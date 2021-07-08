Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China open to Boeing 737 MAX test flights - Bloomberg News

07/08/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

(Reuters) - Chinese aviation officials have expressed willingness to conduct flight tests on Boeing Co's 737 MAX, potentially paving the way for the fastest-selling jet's return in China, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Deals of a validation flight are still being worked out and the planemaker plans to send a team of 35 pilots and engineers to meet the officials in late July, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3e0jZLP)

Boeing had initially hoped that China would let the MAX fly by end-2020, but trade power tensions, regulatory hurdles and attempts by the West to counter Chinese competition are delaying its return.

The company has been all but shut out of new orders in the world's biggest aircraft market since 2017, leading it to cut production of the long-haul 787 model.

Under the Biden administration, Boeing is stepping up efforts to convince China that the plane is safe, aiming to reset its most strategic partnership as air travel picks up from pandemic lows.

"Following approval from the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) and other regulators to resume commercial operations, we have been working with other regulators as they complete their validation processes," said Boeing.

Still, it could take many months for the ban to be lifted after the test flight, the report said.

Shares of the company closed 2% higher at $236.77, after rising sharply on high volumes following the Bloomberg report in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
04:57pAirbus jet deliveries rose 52% in first half of 2021
RE
03:35pSTREET COLOR : Spirit Aerosystems Shares Rally in Concert With Boeing on Positiv..
MT
03:34pSTREET COLOR : Boeing 737 Edges Towards China Return as Test Flights Near, Share..
MT
01:34pAIR CANADA  : Canadian budget carrier Flair to launch U.S. routes in October
RE
01:12pBOEING  : to Support Royal Air Force Poseidon Fleet and Train Crews for Next Fiv..
PU
11:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deliveroo, Didi, Biogen, Tesla...
11:19aREPORT : Delta is preparing to add additional Airbus A350-900s and Boeing 737-90..
AQ
09:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A pragmatic approach to monetary policy
09:03aSTREET COLOR : Boeing Gets Royal Air Force Training Contract Worth $321.6 Mln: B..
MT
06:01aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING  : Stock Futures Drop as Fed Fallout Continues
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78 629 M - -
Net income 2021 560 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 254x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 236,77 $
Average target price 261,86 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY10.31%145 255
AIRBUS SE22.32%103 507
TEXTRON INC.39.27%15 165
DASSAULT AVIATION9.92%10 348
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-14.93%6 210
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-9.43%5 464