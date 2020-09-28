General Electric's GE9X jet engine wins certification from U.S. regulator

GE found unexpected wear in a part for the GE9X engine last year, forcing it to redesign the part and causing several months of delays for Boeing, which has also been strugglin

g with the grounding of its 737 MAX planes following two deadly accidents.(https://reut.rs/3icoGl5)

The coronavirus crisis compounded that hold up this year as demand for air travel plunged, with Boeing saying in July it was delaying the 777X's entry to service by a year to 2022.

GE said on Monday it has received orders and commitments for more than 600 GE9X engines, and has delivered eight GE9X test engines and two test spares for Boeing's four 777X test aircraft.

