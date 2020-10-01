Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing to move 787 production to South Carolina in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 12:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sections of a 787 Dreamliner being built for Air India are seen at Boeing's final assembly building in North Charleston

Boeing Co said on Thursday it will move the rest of its 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina in 2021, a cost-cutting strategy that raises questions over the future its giant Everett plant north of Seattle.

Reuters first reported on Sept. 21 that Boeing was near a decision to move Dreamliner production to South Carolina as its strategy of supporting two plants has been severely tested by the coronavirus slump in international travel, on top of a cyclical downturn in demand for big jets.

As recently as last year, Boeing was making record numbers of 787s at its Everett widebody hub north of Seattle and - since 2012 - a second plant in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Boeing said the single site would improve operational efficiency as the U.S. planemaker adjusts to the market downtown and positions for recovery.

But industry officials say it raises the prospect of a another battle between the U.S. planemaker and unions that have unsuccessfully tried to organize in the South Carolina plant.

Boeing also said 787 production would continue at the Everett site until a previously announced rate cut to six airplanes a month in 2021.

Boeing estimated it would consolidate production at its North Charleston facility starting in mid-2021.

A review of its 787 production strategy, announced in July along with sweeping rate cuts across its widebody programs, had already rattled unions and politicians in Washington state, who see Boeing wavering on its commitment to its Seattle-area birthplace, something the company denies.

House of Representatives Democrat Rick Larsen, who chairs the aviation subcommittee and whose district includes the Everett plant, called the decision "shortsighted and misplaced" in a statement this week, and vowed to fight to bring 787 production back to Everett.

The earlier decision to move some production to the non-union state of South Carolina was the culmination of a years-old board-led strategy to reduce reliance on Washington state, where Boeing has had stormy relations with unions in the past.

John Holden, president of a local chapter of the International Association of Machinists, said losing 787 production capacity in Everett "puts the company, our members and our community in jeopardy."

Ray Goforth, Executive Director of the SPEEA engineers union, said its "immediate focus is supporting the members who will be laid-off. Long-term, we will partner with community stakeholders to attract new aerospace jobs to (Washington) state by marketing the aerospace talent pool Boeing is walking away from."

Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stan Deal said, "We recognize that production decisions can impact our teammates, industry and our community partners."

South Carolina offers cheaper labor, and the largest 787-10 variant cannot easily be built elsewhere due to its size.

But doubling down on the southern state is not without cost.

Boeing aims to return to a rate of 10 to 11 787s monthly at some point. Running such rates at South Carolina would require investment to expand the facility.

Currently, Boeing builds the 747, 767, 777, and some 787s there. After 2022, only the 767/KC-46 and 777/777X would remain, with Boeing putting out no more than five jets monthly - roughly three times fewer than a year ago.

After Boeing canceled plans for a new mid-market jet, there is no obvious backfill for the vacated 787 space, which means the remaining low-rate programs would absorb a bigger share of factory overhead.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Eric M. Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
12:09pBOEING : Partners with General Atomics, Aerojet Rocketdyne in Homeland Missile D..
AQ
12:04pBOEING : to Consolidate 787 Dreamliner Production in South Carolina
DJ
12:02pWall Street rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools
RE
11:57aBOEING : Says Will Consolidate Production of 787 Jets in S.C.
DJ
11:54aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher to Start New Quarter
DJ
11:38aRolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
RE
11:21aBOEING : to Consolidate 787 Production in South Carolina in 2021
PR
10:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start New Quarter
DJ
10:25aWall Street rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools
RE
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher to Start New Quarter
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 450 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 404 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,5x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 93 281 M 93 281 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,23 $
Last Close Price 165,26 $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Operations & Communications
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-49.78%93 281
AIRBUS SE-52.43%57 116
TEXTRON INC.-17.56%8 230
DASSAULT AVIATION-38.03%7 079
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.65.27%6 524
AVICOPTER PLC17.40%4 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group