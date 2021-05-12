Boeing : Contributes $1.1 Million for Asian American and Pacific Islander Support Organizations Across the U.S.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021- Today, in observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the United States, Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced the company is donating $1.1 million to organizations working to combat anti-Asian hate and promote justice, advance appreciation for AAPI history and culture, and fund community service projects and leadership development programs in communities across the United States.

'At Boeing, we know that being a truly equitable, diverse and inclusive company requires a commitment to our team members here at the company and in the communities where our employees and partners live and work. These investments build on Boeing's longstanding commitment to supporting those in underserved and marginalized communities and recognizes the challenging issues currently being faced by the Asian American and Pacific Islander community,' said Tim Keating, Boeing's executive vice president of Government Operations.

Boeing's contribution will support 17 national and local initiatives. Nonprofits receiving immediate grant funding include:

Asian Americans Advancing Justice - $200,000

Asian American Heritage Council of Central Florida (FL) - $10,000

Asian American Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy - $10,000

Asian Counseling & Referral Services (WA) - $75,000

Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (OR) - $10,000

Asian Pacific Cultural Center (WA) - $10,000

Little Tokyo Service Center (CA) - $35,000

Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation (MO) - $15,000

Neighborhood House (WA) - $100,00

One America (WA) - $75,000

Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (CA) - $35,000

Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center - $250,000

Society of Asian Scientists & Engineers - $50,000

Stop AAPI Hate - $50,000

$50,000 Tacoma Community House (WA) - $90,000

United Cambodian Community (CA) - $35,000



'We are so grateful to Boeing for supporting our work to combat anti-Asian hate during these challenging times,' said Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles. 'Boeing's investment in our bystander intervention training will empower allies to safely intervene when they witness an act of harassment so that we can all live in safe neighborhoods free from hate.'

In 2020, Boeing invested more than $15.6 million to promote racial equity and social justice programs - including funding aimed at diversifying the aerospace pipeline.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

