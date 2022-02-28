Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FAA expands use of independent review boards in certifying airplanes

02/28/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it is expanding the use of independent safety expert groups when certifying commercial aircraft.

The FAA said it is expanding use of Technical Advisory Boards (TAB) to help ensure it has a "consistent and thorough approach for all aircraft certification projects."

The FAA convened a TAB soon after the second Boeing 737 MAX crash in March 2019 to assist it in the review of the grounded airplane. Boeing did not immediately comment Monday.

The FAA plans to establish the boards earlier in the certification process and use them on aircraft that are largely the same as current models that are typically referred to as derivative aircraft.

The FAA has a board in place for the certification review of the Boeing 777X.

The boards look at a number of issues including identifying new technologies or designs "that could be catastrophic if they failed," the FAA said, and to determine "whether similar systems have caused problems on other aircraft" and to ensure the proper FAA offices were involved in the certification process.

The FAA said the changes go beyond the requirements Congress imposed in December 2020 when Congress approved legislation boosting FAA oversight of aircraft manufacturers, requiring disclosure of critical safety information and providing new whistleblower protections.

Boeing continues to face scrutiny from the FAA following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in the space of five months in 2018-2019 that killed 346 people.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told Congress last year the FAA is delegating fewer responsibilities to Boeing for aircraft certification. He told the committee the FAA is "demanding more transparency" from manufacturers.

The FAA is currently scrutinizing a number of issues involving Boeing airplanes. The FAA said earlier this month it will retain authority to issue airworthiness certificates for Boeing 787s until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce" planes that meet FAA "design standards."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
04:32pFAA expands use of independent review boards in certifying airplanes
RE
12:17pGM, other automakers suspend some business in Russia following invasion
RE
03:30aAercap Holdings Agrees to Lease 18 Aircraft to Norwegian Air
MT
02:56aNorwegian Air Expands Fleet With AerCap Deal for Boeing Jets
MT
02:45aUK's Senior plans to resume dividend in 2022 after smaller loss
RE
02:01aNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Norwegian to lease ten new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft
AQ
02/27Hundreds of Russia plane leases to be axed after Western sanctions
RE
02/25Spirit Aerosystems' Investor Day Likely to Be 'Positive Catalyst' for Stock Amid Improv..
MT
02/25Qatar tells UK judge it wants Airbus A321 jets or damages
RE
02/25Emirates may cancel Boeing 777X if delays extend beyond 2023 -report
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 906 M - -
Net income 2022 3 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,6x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float -
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 201,48 $
Average target price 256,40 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY0.08%117 463
AIRBUS SE3.17%102 603
TEXTRON INC.-7.41%15 488
DASSAULT AVIATION31.05%11 667
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-31.52%7 569
AVICOPTER PLC-27.16%5 447