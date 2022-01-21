Log in
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Hong Kong allows airlines to resume using Boeing 737 Max

01/21/2022 | 11:29am EST
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is permitting airline operators to restart the use of Boeing Co's 737 Max aircraft in the city's airspace, its Civil Aviation Department (CAD) said in a directive on Friday, lifting its ban on the aircraft after nearly three years.

The 737 MAX is integral to the Boeing's ability to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and a safety scandal caused by two fatal crashes.

Hong Kong had temporarily restricted use of the aircraft in 2019 following a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia that claimed 157 lives.

Airlines that intend to fly the 737 Max in Hong Kong's airspace and to the international airport need to comply with the airworthiness directive from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or a similarly stringent directive from the country where the plane was registered, said https://www.ais.gov.hk/HKAIP/aic/AIC05-22.pdf Victor Liu, the director-general of CAD.

The airline must also carry a valid certificate of airworthiness that meets International Civil Aviation Organization standards, the directive added.

Shares of Boeing pared losses to trade down 2.4% at $209 after the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 458 M - -
Net income 2021 52,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3 406x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 58,0%
