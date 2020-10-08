Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : to Showcase ‘Low Earth Orbit to Deep Space' Portfolio at International Astronautical Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 07:05am EDT

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2020 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will participate in the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) - The CyberSpace Edition, which is taking place Oct. 12-14, with an innovative virtual exhibit online at iac2020.vfairs.com.

Developed to simulate an actual booth at the show, the exhibit will showcase the CST-100 Starliner Commercial Crew spacecraft; the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting laboratory; the Space Launch System (SLS) deep-space rocket; the X-37B spaceplane; and commercial and government satellites.

'As a member of the International Astronautical Federation, Boeing applauds the IAC organizers for bringing together the space industry in a virtual environment,' said David Rogalski, director of Space and Launch Global Sales and Marketing. 'We're looking forward to connecting virtually with NASA, our global partners and the broader audience to demonstrate the progress that has been made across all of our space programs.'

Hotspots in the virtual booth will lead attendees to not only view Boeing products but also learn about the company's shared mission with NASA, the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, and global partners.

Boeing has recently completed or is approaching major milestones across its space portfolio. The company's Starliner is preparing for its second uncrewed Orbital Flight Test. The Boeing-built and -sustained ISS will mark its 20th year of human habitation, science and technology research on Nov. 2. The first Boeing-built core stage for NASA's SLS has completed six of eight key tests at Stennis Space Center that will culminate in a hot-fire of all four RS-25 engines for up to eight minutes. Recently, Boeing's Satellite Systems business received one of three development contracts to build a satellite payload prototype and develop a new secure, resilient satellite communications architecture for the U.S. Space Force's Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) program.

Follow #IAC2020 tweets on @BoeingSpace.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As a top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

# # #

Contact:

Marcia Costley
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
+1 714-316-4267
marcia.b.costley@boeing.com

Josh Barrett
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
+1 321-607-4118
joshua.d.barrett2@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 11:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
07:05aBOEING : to Showcase ‘Low Earth Orbit to Deep Space' Portfolio at Internat..
PU
05:18aBOEING : built Space Force Satellite Passes Design Review
AQ
10/07BOEING : built Space Force Satellite Passes Design Review
PU
10/07BOEING : Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
AQ
10/07BOEING : Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
AQ
10/07BOEING : to Release Third-Quarter Results on October 28
PR
10/07BOEING : Astronaut Passes Starliner Torch to Veteran NASA Astronaut
AQ
10/07BOEING : Astronaut Passes Starliner Torch to Veteran NASA Astronaut
PU
10/07BOEING SHAKES UP NEW OPERATIONS GROU : memos
RE
10/07Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 139 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 471 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,2x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 92 914 M 92 914 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,00 $
Last Close Price 164,61 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-51.03%90 052
AIRBUS SE-48.88%61 470
TEXTRON INC.-19.91%8 310
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.38%7 397
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.65.27%6 524
AVICOPTER PLC17.40%4 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group