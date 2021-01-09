Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Indonesian Boeing Passenger Jet Crashes in Java Sea -- Update

01/09/2021 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jon Emont, Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron

A Boeing Co. passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday, Indonesian authorities said.

The Sriwijaya Air jet lost contact with air-traffic controllers and disappeared from radar minutes after taking off from the country's capital, Jakarta, transport ministry officials said. It was on a 90-minute route from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island, and went missing at 2:40 p.m. local time, a spokeswoman for the ministry, Adita Irawati, said.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737-500, according to Theodora Erika, a spokeswoman for Sriwijaya Air, which is an Indonesian carrier. The aircraft isn't the 737 MAX, the newest version of Boeing's single-aisle jet family, which had been grounded nearly two years ago following two deadly crashes. In recent weeks, the 737 MAX has resumed passenger service with some airlines in countries including Brazil and the U.S.

Boeing said in a statement Saturday that it was aware of the media reports from Jakarta and was closely monitoring the situation. CFM International, which made the jet's engines, said it was providing technical assistance to the authorities and the airline. CFM is a joint venture between General Electric Co. and Safran SA.

The Sriwijaya flight SJ182 departed at 2:36 p.m. local time, climbing to a maximum altitude of 10,900 feet about four minutes later and then beginning a steep descent, according to aviation data provider FlightRadar24. The last data signal from the aircraft was at 2:40 p.m., at an altitude of 250 feet, according to FlightRadar24, which cites commercially available flight data that airplanes transmit to ground receivers and satellites.

Sriwijaya Air began operating the aircraft in 2012. Immediately before that airline, the plane's operator was United Airlines, according to FlightRadar24. Boeing first delivered the plane in 1994 to Continental Airlines, a predecessor carrier to Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Indonesian officials said at a news conference that of the 62 people on board, 12 were crew members. The plane was believed to have crashed around Kepulauan Seribu, a series of islands near Jakarta, the country's search and rescue agency said. The agency said it had received reports from the local community that debris had been found in the area and that it had launched an investigation.

Another government agency involved in the recovery said it had prepared equipment for an underwater search, with the goal of locating the airplane's black box on Sunday.

Indonesia television showed footage of passengers' relatives crying at the airport while they waited for updates from authorities. One elderly woman was seen making phone calls while rocking back and forth in her chair in grief.

"Our prayers are with all passengers, crew and families," Sriwijaya Air said in a statement.

In November, U.S. aviation regulators cleared the 737 MAX to fly again after they approved a number of safety fixes, which include new software and training changes related to a flight-control system largely blamed in the two crashes, and revised pilot training procedures. That flight-control system was new to the MAX and not on older 737 models.

The two MAX accidents, in Indonesia in October 2018 and in Ethiopia in March 2019, together claimed 346 lives. Boeing this week agreed to a $2.5 billion deal that included a fine as well as compensation to victims' families and airlines to resolve a U.S. Justice Department criminal investigation and admit that employees deceived aviation regulators about safety issues that led to the twin MAX crashes.

The 737-500 involved in the latest incident belongs to an older generation of the aircraft known as the Classic that seats between 110 and 132 passengers. Boeing rolled out the last Classic from its production line in 1999.

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation of 270 million, has seen a rapid surge in air travel over the past decade as incomes have risen and people have sought out faster forms of interisland transit. The country has suffered a number of air tragedies.

Before the 2018 Lion Air crash, an AirAsia jetliner went down amid stormy weather in 2014, killing all 162 people aboard. In 2013, a Lion Air flight crashed into the shallow waters off Bali, though all passengers survived.

Statistics from the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency, showed that Indonesian commercial flights had an accident rate around three times higher than the global average from 2008 to 2010, but by 2017 their record had come closer to the global norm after a government campaign to improve the country's air safety. In 2019, Indonesia had an accident rate below the global average, according to the ICAO statistics.

Write to Jon Emont at jonathan.emont@wsj.com, Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-21 1216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP -2.35% 0.83 End-of-day quote.-6.21%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.25% 6.6218 Delayed Quote.4.63%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.62% 11.34 Delayed Quote.5.00%
SAFRAN 0.48% 116.35 Real-time Quote.0.35%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.32% 209.9 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.76% 43.29 Delayed Quote.0.09%
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
12:17pIndonesian Boeing Passenger Jet Crashes in Java Sea -- Update
DJ
11:03aBOEING : Indonesian plane crashes shortly after takeoff
AQ
10:32aBOEING : Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
AQ
05:45aBOEING : Legal, Business Challenges Persist After Settlement
DJ
01/08Stocks Close at Fresh Highs as Biden Promises 'Trillions of Dollars' in Stimu..
MT
01/08BOEING : Airbus Delivers 566 Commercial Planes in 2020, Consistent With Adaptati..
MT
01/08Airbus keeps top spot in coronavirus-blighted jet market
RE
01/08Airbus keeps top spot in coronavirus-blighted jet market
RE
01/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing, Apple, Hyundai
01/08TESLA, SAREPTA, BOEING : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 391 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 043 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,6x
Yield 2020 0,48%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 222,52 $
Last Close Price 209,90 $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-0.63%118 495
AIRBUS SE0.36%86 421
TEXTRON INC.0.97%11 082
DASSAULT AVIATION-1.17%9 027
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.17.12%7 698
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED29.21%6 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ