THE BOEING COMPANY

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Industrials Down As Boeing Is Hit By Weak Orders, WTO Ruling -- Industrials Roundup

10/13/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies declined after grim developments for the U.S. aerospace business.

Boeing said it didn't win any new orders in September and delivered only 11 aircraft, weighed down by the continued grounding of the 737 MAX, weak demand for its wide-body planes and production problems affecting its 787 Dreamliner. Separately, the World Trade Organization said the European Union may impose tariffs on $3.99 billion in Boeing jets and other U.S. goods annually as part of a long-running trade dispute.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on a relatively narrow $500 billion coronavirus relief bill, intended to extend support for small businesses, next week. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1702ET


