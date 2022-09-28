Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Boeing Company
  News
  Summary
China Airlines Finalizes Landmark Order for Up to 24 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

09/28/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE:BA) and China Airlines announced they have finalized an order for up to 24 787 Dreamliners, as the carrier invests in the fuel-efficient widebody to expand passenger and cargo operations. The deal includes a firm order for 16 of the longest range 787-9 with options for eight additional jets, a landmark purchase that will enable the airline to meet its long-term sustainability goals.

"We are excited to introduce the 787-9 Dreamliner into our operations as we continue to upgrade our fleet with more modern, fuel-efficient airplanes. Adding the state-of-the-art 787 will help us reduce carbon emissions, while also providing our customers with unmatched levels of comfort," said China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien. "Our continuous investment in fleet modernization is the cornerstone of our sustainability efforts. The 787's best-in-class efficiency and low operating costs will allow us to expand our network for years to come."

The best-selling model of the Dreamliner family, the 787-9 will allow China Airlines to operate with the lowest trip cost among medium-sized widebodies, while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25% compared to airplanes it replaces. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family's fuel efficiency, flexibility and range have enabled airlines to open more than 325 new nonstop routes and reduce carbon emissions by 80 billion pounds.

"The 787's superior fuel efficiency and range, combined with China Airlines' existing fleet of 777-300ERs, will enable the carrier to grow efficiently and also expand its global route network," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "This is a milestone order in our continuing partnership with China Airlines, and the market-leading efficiencies of the 787 will play an important role in furthering the airline's sustainability efforts."

Powered by advanced engines and a suite of environmentally progressive technologies, the 787 family has an airport-noise footprint that is 60% smaller than the previous generation of airplanes. In addition, the 787's revolutionary composite structures resist corrosion and are perfect for operating in warm and humid climates served by Taipei-based China Airlines.

China Airlines now has 22 Boeing jets on order, including six 777 Freighters. The airline also currently operates 10 777-300ERs (Extended Range), which will form a highly efficient widebody fleet and complement its new fleet of 787s.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
Media@boeing.com

Kevin Yoo
International Sales Communications
Boeing Commercial Airplanes
+1 206-249-6372
kevin.k.yoo@boeing.com

Jessica Kowal
Boeing Media Relations
+1 206-660-6849
jessica.m.kowal@boeing.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-airlines-finalizes-landmark-order-for-up-to-24-boeing-787-dreamliners-301635796.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2022
