lease agreements with lease and non-lease components which are accounted for as a single lease component. Asset Retirement Obligations We record all known asset retirement obligations for which the liability's fair value can be reasonably estimated, including certain asbestos removal, asset decommissioning and contractual lease restoration obligations. Recorded amounts are not material. We also have known conditional asset retirement obligations, such as certain asbestos remediation and asset decommissioning activities to be performed in the future, that are not reasonably estimable due to insufficient information about the timing and method of settlement of the obligation. Accordingly, these obligations have not been recorded in the Consolidated Financial Statements. A liability for these obligations will be recorded in the period when sufficient information regarding timing and method of settlement becomes available to make a reasonable estimate of the liability's fair value. In addition, there may be conditional asset retirement obligations that we have not yet discovered (e.g. asbestos may exist in certain buildings but we have not become aware of it through the normal course of business), and therefore, these obligations also have not been included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Goodwill and Other Acquired Intangibles Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets with indefinite lives are not amortized, but are tested for impairment annually and when an event occurs or circumstances change such that it is more likely than not that an impairment may exist. Our annual testing date is April 1. We test goodwill for impairment by performing a qualitative assessment or using a quantitative test. If we choose to perform a qualitative assessment and determine it is more likely than not that the carrying value of the net assets is more than the fair value of the related operations, the quantitative test is then performed; otherwise, no further testing is required. For operations where the quantitative test is used, we compare the carrying value of net assets to the estimated fair value of the related operations. If the fair value is determined to be less than carrying value, the shortfall up to the carrying value of the goodwill represents the amount of goodwill impairment. Indefinite-lived intangibles consist of a brand and trade name and in-process research and development (IPR&D) acquired in business combinations. IPR&D is initially capitalized at fair value as an intangible asset with an indefinite life and assessed for impairment thereafter. IPR&D is reclassified to finite-lived acquired intangible assets when a project is completed, and then amortized on a straight-line basis over the asset's estimated useful life. We test these intangibles for impairment by comparing the carrying values to current projections of related discounted cash flows. Any excess carrying value over the amount of discounted cash flows represents the amount of the impairment. Our finite-lived acquired intangible assets are amortized on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives as follows: developed technology, from 4 to 14 years; product know-how, from 6 to 30 years; customer base, from 3 to 17 years; distribution rights, from 3 to 27 years; and other, from 1 to 32 years. We evaluate the potential impairment of finite-lived acquired intangible assets whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. If the carryingvalue is no longer recoverable based upon the undiscounted future cash flows of the asset, the amount of the impairment is the difference between the carrying amount and the fair value of the asset. Investments Time deposits are held-to-maturity investments that are carried at cost. Available-for-sale debt securities include commercial paper, U.S. government agency securities, and corporate debt securities. Available-for-sale debt securities are recorded at fair value, and unrealized gains and losses are recorded, net of tax, as a component of accumulated other comprehensive income. Realized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are recognized based on the specific identification method. Available-for-sale debt securities are assessed for impairment quarterly. The equity method of accounting is used to account for investments for which we have the ability to exercise significant influence, but not control, over an investee. Significant influence is generally deemed to exist if we have an ownership interest in the voting stock of an investee of between 20% and 50%. The cumulative earnings approach is used for cash flow classification of distributions received from equity method investments. Other Equity investments are recorded at fair value, with gains and losses recorded through net earnings. Equity investments without readily determinable fair value are measured at cost, less impairments, plus or minus observable price changes. Equity investments without readily determinable fair value are assessed for impairment quarterly. We classify investment income and loss on our Consolidated Statements of Operations based on whether the investment is operating or non-operating in nature. Operating investments align strategically and are integrated with our operations. Earnings from operating investments, including our share of income or loss from equity method investments, dividend income from other equity investments, and any impairments or gain/loss on the disposition of these investments, are recorded in Income from operating investments, net. Non-operating investments are those we hold for non-strategic purposes. Earnings from non-operating investments, including interest and dividends on marketable securities, and any impairments or gain/loss on the disposition of these investments are recorded in Other income/(loss), net. Derivatives All derivative instruments are recognized in the financial statements and measured at fair value regardless of the purpose or intent of holding them. We use derivative instruments to principally manage a variety of market risks. For our cash flow hedges, the derivative's gain or loss is initially reported in comprehensive income and is subsequently reclassified into earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged forecasted transaction affects earnings. We have agreements to purchase and sell aluminum to address long-term strategic sourcing objectives and international business requirements. These agreements are derivatives for accounting purposes but are not designated for hedge accounting treatment. We also hold certain derivative instruments for economic purposes that are not designated for hedge accounting treatment. For these aluminum agreements and for other derivative instruments not designated for hedge accounting treatment, the changes in their fair value are recorded in earnings immediately. Allowances for losses on certain financial assets We establish allowances for credit losses on accounts receivable, unbilled receivables, customer financing receivables, and certain other financial assets. The adequacy of these allowances are assessed quarterly through consideration of factors including, but not limited to, customer credit ratings, bankruptcy filings, published or estimated credit default rates, age of the receivable, expected loss ratesand collateral exposures. We assign internal credit ratings for all customers and determine the creditworthiness of each customer based upon publicly available information and information obtained directly from our customers. Our rating categories are comparable to those used by major credit rating agencies. Aircraft Valuation Used aircraft under trade-in commitments and aircraft under repurchase commitments In conjunction with signing a definitive agreement for the sale of new aircraft (Sale Aircraft), we have entered into trade-in commitments with certain customers that give them the right to trade in used aircraft at a specified price upon the purchase of Sale Aircraft. Additionally, we have entered into contingent repurchase commitments with certain customers wherein we agree to repurchase the Sale Aircraft at a specified price, generally 10 to 15 years after delivery of the Sale Aircraft. Our repurchase of the Sale Aircraft is contingent upon a future, mutually acceptable agreement for the sale of additional new aircraft. If we execute an agreement for the sale of additional new aircraft, and if the customer exercises its right to sell the Sale Aircraft to us, a contingent repurchase commitment would become a trade-in commitment. Our historical experience is that contingent repurchase commitments infrequently become trade-in commitments. Exposure related to trade-in commitments may take the form of: (1) adjustments to revenue for the difference between the contractual trade-in price in the definitive agreement and our best estimate of the fair value of the trade-in aircraft as of the date of such agreement, which would be recognized upon delivery of the Sale Aircraft, and/or

(2) charges to cost of products for adverse changes in the fair value of trade-in aircraft that occur subsequent to signing of a definitive agreement for Sale Aircraft but prior to the purchase of the used trade-in aircraft. Estimates based on current aircraft values would be included in Accrued liabilities. The fair value of trade-in aircraft is determined using aircraft-specific data such as model, age and condition, market conditions for specific aircraft and similar models, and multiple valuation sources. This process uses our assessment of the market for each trade-in aircraft, which in most instances begins years before the return of the aircraft. There are several possible markets in which we continually pursue opportunities to place used aircraft. These markets include, but are not limited to, the resale market, which could potentially include the cost of long-term storage; the leasing market, with the potential for refurbishment costs to meet the leasing customer's requirements; or the scrap market. Trade-in aircraft valuation varies significantly depending on which market we determine is most likely for each aircraft. On a quarterly basis, we update our valuation analysis based on the actual activities associated with placing each aircraft into a market or using current published third-party aircraft valuations based on the type and age of the aircraft, adjusted for individual attributes and known conditions. Used aircraft acquired by the Commercial Airplanes segment are included in Inventories at the lower of cost or net realizable value as it is our intent to sell these assets. To mitigate costs and enhance marketability, aircraft may be placed on operating lease. While on operating lease, the assets are included in Customer financing. Customer financing Customer financing includes operating lease equipment, notes receivable, and sales-type/finance leases. Sales-type/finance leases are treated as receivables, and allowances for losses are established as necessary. We assess the fair value of the assets we own, including equipment under operating leases, assets held for sale or re-lease, and collateral underlying receivables, to determine if their fair values are lessthan the related assets' carrying values. Differences between carrying values and fair values of sales-type/finance leases and notes and other receivables, as determined by collateral value, are considered in determining the allowance for losses on receivables. We use a median calculated from published collateral values from multiple third-party aircraft value publications based on the type and age of the aircraft to determine the fair value of aircraft. Under certain circumstances, we apply judgment based on the attributes of the specific aircraft or equipment, usually when the features or use of the aircraft vary significantly from the more generic aircraft attributes covered by outside publications. Impairment review for assets under operating leases and held for sale or re-lease We evaluate for impairment assets under operating lease or assets held for sale or re-lease when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the expected undiscounted cash flow from the asset may be less than the carrying value. We use various assumptions when determining the expected undiscounted cash flow, including our intentions for how long we will hold an asset subject to operating lease before it is sold, the expected future lease rates, lease terms, residual value of the asset, periods in which the asset may be held in preparation for a follow-on lease, maintenance costs, remarketing costs and the remaining economic life of the asset. We record assets held for sale at the lower of carrying value or fair value less costs to sell. When we determine that impairment is indicated for an asset, the amount of impairment expense recorded is the excess of the carrying value over the fair value of the asset. Allowance for losses on customer financing receivables We record the potential impairment of customer financing receivables in a valuation account, the balance of which is an accounting estimate of expected but unconfirmed losses. The allowance for losses on receivables relates to two components of receivables: (a) receivables that are evaluated individually for impairment and (b) all other receivables. We determine a receivable is impaired when, based on current information and events, it is expected that we will be unable to collect amounts due according to the original contractual terms of the receivable agreement, without regard to any subsequent restructurings. Factors considered in assessing collectability include, but are not limited to, a customer's extended delinquency, requests for restructuring and filings for bankruptcy. We determine a specific impairment allowance based on the difference between the carrying value of the receivable and the estimated fair value of the related collateral we would expect to realize. We review the adequacy of the allowance attributable to the remaining receivables (after excluding receivables subject to a specific impairment allowance) by assessing both the collateral exposure and the applicable cumulative default rate. Collateral exposure for a particular receivable is the excess of the carrying value of the receivable over the fair value of the related collateral. A receivable with an estimated fair value in excess of the carrying value is considered to have no collateral exposure. The applicable cumulative default rate is determined using two components: customer credit ratings and weighted average remaining contract term. Internally assigned credit ratings, our credit quality indicator, are determined for each customer in the portfolio. Those ratings are updated based upon public information and information obtained directly from our customers. We have entered into agreements with certain customers that would entitle us to look beyond the specific collateral underlying the receivable for purposes of determining the collateral exposure as described above. Should the proceeds from the sale of the underlying collateral asset resulting from a default condition be insufficient to cover the carrying value of our receivable (creating a shortfall condition), these agreements would, for example, permit us to take the actions necessary to sell or retain certain other assets in which the customer has an equity interest and use the proceeds to cover the shortfall. Attachments Original document

