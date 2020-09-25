Log in
THE BOEING COMPANY

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FAA chief set to conduct 737 MAX evaluation flight next week

09/25/2020 | 08:35pm BST
Steve Dickson, Administrator of the FAA, speaks at the UK Aviation Club in London

Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson is set to conduct an evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX next week, a milestone as the U.S. planemaker works to win approval to resume flights, the agency told lawmakers.

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Dickson, who was previously a commercial airline pilot, plans to undergo simulator training before the flight and will then share his observations with FAA technical staff.

The FAA told lawmakers that Dickson and FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell "will be in Seattle next week to take the recommended training." The flight by Dickson will fulfill "his promise to fly the aircraft before the FAA approves its return to service."

Boeing shares were up 6%.

Earlier Friday, Europe's chief aviation safety regulator said the MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year.

"For the first time in a year and a half, I can say there's an end in sight to work on the MAX," said Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Ky said Boeing had agreed to install the computerized third-sensor system on the next version of the plane, the 230-seat 737 MAX 10, followed by retrofits on the rest of the fleet later.

By David Shepardson

Financials
Sales 2020 61 450 M - 48 393 M
Net income 2020 -4 404 M - -3 468 M
Net Debt 2020 40 969 M - 32 264 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,0x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 82 438 M 82 438 M 64 921 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,23 $
Last Close Price 146,05 $
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Operations & Communications
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-53.59%82 438
AIRBUS SE-54.28%54 448
TEXTRON INC.-21.97%7 908
DASSAULT AVIATION-39.15%6 896
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.63.69%6 403
AVICOPTER PLC13.14%4 656
