Boeing : to Showcase ‘Low Earth Orbit to Deep Space' Portfolio at International Astronautical Congress

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2020 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will participate in the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) - The CyberSpace Edition, which is taking place Oct. 12-14, with an innovative virtual exhibit online at iac2020.vfairs.com.

Developed to simulate an actual booth at the show, the exhibit will showcase the CST-100 Starliner Commercial Crew spacecraft; the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting laboratory; the Space Launch System (SLS) deep-space rocket; the X-37B spaceplane; and commercial and government satellites.

'As a member of the International Astronautical Federation, Boeing applauds the IAC organizers for bringing together the space industry in a virtual environment,' said David Rogalski, director of Space and Launch Global Sales and Marketing. 'We're looking forward to connecting virtually with NASA, our global partners and the broader audience to demonstrate the progress that has been made across all of our space programs.'

Hotspots in the virtual booth will lead attendees to not only view Boeing products but also learn about the company's shared mission with NASA, the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, and global partners.

Boeing has recently completed or is approaching major milestones across its space portfolio. The company's Starliner is preparing for its second uncrewed Orbital Flight Test. The Boeing-built and -sustained ISS will mark its 20th year of human habitation, science and technology research on Nov. 2. The first Boeing-built core stage for NASA's SLS has completed six of eight key tests at Stennis Space Center that will culminate in a hot-fire of all four RS-25 engines for up to eight minutes. Recently, Boeing's Satellite Systems business received one of three development contracts to build a satellite payload prototype and develop a new secure, resilient satellite communications architecture for the U.S. Space Force's Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) program.

