Boeing : to Release Second-Quarter Results on July 28

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, July 28.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Interim Chief Financial Officer Dave Dohnalek will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast at http://services.choruscall.com/links/ba210728.html



The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-692-8955 within the U.S. and by dialing 234-720-6979 outside of the U.S. The passcode for both is 8930033.

Individuals should check the webcast site prior to the session to ensure their computers can access the audio stream and slide presentation. Instructions for obtaining the required free downloadable software will be posted on the site.

The Boeing news release and presentation materials will be posted to the Investors section of www.boeing.com prior to the event.

Contact

Investor Relations: 312-544-2140

Communications: media@boeing.com

SOURCE Boeing