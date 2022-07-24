Boeing union workers reject contract offer, call for strike

"Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our members' 401(k) plan", The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said in a statement. It added that union workers will not accept a contract that is not fair and equitable.

Boeing said last week it is "disappointed" that the union representing nearly 2,500 employees at the U.S. planemaker's facilities has recommended rejection of management's contract offer.

The contract is set to expire on Monday, July 25.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)