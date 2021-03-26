Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing resumes 787 deliveries as widespread inspections loom

03/26/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co has resumed deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets, handing over one plane to United Airlines on Friday, an initial step as the U.S. planemaker works through production defects that sidelined dozens of aircraft. 

Reuters reported last week that Boeing remained on course to resume deliveries of a few 787s this month, which a Boeing spokeswoman said remained the goal.

The delivery from its South Carolina factory comes as Boeing undertakes painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside dozens of 787s, issues which halted deliveries since October, cutting off a key source of cash.

The inspections and retrofits could take up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, depending on the number of planes across the fleet that are impacted and the defects involved, sources told Reuters.

"We have resumed 787 deliveries, following several months of engineering analysis and inspection work," Boeing spokeswoman Jessica Kowal said by e-mail.

A United Airlines representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

Separately last week, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration decided to independently handle final pre-delivery checks on four 787 jets, in the latest signal of the agency's tougher scrutiny of Boeing after two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

The United Airlines 787 was one of those four FAA-inspected planes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Eric M. Johnson


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
04:54pBoeing Resumes 787 Dreamliner Deliveries
DJ
04:53pABOVE AND BEYOND : SLS launch leader broke barriers to achieve her goals
PU
01:45pSTREET COLOR : Boeing Confirms It Has Resumed Deliveries of 787 Dreamliner Jets
MT
12:11pBOEING  : Vertical Research Adjusts Boeing's Price Target to $231 from $194, Kee..
MT
11:12aBOEING  : Space Center Houston and Boeing Empower the Next Generation of Explore..
AQ
11:11aBOEING  : Qatar Airways Maintains Momentum Connecting More People Internationall..
AQ
07:41aCHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING  : Unit Revises Aircraft Purchase Deal with Boeing
MT
03/25BOEING  : Space Center Houston and Boeing Empower the Next Generation of Explore..
PU
03/25Industrials Up After GDP, Jobless Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03/25BOEING  : Recovering From Post-COVID Lows To Pre-Pandemic Levels May Be Challeng..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 125 M - -
Net income 2021 922 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 166x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 241,18 $
Last Close Price 247,19 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY15.48%155 032
AIRBUS SE7.47%93 522
TEXTRON INC.12.08%12 549
DASSAULT AVIATION2.90%9 412
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-15.90%5 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.50%4 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ