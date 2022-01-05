Log in
Boeing to Release Fourth-Quarter Results on January 26

01/05/2022 | 11:01am EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, January 26.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast at http://services.choruscall.com/links/ba220126.html 

The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-336-4436 within the U.S. and by dialing 234-720-6984 outside of the U.S. The passcode for both is 3750106.

Individuals should check the webcast site prior to the session to ensure their computers can access the audio stream and slide presentation. Instructions for obtaining the required free downloadable software will be posted on the site.

The Boeing news release and presentation materials will be posted to the Investors section of www.boeing.com prior to the event.

Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: media@boeing.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-to-release-fourth-quarter-results-on-january-26-301454170.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2022
