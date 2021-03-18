Log in
The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : NASA Clears Hurdle in Test of Boeing Moon Rocket

03/18/2021 | 06:15pm EDT
By Doug Cameron

NASA's plans for a lunar mission this year remain on track after a deep-space rocket made by Boeing Co. passed a key milestone during an engine test on Thursday.

The eight-minute ground test of the Space Launch System engines at a National Aeronautics and Space Administration facility in Mississippi followed an unsuccessful run in January that jeopardized the agency's broader target of returning U.S astronauts to the moon by the middle of the decade.

The four engines previously used in the space shuttle program ran for the planned eight minutes during the latest test, twice as long as NASA said it needed to secure enough data for a live rocket launch. During January's run, they stayed on for little over a minute.

The test provides a boost for Boeing's space program, which has suffered a number of setbacks in recent years. It is also a fillip for the program as the Biden administration reviews NASA priorities and its targets for missions to the moon and into deep space.

NASA aims to use the SLS rocket for its first planned moon mission, known as Artemis 1, in November. This would fly around the moon before returning its capsule, which won't have a crew, to Earth. That schedule remains in flux, and NASA expects to review it in the coming weeks after the latest test.

Boeing is the prime contractor on the SLS program. Its rocket and engines built by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. will now be moved to Kennedy Space Center in Florida next month to be attached to the Orion crew capsule built by Lockheed Martin Corp. and giant boosters made by Northrop Grumman Corp.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-21 1815ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 125 M - -
Net income 2021 922 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 767 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 177x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 235,27 $
Last Close Price 263,59 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY23.14%155 032
AIRBUS SE12.50%93 522
TEXTRON INC.14.69%12 549
DASSAULT AVIATION7.25%9 412
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-14.50%5 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.73%4 766
