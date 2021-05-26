Boeing : Air Force gives Boeing top marks in aircraft guidance and navigation repair

Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker (top left); F-15 Eagle (top right); and B-52 Stratofortress (bottom). Photo credit: Boeing

The U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center has given Boeing a performance rating of 96.33% for its guidance and navigation repair work on a variety of aircraft.

Between October 2019 and September 2020, Boeing ensured the availability of essential repair parts and equipment, provided recommendations to mitigate potential part supply issues, integrated critical data to enhance decision-making, enabled risk reduction, and delivered approximately $4 million in cost-savings to the Air Force. The Air Force also commended Boeing's 'ongoing commitment … to delivering high quality products on schedule and on cost, while remaining flexible to meet customer requirements.'

'[Boeing's] approach to program management … exemplifies [its] commitment to not just meeting, but exceeding customer expectations,' cited a letter from the Air Force Sustainment Center. In addition, the Air Force recognized Boeing's 'continued dedication' and 'exceptional contributions.'

Among the aircraft sustained at the site under the Air Force contract include the Boeing-built B-52 Stratofortress, E-3 Sentry, F-15 Eagle and KC-135 Stratotanker, as well as the A-10 Thunderbolt II and B-2 Spirit.

'We have a phenomenal team,' said Mike Murasky, site leader for the Boeing Guidance Repair Center in Heath, Ohio. 'The dedication and craftsmanship they exhibit to maintain crucial equipment for the warfighter across a range of vital defense missions is unparalleled. We're proud to receive this recognition from Air Force.'

The company has performed guidance and navigation system repairs on aircraft components at the Boeing Guidance Repair Center since 1996.