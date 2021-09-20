Boeing : to Retain ICBM Guidance Systems Support Contract through 2039

HEATH, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2021 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will continue maintaining the guidance system for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the U.S. Air Force under a recently awarded 18-year, $1.6 billion sole-source contract.

Boeing, which has held the scope exclusively since 1996, will primarily perform the work at the Boeing Guidance Repair Center in Heath, Ohio - the company's center of excellence for maintenance, repair and overhaul of navigation and guidance systems. The site's unique stability and inertial calibration capabilities enable Boeing to maintain the readiness and accuracy of guidance and navigation systems for U.S. nuclear-capable platforms with unparalleled quality and precision.

'As the original equipment manufacturer of the ICBM guidance system, this contract ensures the continued reliability, safety and accuracy of our nation's land-based strategic deterrent,' said Mike Murasky, site leader for the Boeing Guidance Repair Center. 'We appreciate the confidence the Air Force has demonstrated in our capability to continue providing them with the highest quality support.'

The Boeing-built ICBM weapon system has served as the trusted and enduring ground-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad since the inception of strategic deterrence. Boeing is also the prime contractor for Minuteman guidance subsystems sustainment, and it's the only company that has continuously supported every ICBM subsystem - ground, guidance, propulsion and re-entry - over the lifetime of the weapon system.

For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact:

Megan Gessner

Boeing Communications

+1 (256) 640-3036

Megan.Gessner@boeing.com

Justin Gibson

Boeing Communications

+1 (314) 708-6293

justin.l.gibson@boeing.com