    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Canada's Chinook helicopters continue to be flown, no issues reported

08/31/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
(Reuters) - Canada has not found any issues with its fleet of Chinook helicopters and the aircraft was being flown as usual, the Royal Canadian Air Force said, after the United States grounded its fleet due to a risk of engine fires.

The Canadian Air Force was working with its maintenance crew and liaising with the U.S. Army to track developments that may potentially impact the Canadian Chinook fleet, the service said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army said it had temporarily grounded its fleet of about 400 heavy-lift Chinook helicopters due to a risk of engine fires.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Air Force said that all aircraft in all fleets regularly undergo inspections and maintenance.

"At this time, there have not been any similar reported issues or engine fires on any RCAF Chinooks and as such they continue to be flown," the spokesperson said.

Planemaker Boeing Co, which makes the Chinook helicopters that support disaster relief operations and medical evacuation, has declined to comment on the U.S. grounding and referred questions to the Army.

No deaths or injuries have occurred and the U.S. said it grounded the helicopters "out of an abundance of caution."

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
