  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Boeing : Contributes $1.1 Million for Asian American and Pacific Islander Support Organizations Across the U.S.

05/12/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
CHICAGO, May 12, 2021- Today, in observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the United States, Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced the company is donating $1.1 million to organizations working to combat anti-Asian hate and promote justice, advance appreciation for AAPI history and culture, and fund community service projects and leadership development programs in communities across the United States.

'At Boeing, we know that being a truly equitable, diverse and inclusive company requires a commitment to our team members here at the company and in the communities where our employees and partners live and work. These investments build on Boeing's longstanding commitment to supporting those in underserved and marginalized communities and recognizes the challenging issues currently being faced by the Asian American and Pacific Islander community,' said Tim Keating, Boeing's executive vice president of Government Operations.

Boeing's contribution will support 17 national and local initiatives. Nonprofits receiving immediate grant funding include:

  • Asian Americans Advancing Justice - $200,000
  • Asian American Heritage Council of Central Florida (FL) - $10,000
  • Asian American Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy - $10,000
  • Asian Counseling & Referral Services (WA) - $75,000
  • Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (OR) - $10,000
  • Asian Pacific Cultural Center (WA) - $10,000
  • Little Tokyo Service Center (CA) - $35,000
  • Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation (MO) - $15,000
  • Neighborhood House (WA) - $100,00
  • One America (WA) - $75,000
  • Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (CA) - $35,000
  • Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center - $250,000
  • Society of Asian Scientists & Engineers - $50,000
  • Stop AAPI Hate - $50,000
  • Tacoma Community House (WA) - $90,000
  • United Cambodian Community (CA) - $35,000

'We are so grateful to Boeing for supporting our work to combat anti-Asian hate during these challenging times,' said Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles. 'Boeing's investment in our bystander intervention training will empower allies to safely intervene when they witness an act of harassment so that we can all live in safe neighborhoods free from hate.'

In 2020, Boeing invested more than $15.6 million to promote racial equity and social justice programs - including funding aimed at diversifying the aerospace pipeline.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

###

Contacts

Bryan Watt
Global Media Relations
425-615-9623
Bryan.watt@boeing.com

Jason Capeheart
Boeing Global Engagement
703-209-5560
Jason.capeheart@boeing.com

