MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
09/28 02:22:59 pm
165.255 USD   +5.91%
01:55pGeneral Electric's GE9X jet engine wins certification from U.S. regulator
RE
01:48pTech, bank shares drive Wall Street higher
RE
01:47pTech, bank shares drive Wall Street higher
RE
General Electric's GE9X jet engine wins certification from U.S. regulator

09/28/2020 | 01:55pm EDT
The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston

General Electric Co said on Monday its GE9X engine for Boeing Co's 777X passenger jet has been certified by the U.S. aviation safety regulator, clearing a hurdle in the planemaker's path to bring its new jet to the market.

GE found unexpected wear in a part for the GE9X engine last year, forcing it to redesign the part and causing several months of delays for Boeing, which has also been strugglin
g with the grounding of its 737 MAX planes following two deadly accidents.(https://reut.rs/3icoGl5)

The coronavirus crisis compounded that hold up this year as demand for air travel plunged, with Boeing saying in July it was delaying the 777X's entry to service by a year to 2022.

GE said on Monday it has received orders and commitments for more than 600 GE9X engines, and has delivered eight GE9X test engines and two test spares for Boeing's four 777X test aircraft.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 450 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 404 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,3x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 88 071 M 88 071 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,23 $
Last Close Price 156,03 $
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Operations & Communications
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-52.10%88 071
AIRBUS SE-54.00%54 646
TEXTRON INC.-20.92%8 043
DASSAULT AVIATION-39.15%6 879
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.57.06%6 430
AVICOPTER PLC13.16%4 663
