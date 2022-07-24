Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
158.16 USD   -2.01%
03:39pBoeing defense workers to strike in St. Louis area over pay issues
RE
03:11pBoeing union workers reject contract offer, call for strike
RE
10:40aIsrael's El Al restores Boeing 777s to service amid rebound in travel demand
RE
Boeing union workers reject contract offer, call for strike

07/24/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
Farnborough International Airshow

(Reuters) - A union representing employees at three Boeing Co defense locations in the St. Louis area said on Sunday the workers rejected the company's defense contract offer and will strike at the locations starting August 1.

"Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our members' 401(k) plan", The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said in a statement. It added that union workers will not accept a contract that is not fair and equitable.

Boeing said last week it is "disappointed" that the union representing nearly 2,500 employees at the U.S. planemaker's facilities has recommended rejection of management's contract offer.

The contract is set to expire on Monday, July 25.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 795 M - -
Net income 2022 866 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 128x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93 573 M 93 573 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 158,16 $
Average target price 212,33 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-19.82%93 573
AIRBUS SE-6.03%84 982
TEXTRON INC.-16.53%13 728
DASSAULT AVIATION48.74%12 019
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.85%4 244
AVICOPTER PLC-45.69%3 808