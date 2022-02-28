FAA expands use of independent review boards in certifying airplanes

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) said on Monday it is expanding the use of
independent safety expert groups when certifying commercial
aircraft.
The FAA said it is expanding use of Technical Advisory
Boards (TAB) to help ensure it has a "consistent and thorough
approach for all aircraft certification projects."
The FAA convened a TAB soon after the second Boeing
737 MAX crash in March 2019 to assist it in the review of the
grounded airplane. Boeing did not immediately comment Monday.
The FAA plans to establish the boards earlier in the
certification process and use them on aircraft that are largely
the same as current models that are typically referred to as
derivative aircraft.
The FAA has a board in place for the certification review of
the Boeing 777X.
The boards look at a number of issues including identifying
new technologies or designs "that could be catastrophic if they
failed," the FAA said, and to determine "whether similar systems
have caused problems on other aircraft" and to ensure the proper
FAA offices were involved in the certification process.
The FAA said the changes go beyond the requirements Congress
imposed in December 2020 when Congress approved legislation
boosting FAA oversight of aircraft manufacturers, requiring
disclosure of critical safety information and providing new
whistleblower protections.
Boeing continues to face scrutiny from the FAA following two
fatal 737 MAX crashes in the space of five months in 2018-2019
that killed 346 people.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told Congress last year the
FAA is delegating fewer responsibilities to Boeing for aircraft
certification. He told the committee the FAA is "demanding more
transparency" from manufacturers.
The FAA is currently scrutinizing a number of issues
involving Boeing airplanes. The FAA said earlier this month it
will retain authority to issue airworthiness certificates for
Boeing 787s until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and
manufacturing processes consistently produce" planes that meet
FAA "design standards."
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Marguerita Choy)