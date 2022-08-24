Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Boeing Company
  News
  Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
160.07 USD   +0.69%
Boeing says plans to build on existing investments in India
RE
NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
RE
Boeing Delivers Two Commercial Satellites to SES for ULA Launch; First Boeing commercial satellites delivered since pandemic; All-electric, lightweight 702SP satellites combining proven hardware and next-generation technology will launch together
AQ
Boeing says plans to build on existing investments in India

08/24/2022 | 07:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Farnborough International Airshow

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Planemaker Boeing plans to build on its existing investments in India in areas such as defence supply chains and manufacturing, the company said on Wednesday.

The world's second-largest planemaker is offering its F/A-18 fighter jet for sale to India's armed forces and said the selection of the jet would help boost investments in the country's defence industry.

"Boeing anticipates $3.6 billion in economic impact to the Indian aerospace and defence industry over the next 10 years, with the F/A-18 Super Hornet as India's next carrier-based fighter," the company said in a statement.

The company is yet to secure an order for the jet from the Indian navy.

India is one of world's largest arms importers, spending $12.4 billion between 2018 and 2021, the SIPRI Arms Transfers Database shows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is looking to domestic firms and eastern European nations for military gear and ammunition and has identified 25.15 billion rupees ($324 million) worth of defence equipment it wants domestic firms to manufacture in 2022, Reuters reported earlier this year.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70 234 M - -
Net income 2022 132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 397x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95 051 M 95 051 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 160,07 $
Average target price 214,24 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-20.49%95 051
AIRBUS SE-8.44%81 001
TEXTRON INC.-16.09%13 703
DASSAULT AVIATION49.89%11 846
AVICOPTER PLC-41.47%4 054
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.68%3 891