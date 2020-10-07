Log in
Boeing : to Release Third-Quarter Results on October 28

10/07/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, October 28.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations and Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast at http://services.choruscall.com/links/ba201028.html

The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-692-8955 within the U.S. and by dialing 234-720-6979 outside of the U.S. The passcode for both is 8868170.

Individuals should check the webcast site prior to the session to ensure their computers can access the audio stream and slide presentation. Instructions for obtaining the required free downloadable software will be posted on the site.

The Boeing news release and presentation materials will be posted to the Investors section of www.boeing.com prior to the event.

Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: media@boeing.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-to-release-third-quarter-results-on-october-28-301147368.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2020
