  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
125.33 USD   -6.08%
Hurricane Ian Forces Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Car, Boeing To Close South Carolina Plants In US
MT
FAA says Boeing has not completed work needed for 737 MAX 7 approval - letter
RE
Industrials Down on Recession Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
FAA says Boeing has not completed work needed for 737 MAX 7 approval - letter

09/30/2022 | 12:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Boeing it has not completed work needed in order to certify the 737 MAX 7 by December, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Lirio Liu, the FAA's executive director of aviation safety, told Boeing in the Sept. 19 letter that the agency had concerns about the planemaker's submissions.

The FAA told the company to turn in all remaining System Safety Assessments (SSAs) by mid-September "if the company intends to meet its project plan of completing certification work (and receiving FAA approval for this airplane) by December."

The letter said as of Sept. 15, "just under 10% of the SSAs have been accepted by the FAA and another 70% of these documents are in various stages of review and revision."

Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from the FAA of the 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants, or it must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70 026 M - -
Net income 2022 114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 079 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 405x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74 422 M 74 422 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,6%
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 125,33 $
Average target price 215,11 $
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.72%74 422
AIRBUS SE-20.53%67 806
TEXTRON INC.-23.72%12 802
DASSAULT AVIATION23.05%9 380
AVICOPTER PLC-49.59%3 267
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-41.37%3 104