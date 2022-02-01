Ethiopian Airlines flies 737 MAX with passengers for first time since deadly crash

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines flew
passengers on a Boeing 737 MAX plane on Tuesday, but
opinions are divided on its first flight using the model since a
crash nearly three years ago forced regulators to ground the
fleet globally.
In March 2019 a flight to Nairobi crashed in a field six
minutes after take-off from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa
killing all 157 passengers and crew. The accident followed
another incident five months earlier, when the same model
crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.
The accidents exposed a problem with a system on the plane,
and the model was grounded worldwide, costing Boeing some $20
billion and prompting court cases that exposed shortcomings with
the certification process.
Tuesday's demonstration flight had journalists, diplomats
and officials on board and was initially scheduled to reach
neighboring Kenya but remained within Ethiopia due to poor
weather, officials on board said.
While airborne, acting Chief Executive Officer Esayas
Woldemariam told reporters that commercial flights would resume
after the demonstration.
"We made sure everything is in order, now we are doing...a
demo flight so to speak. It is after this that we are availing
it to commercial aviation," said Esayas.
Some relatives of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines
crash were angered by the decision to resume flying the 737 MAX.
"I will never fly in a MAX and certainly if I find myself
booked into a MAX, I will have to cancel that flight," said Tom
Kabau, a Kenyan lawyer who lost his 29-year-old brother George
in the crash.
A lawyer for victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302
accused the airline of having failed families on many fronts.
"The families of those who lost loved ones in the crash...
are extremely disappointed with the lack of leadership at the
airlines that has failed them in many ways," Robert Clifford of
Clifford Law Offices, said in a statement to Reuters.
He added that the status of the airline's own investigation
into the crash "remains unknown" after nearly three years.
Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement on Jan. 22 that the
decision to resume flights came "after intense recertification"
by multiple regulatory bodies.
Ethiopia is among the last countries to return the 737 MAX
to service; it is already flying in the United States, Europe,
China, Australia, Japan and Indonesia.
"We have taken enough time to monitor the design
modification work and the more than 20 months of rigorous
rectification process ... our pilots, engineers, aircraft
technicians, cabin crew are confident of the safety of the
fleet," the airline's CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said in a December
statement.
