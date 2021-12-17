Boeing suspends vaccination requirement for U.S.-based employees -internal document

SEATTLE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has suspended
its coronavirus vaccination requirement for U.S.-based
employees, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on
Friday.
In an internal announcement, Boeing said its decision came
after a review of a U.S. District Court ruling earlier this
month that halted the enforcement of President Joe Biden's
vaccine requirement for federal contractors.
In recent weeks, the number of Boeing employees seeking a
vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds had reached
more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce - a level
many times higher than executives initially estimated, Reuters
first reported.
The reluctance has left executives scrambling for a strategy
that keeps employees safe and complies with President Joe
Biden's vaccine mandate https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/legal-challenges-awaiting-bidens-vaccine-mandate-2021-11-04
for federal contractors, but avoids an exodus of engineering
and factory labor.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall and Daniel Wallis)