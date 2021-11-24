Log in
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Boeing : to Deliver Additional Chinook Helicopters to U.S. Army Special Operations

11/24/2021 | 05:59pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2021 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will build six more MH-47G Block II Chinooks for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command as part of a $246.48 million contract.

Delivery of these aircraft are scheduled to start in 2023. With this additional order, Boeing is now under contract for 30 MH-47G Block II Chinooks, four of which have been delivered to date.

These aircraft will be the first to include the new Active Parallel Actuator Subsystem (APAS), a mission system that helps pilots execute more difficult maneuvers while improving safety and reliability of flight.

"APAS is one of many next-level capabilities that allows the Chinook to deliver more payload - faster, farther and smarter," said Andy Builta, Boeing vice president and H-47 program manager.

The MH-47G Block II Chinook also features improved structure and weight reduction initiatives like new lighter weight fuel pods that increase performance and efficiency.

Boeing has more than 4,600 Boeing employees in Pennsylvania supporting H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, MH-139A Grey Wolf and a number of services and engineering efforts. Boeing's presence, including suppliers and vendors, supports an estimated 16,000 total jobs in Pennsylvania.

For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

Contact
Andrew Africk
Defense, Space & Security
+1-610-379-6208
andrew.africk@boeing.com

Brett Anker
Defense, Space & Security
brett.a.anker@boeing.com

Josh Barrett
Defense, Space & Security
+1-321-607-4118
joshua.d.barrett2@boeing.com

The Boeing Company published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 22:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
