    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Boeing wins follow-on contract valued up to $23.8 billion from U.S. Defense Department

09/29/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
A Boeing logo is pictured during EBACE in Geneva

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Defense had awarded it a follow-on contract valued at up to $23.8 billion to provide services to a fleet of C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft over a 10-year period.

Under the agreement, Boeing will continue to provide services including engineering, field support and material management for a fleet of 275 aircraft managed by the United States Air Force and eight global partners, the planemaker said.

Boeing will also lower operating cost per-flight-hour for the fleet under the new agreement, it said.

The new agreement is currently funded through September 2024, the company said, with a Phase I award of $3.5 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 099 M - -
Net income 2021 1 242 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 114x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,8%
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 218,41 $
Average target price 272,79 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY4.72%128 021
AIRBUS SE26.26%104 037
TEXTRON INC.50.44%16 205
DASSAULT AVIATION3.07%8 981
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.62%8 107
AVICOPTER PLC-11.85%5 216