THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
09/24 04:10:00 pm
146.05 USD   -3.39%
Europe regulator sees November lifting of Boeing 737 MAX flight ban

09/25/2020 | 06:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked in a parking lot at Boeing Field in this aerial photo taken over Seattle

Boeing's grounded 737 MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year, Europe's chief aviation safety regulator said on Friday.

"For the first time in year and a half I can say there's an end in sight to work on the MAX," Patrick Ky, Executive Director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), told French aerospace journalists.

EASA expects to lift its technical ban "not long" after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, probably in November, but national operational clearances needed for individual airlines to resume flying in Europe could take longer, he said.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost, Tim Hepher; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 450 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 404 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,0x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 82 438 M 82 438 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,23 $
Last Close Price 146,05 $
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Operations & Communications
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-53.59%82 438
AIRBUS SE-54.28%54 448
TEXTRON INC.-21.97%7 908
DASSAULT AVIATION-39.15%6 896
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.63.11%6 403
AVICOPTER PLC13.06%4 656
