Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China moving 'step by step' in recertifying Boeing 737 MAX

03/01/2021 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Monday its major safety concerns with the Boeing Co 737 MAX had to be "properly addressed" before conducting flight tests but it was studying a plan with U.S. planemaker for clearing aircraft to fly.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) conducted comprehensive and in-depth technical scrutiny of the Boeing 737 MAX, the agency's vice head Dong Zhiyi said, giving the regulator's stance on the plane which China grounded in early 2019.

The U.S. and several other regulators have already cleared the plane to fly again.

"We'll conduct flight tests in a planned and step-by-step way once our major safety concerns are properly addressed," Dong said, adding that cooperation between FAA and Boeing had been positive.

China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX in March 2019 following two fatal crashes. At the time, more of the planes had been operating in China than anywhere else in the world. China makes up about a quarter of MAX sales.

The CAAC has outlined three principles for the jet to return to service, including certified design changes, proper training for the pilots and specific findings into the crashes.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its flight ban on the aircraft in January. It was followed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and several others.

Australia said on Friday it would lift a ban on flights.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney, editing by Louise Heavens & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
05:19aAIRBUS : Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets
RE
04:10aChina moving 'step by step' in recertifying Boeing 737 MAX
RE
02/28Australian regional airline Rex to take on Qantas, Virgin in leisure market
RE
02/28CAE Nears Deal to Buy L3Harris's Military-Training Business
DJ
02/28Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights in competition with Qa..
RE
02/28BOEING : Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings
AQ
02/27Correction to Boeing Engines Article on Feb. 25
DJ
02/26Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release..
RE
02/26MARKET CHATTER : 737 MAX Crash Lawyers Seek Testimony from Two Boeing CEOs
MT
02/26AIRBUS : Norwegian Air books $1.5 billion charge as it seeks fresh start
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 071 M - -
Net income 2021 922 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 767 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 142x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 229,05 $
Last Close Price 212,01 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-0.96%123 601
AIRBUS SE6.83%90 945
TEXTRON INC.4.16%11 391
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.45%8 984
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.6.64%7 285
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.96%5 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ