FAA issues new proposed Boeing 737 MAX pilot training procedures

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued a draft report on revised
training procedures for the Boeing 737 MAX, a key
milestone to the plane's eventual ungrounding.
The FAA said the draft Flight Standardization Board report
would be open for public comment through Nov. 2 before the
procedures are finalized. The proposal adds new training
requirements to deal with a key safety system called MCAS tied
to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people and led to the
plane's grounding in March 2019.
Boeing did not immediately comment.
MCAS, which was designed to help counter a tendency of the
MAX to pitch up, could be activated after data from only a
single Angle of Attack (AOA) sensor.
Faulty data that erroneously triggered MCAS to repeatedly
activate played critical roles in fatal 737 MAX crashes in
Indonesia and Ethiopia, a U.S. House report released last month
said.
The FAA is requiring new safeguards to MCAS, including
requiring it receive data from two sensors, before it allows the
737 MAX to return to service.
Pilots must undergo new simulator training before they can
resume flights, including training on multiple flight deck
alerts during unusual conditions along with how to respond to a
runaway stabilizer with timely pilot actions required.
Pilots must also get training for erroneous, high AOA
malfunctions.
The FAA must finalize the software upgrade requirements and
other changes to the 737 MAX before it can issue an ungrounding
order, which is expected at some point in November. That could
allow the MAX to begin resuming commercial flights before the
end of 2020.
